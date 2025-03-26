Telegraph: Duchess Meghan ‘thinks she’s going to be a billionaire’

It never fails to amuse me how the royalist media acts like “making money” and “supporting oneself financially” are somehow the tackiest things someone can do. “She’s doing this for money!” Well, yes. It’s called having a job? “They’re profiting from their titles!” Well, no, they have titles and they also have jobs. Well, obviously, some people are deeply disturbed at the thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are financially successful and that Meghan in particular is good at making money.

The Duchess of Sussex is convinced her new business ventures will make her extremely wealthy, The Telegraph can reveal. A well-placed source said Meghan “thinks she’s going to be a billionaire” and that the team of executives she has hired can get her there. It comes as the Duchess promised that her new “girl talk” podcast, Confessions Of A Female Founder, will advise listeners on how to turn “small ideas into billion-dollar businesses”. However, speaking in a short trailer for the series, she reassured one guest that it was more “dolphin tank” than “shark tank”, adding: “These are friendly waters.” The eight-part podcast, which launches next month, will mark the latest in a flurry of output from the Duchess, following the release of With Love, Meghan, her widely-criticised Netflix lifestyle series. On Monday, she launched an online shop, offering her followers the chance to emulate her style by snapping up the same high-end clothes and accessories she wore either during the filming of the show or on recent engagements. She will receive commission on some, but not all, of the products featured.

[From The Telegraph]

Meghan “thinks she’s going to be a billionaire?” Really? I think Meghan has spent a lot of time figuring out what parts of her life she’s happy to monetize, but as I keep saying… she’s left a lot of money on the table. If her goal was simply “making money” or “getting billionaire status,” she would have moved a lot differently in the past five years. Anyway, there’s something in the air over there – the Sun also had a “Meghan wants to be a billionaire” story, and look at the spin they put on it.

Meghan Markle is on a crusade to become a billionaire – to secure the jet-set lifestyle she assumed she would have when she married into the Royal Family. The ex-actress is said to “crave” the fame that comes with being one of the most recognisable names on the planet. But the former royal, who rebranded herself as Meghan Sussex and has used Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a social media post, faces accusations that she is using her royal links to cash in. The Sun’s revelations come five years after her Megxit agreement with the Palace came into force. An insider said: “She wants to be a billionaire. She wants a private jet. She wants to live a certain life.” Meg would have expected to hit the jackpot after marrying Harry in 2018. Although he had savings and an inheritance, the purse strings were held by his father Charles via the Duchy of Cornwall, which handed down around £5million to share between his sons to finance their lifestyle and families. But when Charles became King in 2022, control of the Duchy funds passed to William — meaning Meghan would have to rely on her brother-in-law for money. William and Kate, and their children, were all above Harry and Meghan in the royal pecking order. An insider said: “The assumption is if you marry a Prince of England then you end up with a private jet and the lifestyle she craves. But when she realised William and Kate would ultimately be in charge of how much they got in terms of their allowance, she was saying, ‘We gotta get out of here’.”

[From The Sun]

LMAO, the constant attempts to rewrite/reimagine why the Sussexes left and how those ghastly people treated them. Anyway, it’s just a nice change of pace these days – most of the time, the British media’s Sussex pocket-watching is based on trying to make Meghan and Harry sound like broke-ass flops. At least now they’re saying Meghan’s on a billionaire track. Just FYI: Meghan’s far from billionaire status, but I love that she’s finally getting some big revenue streams going.