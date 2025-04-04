Donald Trump waddled off for a 3-day golf weekend after destroying the economy

On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced his new tariffs on basically every country and region except Russia and North Korea. He’s even putting tariffs on islands only inhabited by penguins. Wednesday evening and throughout the day on Thursday, the markets reacted with panic. The Dow Jones plunged more than 1600 points. The S&P 500 had its worst day in five years. Blue-chip companies lost tens of billions of dollars in 24 hours. Trump reacted to the economic disaster by waddling off to Florida for a three-day golf weekend.

President Donald Trump offered a rosy assessment after the stock market dropped sharply Thursday over his tariffs, saying, “I think it’s going very well.”

“The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom,” he said when asked about the market as he left the White House to fly to one of his Florida golf clubs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,600 points on Thursday as U.S. stocks led a worldwide selloff after the Republican president’s announcement of tariffs against much of the world ignited a shock like none seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump on Wednesday announced a minimum tariff of 10% on imports, with the tax rate running much higher on products from certain countries like China and those from the European Union.

The announcement jolted markets worldwide, but Trump said that was to be expected. He compared the United States to a sick patient in need of surgery when asked by a reporter for his reaction to the worst stock market drop in years.

“I think it’s going very well. We have an operation, like when a patient gets operated on and it’s a big thing. I said this would exactly be the way it is,” he said, an apparent reference to the selloff.

He talked about trillions of dollars in investment that is “coming into our country” from companies that want to make their products in the U.S. to avoid tariffs. “The rest of the world wants to see is there any way they can make a deal,” he said.