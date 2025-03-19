Alec & Hilaria Baldwin were incredibly toxic with each other on a red carpet

Last week, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin attended the opening (reopening??) of Planet Hollywood in New York. Hilaria wore a neon dress and they did the red carpet. They stopped by several media outlets on the carpet and gave joint interviews, not only to promote Planet Hollywood, but also to hype their terrible TLC reality show. Well, those interviews have been going viral for a whole week as people analyze Alec and Hilaria’s horrible dynamic. While I think both Hilaria and Alec are batsh-t crazy, these interviews definitely had the feeling of a married couple who fought in the car on the way over. What’s even worse is that they probably thought they were coming across as “playful” but really, they look toxic as hell. This is the clip which has gotten the most attention:
This is actually the worst thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/X4NkWRLZjA
— Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) March 18, 2025
Yeah, I don’t know what I should even say here? I will say this: while Hilaria is absolutely rude and awful to Alec, don’t miss the fact that Alec is incredibly annoyed with her already and that he’s almost goading her for a reaction. I also think that Alec obviously “knows how to act” on a red carpet, he knows how to do these kinds of interviews, while Hilaria sees a bank of cameras and thinks only one thing “MEEEEEE!!! THEY’RE HERE FOR ME!” They’re both two of the biggest jackasses I’ve ever seen, and I still want to know when Alec realized that he was thoroughly conned by this fake-Spanish nutcase.
Alec Baldwin tries to compliment Hilaria, telling her “I’m captivated by your beauty.” Her response? “Stop. Just stop. You’re annoying me.” 😳
🚨 This is wild to watch—on the RED CARPET, no less. Public humiliation, dominance, total dismissal. Classic narcissistic control.
Not… pic.twitter.com/EEhTTGoAEy
— Revealing (@RVealingthenarc) March 18, 2025
Trouble in paradise.
Wow. That side-eye on the second clip. These two deserve each other.
Truth and you love to see it. He couldn’t have done a better job of marrying himself if he tried.
Literal definition of “if looks could kill”.
Oh wow, they’re truly awful. But this car crash will get them more viewers for the show, for sure.
Do they not have a pre-nup? Just get divorced if you can’t stand each other!
They do not have a pre nup. It came up in an interview I think and she said she basically pretended not to understand what he was talking about 😂
Lol, I am so here for this story because I literally don’t care a bit about either of them.
Apparently, they’re finally done having kids so they feel free to hate each other in public.
Elder abuse? What a bitch she is but he picked her and had seven yes seven children with her. Buyers remorse on his part.
Alec is 100% into this or he wouldn’t still be there.
Or maybe, as the old blues song goes,”It’s cheaper to keep her.”
I have no idea what I just watched but that was wild. Is her accent less pronounced when she’s angry? Sounds more SoCal than Spanish now?
She has different Spanish accents–now we know she has multiple American accents as well. That wasn’t Massachusetts.
A. There is no way that Baldwin met her and her family and didn’t realize that the accent was sus. He met them all before they got married, so he was only hoodwinked if she and other people in her family were all faking that accent together. He knew who she was.
B. The reality show screams “we need money.” Her idea and he went along with it? He was all in, but now hates it?
C. They’re both awful. I feel sorry for their Baldwinitos.
Not to drive viewership for the show, but it’s wild how much her accent changes in each episode.
Exactly. This is the first time I’ve heard her speak, and I could not imagine her with a Spanish accent.
I never listened to anything where she was talking before. I think my ears would start bleeding if I listened to that voice for more than the sound bite this was. This was bad enough.
Folks were saying this played out like this for their TLC show…but my ♏️ intuition which pinged opening weekend when I sat in the theater watching Kidman/Cruise in “Eyes Wide Shut” (that scene when Kidman was telling Cruise she woulda left him & their child for one night with that stranger? BABEEE ..I was like…”That is BEYOND acting! 😱) and also while I was watching Jolie/Pitt in “By the sea”…(that WHOLE A– movie is a visual testament of when love is gone…FA REAL!😲)…that SAME intuition tells me that’s their dynamic FOR REAL …and I can see TRUE ELDER ABUSE happening in the future!
Yeah it did not make me want to watch the show. I love my four nieces and nephews but man I do not want to watch a show about 7 kids in a Manhattan apt. At all. Especially with a couple going back and forth like that.
Plus she has a super annoying voice. Imagine that voice in your ear day after day, month after month….. 🤯
No sympathy. He made his bed.
That voice is like nails , but I guess that’s why you have 7 kids, to drown out their annoying mana.
She wasn’t Spanish here and wasn’t at s loss for her English words. Interesting.
I think her rude behaviour is her own interpretation of how a spanish passionate woman would be.
I’m italian and it is the same with us too, move your hands a round a lot and be very hot tempered…
They are both over that marriage.
I will never be over how absolutely nuts her pretending to be Spanish is. Like. If he wasn’t in on it I don’t know how they stayed married.
This is so sad to watch and I notice that Hilary dropped the Spanish accent.
1. She really is beautiful and her dress is amazing on her. 2. She also seems like an incredibly self-centered person who is deluded about her own importance in the grand scheme of things. 3. Signing up for a reality tv show is usually one of the last remaining signposts on the road to Divorce. 4. After it happens, her next reality venture will showcase her dating life with various Z-list celeb men, but she will eventually land a pro athlete.
or write a book on how life was so tough living with Alec and how she threw herself into mommyhood with getting pregnant back to back to try to better her marriage to Alec.
I heard rumors that she used surrogates for most of the pregnancies.
Damn he even put his Hampton House for sale. The one Kristin Davis loved and only dated AB to get access to.
Alec Baldwin’s life is always messy. I was reading a blurb about Sarma Melngailis, the vegan entrepreneur who got caught up with a con man and went on the run with him. It’s funny that Alec was smitten with Sarma, but she had a boyfriend, so she rejected him. He later met Hilaria at Sarma’s restaurant.
According to a Vanity Fair profile, Alec confided in Sarma about wanting a meaningful relationship, but she suggested he adopt a dog instead. Funny how Sarma ended up adopted a dog & Alec ended up with Hillary, the fake Spaniard. Of course Alec loved his children but I wonder if Sarma and Alex would like a do over?
Oh wow, I had forgotten that whole Sarna saga. I guess it’s not surprising that Hillary was somehow in that orbit.
Chaine, you totally nail it! The show was her idea to join. I bet some producer saw their interactions with one another in real life, considered the chaos seven kids would add, and pitched the idea. And she’s thinking about the lights and camera and how to leverage this for when Alec is in a nursing home. She probably told him “This is my show. We’re going to do it my way. And this will be my money, only mine.”
Yes, after that dramatic video, where she dragged the paparazzi around the corner of her apartment building to yell at them for invading her privacy and terrorizing her children, all while ‘trying’ to cover the face of the baby she had on her chest in a carrier. I guarantee that won her a reality show.
How do you say ‘divorce’ in Spanish?
Pepino
Si.
Her dress is like her voice: loud and ugly. It is the fashion equivalent of her whine.
Someone needs to do some interesting Photoshop to that green screen dress she’s got on.
He talks like this to her too. I think she did think this would be cute or relatable but he has a temper and felt humiliated and then she had to let out that little laugh and she came off controlling (even if him interrupting is annoying and strikes me as a regular thing)
So many children caught up in this. I think she’s done with him and is ready for her divorce spin-off and cs checks. They deserve each other but the children don’t deserve either of them. Gah
Personally, I don’t think anything they do is authentic. I could see they planned this fake ‘spat’ To try and drum up some interest in their failing show. Or she thought she would be clever to ‘bicker’ with Alec. But he was not in on it. Could go either way to me.
Except his rage goes from Zeo to One hundred in two seconds. And saw that as an act of war and will be having a tantrum in the car on the way home. Alec does not like to be embarrassed publicly.
I remember years ago when Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed went on Joy Behar show and had a full-on fight. 100% fake trying to get people to watch the show.
And only Larry would wear a cucumber colored dress.