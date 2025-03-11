Amy Robach’s mom thought Amy had already married T.J. Holmes



Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still going strong. I know most of us didn’t think these two messy bitches would last long once they moved in together, but they’re proving us all wrong. Honestly, good for them. Last year, they said that although they had no plans to get married anytime soon, they were still planning on spending the rest of their lives together. I won’t speak for everyone, but I assumed that if they did tie the knot, T.J. and Amy would end up eloping at some point. As it turns out, I’m not the only person who made this assumption. Amy’s mom did too! She recently saw the two of them wearing their Oura Rings and suspected that they’d gotten married and forgot to tell her.

“The truth is my mom even asked me [if we were married] because we wear our [fitness tracking] Oura Rings,” says Robach, 52. “She thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her, and just were wearing our rings on the other finger. I was like, ‘Mom, I would definitely tell you if that were the case.‘ ” “We’re not going to do that, Mom,” Holmes, 47, chimed in. Robach went on to share that while she and Holmes are firmly in “family mode” with their respective kids these days, there is “no date” set for a wedding. The couple — who previously revealed they had moved in together in 2024 — also told PEOPLE that the transition to cohabitation went relatively smoothly. “We just know each other so well for so long. We’ve been best friends for so long. We spend so much time together. I don’t think there was a surprise of any kind,” Holmes said. Robach added: “I think the only surprise for me is that he has to sleep with the television on at all times. I did not know that. How would I know that if we were just friends? So, that was the biggest surprise that I have now gotten used to. I’ve moved over from white noise to television.” And as to what they watch together while drifting off to sleep? True crime. “Snapped is our absolute favorite because it’s about women committing murder. I don’t know why I like that show,” Holmes said. “And you sleep so soundly next to me,” Robach added, before joking that it makes him realize he’s “not with a murderer,” and so “it could be worse.”

Don’t you just hate it when you and your boo are minding your own business and your mom thinks you’re secretly married because you’re wearing a health tracking device on one of the other nine fingers that aren’t associated with a wedding band? Amy’s mom must really be on wedding watch over there. Good thing someone from People was around to set the record straight! Sarcasm aside, my husband has one of those Oura Rings and they’re so cool. He wears his in place of his original wedding band and he loves it. I kinda want one myself, but have no idea what finger I’d wear mine on. I like my OG ring set too much to swap them out.

One other thing, and that’s regarding T.J. needing to sleep with the TV on. That would drive me absolutely insane. I need silence and pitch black. Mr. Rosie and I compromise with a white noise app for him and a sleep mask for me. Yay, adulting. It’s also wild that they fall asleep watching murder documentaries together. I definitely had them pegged for the type that falls asleep to either Bravo or the Weather Channel together, but true crime makes a lot more sense.

