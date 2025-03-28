Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez’s Blue Origin space flight date confirmed



Here’s a question I’m sure plagues most brides: is it better to go into space before or after your wedding? So much goes into planning the big day, I’d think a lot of people would opt for waiting to play astronaut until after. But Lauren Sánchez is not most people. When others say formal winter attire, Lauren hears uncovered bustier. So naturally the noted journalist, bestselling author, pilot, entrepreneur, philanthropist, chairperson, and future Mrs. Bezos, is going the other way (as in, away from Earth), and squeezing in an aerospace flight ahead of her nuptials. Fresh off of the confirmation this week that Lauren and Jeff are marrying in Venice this summer, Blue Origin (the groom’s company) has just announced their first all-woman space mission is set to blastoff on April 14. How do we know they’re all set to launch? Because they’ve got the official mission patch graphic!

Blue Origin is ready to send several superstars to space. The launch date for the upcoming flight, which will include Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sánchez, was confirmed this week. New Shepard’s NS-31 11th human flight will be Monday, April 14. It will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas. The New Shepard launch window opens at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC. Additionally, Blue Origin released the NS-31 mission patch. Per the company, a few of the key symbols embedded include: The target star symbolizes Aisha Bowe’s ambition for setting big goals, passion for STEM, and commitment to inspiring future generations. The scales of justice symbolize Amanda Nguyễn’s efforts to advocate for civil rights, break barriers, and empower everyday people to create change. The shooting star microphone represents Gayle King’s commitment to sharing important stories with the world. The firework symbolizes Katy Perry’s global influence across music, pop culture, and philanthropy. The film reel symbolizes Kerianne Flynn’s passion for filmmaking, storytelling, and crafting beautiful narratives. Flynn the Fly, the main character in Lauren Sánchez’s bestselling children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, is along for the ride. The story is about overcoming adversity, inspiring kids with learning differences to pursue their dreams.

Real talk: how likely is it that the designer of that mission patch got paid an astronomically higher fee than anyone makes at Amazon? Also, “The firework symbolizes Katy Perry’s global influence across music, pop culture, and philanthropy,” made me chuckle. Why not just say it’s a nod to her song?! Katy was recently confirmed to be on Lauren and Jeff’s wedding guest list, as was Gayle King. So my next question is: is New Shepard NS-31 the bachelorette party? If so, I hope the invites said, “Will be out of this world!” (I know, I know, I’m hilarious.) In all seriousness, I hope the flight runs smoothly and safely, and that all women aboard make it back in time for the wedding… and the rest of their lives. The recent spate of layoffs at Blue Origin has me worried, which probably won’t go away until after this whole unnecessary joyride once in a lifetime experience is over. And on top of that, the takeoff is in West Texas, currently battling an entirely preventable measles outbreak. The world is so fun right now.