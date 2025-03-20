Was Amy Robach wearing an engagement ring from T.J. Holmes on the red carpet?

Embed from Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Amy Robach told People that her mom had seen her and her lovaahhh T.J. Holmes wearing their Oura Rings and asked them if they’d gotten married without telling her. According to Amy, they weren’t even wearing the rings on their wedding band fingers. The quick soundbite happened while T.J. and Amy were at Cirque Du Soleil’s NYC premiere of their show, Luzia. On Monday, Amy and T.J. showed up at the iHeartRadio Awards. This time, Amy was wearing a big, colorful diamond on her left ring finger. While they were on the red carpet with T.J.’s daughter, Sabine, 12, Amy made sure to pose with it in full view of the cameras.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be getting married soon. The couple sparked engagement rumors when Robach flashed a huge ring on her left ring finger at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday. Robach, 52, who wore a bright blue one-shoulder dress for the awards show, was pictured beaming while showing off her shiny jewelry and standing next to Holmes. Holmes, 47, looked equally happy as he posed in a gray suit. He wore a white button-up shirt underneath. His 12-year-old daughter, Sabine, whom he shares with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, joined the happy couple. It’s worth noting that Robach didn’t wear a ring during her last public appearance two weeks ago, when she and Holmes attended the New York premiere of the new Cirque Du Soleil show “Luiza,” per Daily Mail. A rep for Holmes and Robach did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. If they are engaged, the wedding ceremony may not take place for a while. In September, Robach said she wasn’t in a “rush” to walk down the aisle with Holmes following her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue in March 2023. “There is no urgency in the sense that I’m 51 years old. I don’t need to rush into anything,” she said at the time on her “I Do, Part 2″ podcast. “I think I have rushed into everything in my life up until now. But, he knows I wanna get married, and I know he wants to get married.”

FWIW, I don’t think that it’s an engagement ring but a strategically-placed piece of bling. After the Oura Ring comment, I mentioned that I thought Amy and T.J. would endlessly string everyone along with their “Will we or won’t we?” nonsense for years and then maybe quietly elope with just a People photographer as their witness. I should have known that we’d eventually get to the “Is that an engagement ring?” news cycle and that it would be exactly like this. I just didn’t expect it so soon! I’m sure when the headlines die down, Amy will address it on their podcast and explain that it was all just a misunderstanding, blah blah blah. Anyway, while I don’t care much for that blue dress she’s wearing, I actually love the ring. I thought it looked purple, but reports say that it’s actually a deep blue. Either way, I think it’s gorgeous and love the small diamonds around it. I wonder if there is any actual meaning behind it or not.

