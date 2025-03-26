Telegraph: Duchess Meghan ‘thinks she’s going to be a billionaire’

It never fails to amuse me how the royalist media acts like “making money” and “supporting oneself financially” are somehow the tackiest things someone can do. “She’s doing this for money!” Well, yes. It’s called having a job? “They’re profiting from their titles!” Well, no, they have titles and they also have jobs. Well, obviously, some people are deeply disturbed at the thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are financially successful and that Meghan in particular is good at making money.
The Duchess of Sussex is convinced her new business ventures will make her extremely wealthy, The Telegraph can reveal. A well-placed source said Meghan “thinks she’s going to be a billionaire” and that the team of executives she has hired can get her there.
It comes as the Duchess promised that her new “girl talk” podcast, Confessions Of A Female Founder, will advise listeners on how to turn “small ideas into billion-dollar businesses”. However, speaking in a short trailer for the series, she reassured one guest that it was more “dolphin tank” than “shark tank”, adding: “These are friendly waters.” The eight-part podcast, which launches next month, will mark the latest in a flurry of output from the Duchess, following the release of With Love, Meghan, her widely-criticised Netflix lifestyle series.
On Monday, she launched an online shop, offering her followers the chance to emulate her style by snapping up the same high-end clothes and accessories she wore either during the filming of the show or on recent engagements. She will receive commission on some, but not all, of the products featured.
Meghan “thinks she’s going to be a billionaire?” Really? I think Meghan has spent a lot of time figuring out what parts of her life she’s happy to monetize, but as I keep saying… she’s left a lot of money on the table. If her goal was simply “making money” or “getting billionaire status,” she would have moved a lot differently in the past five years. Anyway, there’s something in the air over there – the Sun also had a “Meghan wants to be a billionaire” story, and look at the spin they put on it.
Meghan Markle is on a crusade to become a billionaire – to secure the jet-set lifestyle she assumed she would have when she married into the Royal Family. The ex-actress is said to “crave” the fame that comes with being one of the most recognisable names on the planet. But the former royal, who rebranded herself as Meghan Sussex and has used Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a social media post, faces accusations that she is using her royal links to cash in.
The Sun’s revelations come five years after her Megxit agreement with the Palace came into force. An insider said: “She wants to be a billionaire. She wants a private jet. She wants to live a certain life.”
Meg would have expected to hit the jackpot after marrying Harry in 2018. Although he had savings and an inheritance, the purse strings were held by his father Charles via the Duchy of Cornwall, which handed down around £5million to share between his sons to finance their lifestyle and families. But when Charles became King in 2022, control of the Duchy funds passed to William — meaning Meghan would have to rely on her brother-in-law for money. William and Kate, and their children, were all above Harry and Meghan in the royal pecking order.
An insider said: “The assumption is if you marry a Prince of England then you end up with a private jet and the lifestyle she craves. But when she realised William and Kate would ultimately be in charge of how much they got in terms of their allowance, she was saying, ‘We gotta get out of here’.”
LMAO, the constant attempts to rewrite/reimagine why the Sussexes left and how those ghastly people treated them. Anyway, it’s just a nice change of pace these days – most of the time, the British media’s Sussex pocket-watching is based on trying to make Meghan and Harry sound like broke-ass flops. At least now they’re saying Meghan’s on a billionaire track. Just FYI: Meghan’s far from billionaire status, but I love that she’s finally getting some big revenue streams going.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
How dare a biracial woman, who married a white Prince , try to earn a living and make lots of money!!!!!!!
Unless she is absolutely insane, I would imagine she’s gotten plenty of attention and eyeballs on her to last a lifetime. But she’s going to be famous for the rest of her life and she knows that.
And because of the raggedy royals and their rancid reporters, she (and her children) need security for life. Once I got going, I’d be making as much money as I possibly could and making sure my future was safe, protected and secured.
The royal family are the absolute WORST in-laws!
I swear. It’s like those movies. Where the bride marries the love of her life. And then after the wedding they are invited for brunch and she is hunted for sport in a “family tradition” her husband knew nothing about. And she turns the tables and leaves victorious but deeply traumatized.
Worst. In. Laws. Ever.
I hope she reaches that billionaire level also, it means a future that is secure, safe and independent from that family and the rota they control. She has certainly surrounded herself with extraordinary and successful women and businesses I can see it happening someday.
Even if she misses the billionaire mark and ends up with an 8- or 9-figure net worth, that’s still nothing to sneeze at. Not that the rota won’t try to spin someone being worth in the neighborhood of $100 million being an abject failure.
I hope she does, and stays happy on her way there. For the record, I don’t think billionaire status is her goal, but I want the disgusting people who made her suffer to see it happen.
“…has used Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a social media post”
Pretty f–king rich, coming from the people who fawn over WIlliam and Kate every time they use their kids as human shields when they face bad publicity.
And God forbid a woman object to having to beg her brother-in-law for every little bit of cash to support her family. Who the hell would want to live like that?!
Yeah, how dare she use the back of their children’s heads, rendering them unrecognizable to the British media!
Louis supposedly took the “blair witch” portrait of Kate in forest, but most in the media praised Louis for his alleged photo graph. William used Charlotte for damage control and did a video after he got slammed for not showing up at a women’s final event.
I think Meghan’s entire goal was that they would never have to worry about money and that the money they had would theirs and theirs alone. I think that’s been achieved and now Meghan gets to work on passion projects. There’s nothing offensive about that but it’s pretty clear that the British narrative of Harry and his wife being under the royal thumb has been disrupted.
I’m going to the guess that the well-placed source spoke to both the Telegraph and the Sun or “Meghan wants to be a billionaire” is the new narrative cooked up the newspaper editors. Given the success of the show and its renewal, they can’t keep saying that she’s a flop and has no money so they’re pivoting to she wants to be a billionaire. If Meghan’s buying a sofa for Harry, it means she already knew about his financial situation and that he didn’t have access to funds. Plus, if Harry and Meghan were still working royals they (at least Harry) would have been funded by the Duchy of Lancaster aka Charles not William.
She knew the lifestyle she was marrying into. He lived in a janky run down musty cottage. They redid a bunch of it just so that it was nice for them. Didn’t they redo the terrace themselves? And paint etc? I remember that from spare.
Yes she will become a billionaire and I will definitely contribute my pennies to help make it happen!!!
I stand ready to buy one billion dollars worth of jam.
Same! I’ll happily contribute to the ‘Archie and Lili Freedom Fund’ so that they can live safely and happily away from Salty Island.
That Sun article is so stupid. There was NEVER going to be a situation in which William would be in charge of the purse strings re Harry unless William became king. William’s duchy income would go towards supporting HIS family, just as Charles’ duchy income did. So Charles, as king, would still be funding his son’s (Harry’s) family – not that he funded him much to begin with, as he gave more than 4/5 of the allocated millions in funding to William.
Exactly Magdalena!!! The Duchy of Cornwall is for the heir and his family only. H&M would have continued to be dependent on Charles for finance. These toxic tabloids continue to print lies for clicks. Thankfully the Sussexes are able to be financially independent far away from that toxic institution, toxic royal family and toxic British media. 🤦🏽♀️
Until Charles died and then William would say – if you want me to pay for your children’s school fees Harold, you need to put me on the board of IG. Or Sentable.
Media and plebian trolls: “How dare Meghan realise she deserves to make money from her life and endeavors? How dare she not allow that to be OUR job!”
Always pocket watching a Black woman. Mind ya damn business!
This right here. Heaven forbid a Black woman, who knows her worth and has connections, use those connections to secure financial independence from a country and family that mean to do her harm. How dare her!
Bone to pick, Meghan may not be a working royal but she’s still royal. And technically speaking, she’s still working but for herself and not for the royal family. Last I heard, she’s still married to a prince and doesn’t she have a Nigerian title in her own right?
That’s why that argument is ridiculous. There is no way to take away all of her titles. She married a prince who is still royal even if they are not working for the RF. Unless the monarchy is abolished she would be Princess Henry of Wales if she wasn’t the Duchess of Sussex. There is no way she can’t help but make money while being royal. Bc she is royal by marriage. They can’t strip that but they can berate her for…the crime of loving and marry a man who is a prince. Oh well.
If the British Monarchy is abolished, Meghan is still a Princess. I’m so sick of the pretty blatant erasure of her adoption into Nigerian royalty, her four king fathers and their adoration of their accomplished daughter.
It’s as if African titles, royalty and nobility are looked at with disgust by the mainstream media for some reason. Or as less than nothing. I wonder why.
Yeah, Meghan is not the least bit concerned about those bitter Bettys. And at least here in the U$A, “How dare she make money!!” is not the scandal they pretend it is.
Ratchets telling on themselves. Their plan was for the Wales to nickel and dime Harry and Meghan forever–so they would always be short of money and at the mercy of the royal family (until Meghan got fed up and left). It really chaps their asses that they can’t control the Sussexes through their money. They wanted Meghan to be Fergie 2.0, always broke, always messy. Especially as a black woman–they think she should have been happy with whatever crumbs dropped from their tables.
I love their frustration! And may the Sussexes reach 10 figures someday, just so they can always be protected from the wrath of the racist left-over royals.
I am not in Meghan’s pockets so I do not know what she has or do not have. I am just enjoying watching her reclaim her power by living her best life in her joy filled era. Pocket watching by the gutter rat journalists is now their new go to after profiting off this woman for years.
I’m truly admiring of her bravery in putting herself back out there. What a strong person she is.
I wish she had never needed to be this strong but I celebrate with joy the person she has been able to become regardless of the sheer destructive hatred laser focused on her.
I would love to hear how she reclaimed her power. How she moved through the idea of being watched and hated into the light of not caring.
I’m so beaten down currently that I’m not even posting in FB groups where a woman that bullied me is posting.
So what if she becomes a billionaire? What does it matter to them?
Stay jealous rats. She’s wealthy in all that matters, and you’re not.
Meghan isn’t going to sit around and do nothing, Wanting to be financially secure and build a business doesn’t mean her goal is to own a private jet or even be a billionaire. Why are the tabloids obsessed about the Sussexes and private jets?
People die in private jets accidents. If they know that they own one it will be logged and their flights will also be logged. They can keep track of them much more easily and an accident would be much easier to arrange. Just saying.
Them flying around in friends jets and no one knowing what jet or who’s or where they are taking off from keeps them so safe in so many ways.
Because that’s how the king and his heir travel.
Where exactly is the Telegraph’s “well placed source’ located? that knows the inner workings of Meghan’s mind. Hang on, The Sun has an insider who repeats the same story line but adds ‘a private jet’. It is clear these writers agree amongst themselves what a story line will be but haven’t a clue what Meghan wants or thinks. It is obvious the tabloids don’t have insiders or well placed sources in the H&M camp or they wouldn’t have been caught flat footed with all of Meghan’s announcements recently.
I think they’ve been reading this site because their financial trajectory is looking healthy now that they’ve left that cesspit.