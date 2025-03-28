Kylie Kelce to people who say c-sections aren’t childbirth: ‘you can f right off’

Embed from Getty Images

Kylie Kelce is in the final days of her pregnancy with baby girl #4. She starts this week’s episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie by warning listeners that she could go into labor at any time and jokingly urges the baby to “get out.” Kylie has been very candid about pregnancy and parenthood. Since this week’s ep may very well be the last one she records before giving birth, Kylie decided to talk about one last pregnancy topic: birth plans.

As you know, women have to put up with a lot of sh-t in life, including judgment and unsolicited opinions. This week’s topic came about because Kylie saw women in TikTok comments sharing some of the offensive things they were told after giving birth via c-section. Well, Kylie, who gave birth vaginally the first three times, has some words for anyone out there poo-pooing women for their birth plans, especially if they opt for an epidural or a C-section. That message: GFY.

Kylie Kelce is not mincing words when it comes to critics of other moms’ birth plans. The pregnant mother of three, who is just days away from welcoming her fourth child with husband Jason Kelce, took a minute to get candid on the topic on the Thursday, March 27 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. While discussing her own birth plan, which she said included an epidural — “I just want a fat needle in my back,” she said — Kylie, 33, shut down critics of moms who opt for a medicated birth. “People who dismiss birth with an epidural as being not a true birth experience, I can promise you from the bottom of my heart, I felt every part of labor,” she shared. She also took a moment to call out those who claim that moms who have C-Sections “did not experience birth.” “I’m trying to be nice,” Kylie began before adding, “No, never mind. Go f— yourself. You can kindly f— right off.” She added, “The person you’re speaking to just grew a human being and for whatever reason that little baby needed to come out the front, not the bottom. You know whose business that is? Not f—— yours.” “They just had massive abdominal surgery. Abdominal surgery to get out the human life that they just built. I can’t believe that people say that. That is horrific. I dare you to say that within earshot of me,” she continued. While she acknowledged her stance was “aggressive,” she said she’s “standing by it.” “I said what I said,” she added. After previously sharing that she was a particularly large baby who was delivered via C-Section herself, Kylie quipped, “You think that when I was 12 pounds, one ounce and I had to come out the front in on my 5-foot-2 mother that she didn’t experience birth? I will kick your ass in honor of [my mother] Lisa.” As for her own birth plan and labor essentials, the Philadelphia native noted that she has “such a short list.” Kylie said noting that she doesn’t listen to music during labor. “I watch shows while we’re waiting for the baby to descend,” Kylie, who is mom to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, explained. “I do what is advised by the medical staff in the hospital because I truly believe that labor and delivery nurses are angels that have descended from heaven and landed on Earth.”

[From People]

“The person you’re speaking to just grew a human…You know whose business that is? Not f—— yours.” Amazing. I love how Kylie is such a girl’s girl who stands up for what she believes in and isn’t afraid to tell someone to F off because they are wrong. Women supporting women, y’all. She’s right, though. A woman’s birth plan is between herself and her healthcare provider. There is no need to steamroll someone with your own opinions or get all judgy about someone else’s choices. The goal is safely delivering the baby. This also goes for other decisions, like breastfeeding. When it comes to these things, only give your opinion if you’re asked for it. And even then, listen and be respectful.

Also, I am so freaking impressed that Kylie is able to watch TV while she’s in labor. I got an epidural with my older son, but was too anxious to do anything other than marvel at how wonderful it felt, nervously play on my phone, and stare out the window as I waited for the Pitocin to do its thing. I wish I’d thought to bring a laptop and pop on Netflix. With my younger son, I was medically unable to get one because my platelets dropped suddenly. I’m pretty sure I left my body in between contractions, lol. Anyway, Kylie is a fantastic advocate for women. I love her and am so grateful that she’s out there, spreading the word and hopefully making a difference.