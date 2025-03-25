Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo are apparently a new couple??

Lucas Bravo is best-known to me as the “hot neighbor” Gabriel on Emily In Paris. Bravo is a French actor who has appeared in other projects other than EiP, but he’ll probably be known to several generations of women as Gabriel. Well, Lucas has a new girlfriend: American actress Shailene Woodley. My first reaction was: noooooooo. My second reaction was “WTF, how did they even meet?” They certainly didn’t meet in the soap aisle.
Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are heating up the City of Light. The Ferrari actress, 33, and Emily in Paris actor, 36, were spotted together in Paris on Sunday, March 23, showing affection with one another while bundled up against the cold.
Woodley and Bravo were photographed holding hands, sharing a hug and draping their arms around one another, smiling as they walked along a street in the French capital. Bravo wore a mustard-colored beanie and brown puffer jacket over a green T-shirt and dark trousers, while Woodley sported a long black trench coat over multiple layers and baggy gray slacks.
Reps for Woodley and Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about their relationship on Monday, March 24.
I’m not trying to be mean about this, but how does Shailene score these guys? In interviews, she comes across as a crunchy-granola dumbass. Maybe she’s super-confident and guys enjoy her “take me as I am” pseudo-hippie energy. This is maybe her first big relationship since Aaron Rodgers, although it’s more than possible she’s dated non-celebrities (and we just haven’t noticed) since the Rodgers split. As for Lucas… I just do not know.
That was random. She has really weird taste in men
Also they both look like they need to shower in those pics.
I’ll never forget that she has talked about her crunchy lifestyle and going out into the country to “gather spring water”. Even avid hikers use water bottles that kill Giardia bur she only “gathers” clean water. Dumbass.
This sounds like a Raya hookup…
She sort of seems like she’d be his type. I have no idea why I think this though.
Maybe because he’s French and dislikes being traditionally handsome? I could see him being into the natural blah blah blah stuff she talks about. She’s very pretty but also …. not necessarily high maintenance in her grooming. And he likes to pretend he’ wishes he was ugly. Sounds ideal for the both of them!
Interesting. In the People Mag pics, they look pretty well matched in that grungy, artsy sense.
Rodgers is of course anti-vaxxer trash.
But let’s not forget Theo James almost left his wife (or did and then got back together with her) for Shailene when they were filming the Divergent movies back in 2013/2014. So she definitely has some interesting taste.
LOL at the Theo James rumor. Source???
They look like two homeless people strolling the streets of Paris
I’m not entirely sure about this but from what I’ve heard, Lucas is a bit of a crunchy-granola type of guy himself. So maybe they’re more similar than they look? He’s far better suited to her than A-hole Rod ever was, that’s for sure. Maybe they won’t last but this is fine, I think. Age appropriate and all (Lord, ther bar’s in the depths of Hell).