Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo are apparently a new couple??

Lucas Bravo is best-known to me as the “hot neighbor” Gabriel on Emily In Paris. Bravo is a French actor who has appeared in other projects other than EiP, but he’ll probably be known to several generations of women as Gabriel. Well, Lucas has a new girlfriend: American actress Shailene Woodley. My first reaction was: noooooooo. My second reaction was “WTF, how did they even meet?” They certainly didn’t meet in the soap aisle.

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are heating up the City of Light. The Ferrari actress, 33, and Emily in Paris actor, 36, were spotted together in Paris on Sunday, March 23, showing affection with one another while bundled up against the cold. Woodley and Bravo were photographed holding hands, sharing a hug and draping their arms around one another, smiling as they walked along a street in the French capital. Bravo wore a mustard-colored beanie and brown puffer jacket over a green T-shirt and dark trousers, while Woodley sported a long black trench coat over multiple layers and baggy gray slacks. Reps for Woodley and Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about their relationship on Monday, March 24.

[From People]

I’m not trying to be mean about this, but how does Shailene score these guys? In interviews, she comes across as a crunchy-granola dumbass. Maybe she’s super-confident and guys enjoy her “take me as I am” pseudo-hippie energy. This is maybe her first big relationship since Aaron Rodgers, although it’s more than possible she’s dated non-celebrities (and we just haven’t noticed) since the Rodgers split. As for Lucas… I just do not know.