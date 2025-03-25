Jennifer Aniston & Pedro Pascal had a 3-hour dinner & now there are ‘romance rumors’

To my knowledge, Pedro Pascal has never put a label on his sexuality or spoken about anything other than love and respect for the LGBTQ community. We know he has long-standing friendships with men like Oscar Isaac, as well as long-standing friendships with women like his bestie Sarah Paulson. For red carpets, he usually brings his sister as his date. So… again, he’s never confirmed anything either way and that’s fine, he’s not hiding anything, he’s just not discussing anything. But in the absence of information, something steps into that vacuum. That something is Jennifer Aniston:
Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal spark romance rumors with three-hour dinner https://t.co/XPj89zbWbO pic.twitter.com/67VyKlg9eU
— Page Six (@PageSix) March 24, 2025
According to Page Six, Pedro and Jen Aniston had a three-hour dinner at the Tower Bar, which is one of Aniston’s favorite hot spots in LA. They were also seen at the valet, chatting with each other and someone else. The body language was not “hot and heavy” – it was “let’s chat about movies while we wait for the valet.” Were they in a larger group of friends? Because that makes the “three hour dinner” sound more reasonable. Just hours after Page Six ran their story, sources close to Pascaniston (Aniscal? Jendro?) told TMZ that they were dining with a group and that they’re just friends.
Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal are NOT together … despite tons of speculation that the two are an item. The stars were photographed together over the weekend, chatting in the valet area of the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood after having dinner at the property’s Tower Bar … sparking tons of dating rumors online.
However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … they are not dating and the dinner was with a group of people, not just the two of them alone.
Instead, our sources say Jennifer and Pedro are just friends with lots of mutual friends … and things are platonic, as has been the case between them for years now.
This is just a reminder, to me, that it’s been YEARS since we’ve had any good gossip about Aniston’s love life. Post-Justin Theroux, she’s absolutely kept her romantic life in gossip-lockdown. Pedro’s romantic life is an enigma wrapped in a mystery, sprinkled with fabulous glitter. No, I do not believe Aniston and Pascal are dating. But I’m sure Aniston enjoyed the brief speculation – who wouldn’t, honestly? I wish people were speculating that I was banging Pedro.
I’ve always thought Pedro seemed like a wonderful person with great values. But isn’t he in a relationship? Either way, Jen would be the lucky one here — a HUGE upgrade from her famous exes. Probably just a work dinner, though.
Well, this would be lovely and all. Were it not for the fact Pedro is definitely gay.
Pedrifer!!!
Pedro is sexy and such a great actor. Doesn’t seemed romantic to me and they cleared that up rather quickly. I also think that Pedro is gay btw.
That pic with him in black looks amazing 😻
Dang really? You all think he’s gay? He always gave me strong bi-king energy….like one of those “I don’t see gender, I’m attracted to the SOUL” types. But maybe it’s just my wishful thinking ha
I get a “work” dinner vibe from this, too. Who wouldn’t want Pedro on any of their projects?
And they are both pros – if there were anything going on, they would have left separately from the restaurant. Plus, if her history is anything to go by, she prefers to date guys who are self-serious, full of their own intellectual superiority, and embarrassed/bored to be with her. So Pedro would be a massive, massive upgrade.
I hard chuckled their body language looked like they were discussing movies. That’s a friendly colleague situation if ever there was one.
No, sweet Pedro would never. Regardless of gender, he is an energy-person and her energy is NOT it. She wishes… I am sure she didn’t mind the speculation.
LOL. Damn Jen. If it isn’t Obama, it’s this guy. 😁😁😁😁
Guess her name still shifts numbers unmatched.
Ha! I forgot about Obama. The fiction around her love life is always fun, at least.
lol that’s what I was thinking. Will Obama be jealous? Will we see a showdown between him and Pedro for Aniston’s heart? When will the pregnancy rumors start flying?