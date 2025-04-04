Theo James is currently the betting favorite to get cast as the new James Bond

Theo James is 40 years old, and he’s been around the British and American film and television industry for years. He was in the Divergent series, he was hilariously smarmy in The White Lotus’s second season, and he’s currently in Netflix’s The Gentlemen (created and produced by Guy Ritchie). I have this weird situation with Theo where I find him utterly forgettable when he does an American accent, but when he uses his natural British accent, I suddenly find him attractive. Well, according to the Sun, we could be hearing more of Theo’s British accent for years to come, because he’s currently the betting favorite for “the actor who could take over the James Bond role.”

A White Lotus hunk is the hot favourite name in the frame to play the next James Bond. The 40-year-old – who tackled very racy scenes in the second series of the HBO drama – has now seen a “strong wave of support” when it comes to bagging the iconic 007 movie gig. Theo James is now a hot contender to replace outgoing Bond, Daniel Craig. Bookies Coral told The Sun how an influx of bets on the actor has sparked a reduction in his odds of playing the character to 2-1. Coral’s John Hill added: “We have seen a strong wave of support for Theo James over the weekend which has forced us to slash the odds on The Monkey star replacing Daniel Craig.” Theo played Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus’ second season, where he jets to Sicily with wife Daphne.

I don’t take the British betting markets that seriously, because at one point, I’m sure Tom Hiddleston was also the odds-on favorite. That being said, I believe that this is the direction they’ll go in – if not Theo James, someone a lot like him, someone around his age and with his kind of CV. Of course, I still have the old Broccoli-family-era ideas of how 007s are cast and now that Amazon has bought off the Broccolis, who knows what kind of direction they’ll go in.