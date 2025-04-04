Theo James is currently the betting favorite to get cast as the new James Bond

Theo James is 40 years old, and he’s been around the British and American film and television industry for years. He was in the Divergent series, he was hilariously smarmy in The White Lotus’s second season, and he’s currently in Netflix’s The Gentlemen (created and produced by Guy Ritchie). I have this weird situation with Theo where I find him utterly forgettable when he does an American accent, but when he uses his natural British accent, I suddenly find him attractive. Well, according to the Sun, we could be hearing more of Theo’s British accent for years to come, because he’s currently the betting favorite for “the actor who could take over the James Bond role.”
A White Lotus hunk is the hot favourite name in the frame to play the next James Bond.
The 40-year-old – who tackled very racy scenes in the second series of the HBO drama – has now seen a “strong wave of support” when it comes to bagging the iconic 007 movie gig.
Theo James is now a hot contender to replace outgoing Bond, Daniel Craig.
Bookies Coral told The Sun how an influx of bets on the actor has sparked a reduction in his odds of playing the character to 2-1.
Coral’s John Hill added: “We have seen a strong wave of support for Theo James over the weekend which has forced us to slash the odds on The Monkey star replacing Daniel Craig.”
Theo played Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus’ second season, where he jets to Sicily with wife Daphne.
I don’t take the British betting markets that seriously, because at one point, I’m sure Tom Hiddleston was also the odds-on favorite. That being said, I believe that this is the direction they’ll go in – if not Theo James, someone a lot like him, someone around his age and with his kind of CV. Of course, I still have the old Broccoli-family-era ideas of how 007s are cast and now that Amazon has bought off the Broccolis, who knows what kind of direction they’ll go in.
Poor Mr Pamuk. He will forever and always be Poor Mr Pamuk. And that must be said in Elizabeth McGovern’s voice,
😂
He had a dicky heart.
In remembrance of Hot Guy Friday – I tried to be first…lol
I would be ok with him as Bond – because of his work on The Gentlemen – he has a self-assurance in that character that would make it believable for me.
I would still have loved to have seen Idris, but like others have said, perhaps that ship has sailed. Hopefully Amazon doesnt completely f**k this up.
He’s gorgeous and charismatic but so are all the other Bonds. This is a boring choice that brings nothing new to a tired character (if true).
I barely liked the Bond movies. Then Daniel Craig came along rising out of the waters in teeny tiny blue swim trunks and I was hooked for all the movies he was in. But now with that ridiculous production at the Academy Awards promoting the new Bond series with Amazon and Jeff Bezos at the helm, hard pass for me.
Now that Bozo owns all of James Bond. I can only imagine who they will choose. I just hope they treat it with the same care the Broccoli family did.
I could get behind a Theo James Bond. But Henry Cavill is the right age now to take it on too.
Shoutout to @Lightpurple for the Downton Abbey call back. Mr. Pamuk was the first time I laid eyes upon that beautiful, Theo James and I swooned.
So he was the dashing M. Pamuk!! Lady Mary was quite taken with him as were we all.
I’m all for Theo James. He has this low key kind of hotness that I really like. I ‘discovered’ him in the Divergent series and have been a fan ever since. I haven’t seen White Lotus, but he was great in the Gentleman. Plus he reminds me of a couple of exes. I definitely have a type!
Idris would have been great, but that ship has sailed.