Jennifer Aniston & Pedro Pascal had a 3-hour dinner & now there are ‘romance rumors’

To my knowledge, Pedro Pascal has never put a label on his sexuality or spoken about anything other than love and respect for the LGBTQ community. We know he has long-standing friendships with men like Oscar Isaac, as well as long-standing friendships with women like his bestie Sarah Paulson. For red carpets, he usually brings his sister as his date. So… again, he’s never confirmed anything either way and that’s fine, he’s not hiding anything, he’s just not discussing anything. But in the absence of information, something steps into that vacuum. That something is Jennifer Aniston:

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal spark romance rumors with three-hour dinner https://t.co/XPj89zbWbO pic.twitter.com/67VyKlg9eU — Page Six (@PageSix) March 24, 2025

According to Page Six, Pedro and Jen Aniston had a three-hour dinner at the Tower Bar, which is one of Aniston’s favorite hot spots in LA. They were also seen at the valet, chatting with each other and someone else. The body language was not “hot and heavy” – it was “let’s chat about movies while we wait for the valet.” Were they in a larger group of friends? Because that makes the “three hour dinner” sound more reasonable. Just hours after Page Six ran their story, sources close to Pascaniston (Aniscal? Jendro?) told TMZ that they were dining with a group and that they’re just friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal are NOT together … despite tons of speculation that the two are an item. The stars were photographed together over the weekend, chatting in the valet area of the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood after having dinner at the property’s Tower Bar … sparking tons of dating rumors online. However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … they are not dating and the dinner was with a group of people, not just the two of them alone. Instead, our sources say Jennifer and Pedro are just friends with lots of mutual friends … and things are platonic, as has been the case between them for years now.

[From TMZ]

This is just a reminder, to me, that it’s been YEARS since we’ve had any good gossip about Aniston’s love life. Post-Justin Theroux, she’s absolutely kept her romantic life in gossip-lockdown. Pedro’s romantic life is an enigma wrapped in a mystery, sprinkled with fabulous glitter. No, I do not believe Aniston and Pascal are dating. But I’m sure Aniston enjoyed the brief speculation – who wouldn’t, honestly? I wish people were speculating that I was banging Pedro.