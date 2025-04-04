George Clooney & his terrible dye job went solo to the ‘Good Night’ opening

Last night was the big Broadway opening of Good Night and Good Luck, based on the film of the same name. In the George Clooney-directed film, David Strathairn memorably and brilliantly played Edward R. Murrow with all of the gravitas that the role demanded. On Broadway, Clooney has taken over the Murrow role. Clooney got the worst dye job ever to play Murrow – this is a Rudy Giuliani-level of bad dye jobs. Anyway, while Clooney has a place of honor on my permanent sh-tlist, other people feel differently and this show is getting good reviews. All of George’s BFFs came out for the opening too, although strangely, George’s wife was not there. George told People Mag that Amal was “with the kids.” Sounds like trouble in ratf–ker paradise to me.
There must have been a black-and-white dress code for the opening, because all of these celebrities did not decide to do this on their own. Jennifer Lopez had the biggest look of the night – a slinky black dress and a puffy white coat/cape by Saiid Kobeisy. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were there and they brought Kaia, who has known George all of her life basically. Julianna Margulies, Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye were also in attendance.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
New York, NY – The highly anticipated Broadway debut of 'Good Night, and Good Luck' took center stage at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Pictured: George Clooney
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Pictured: Julianna Margulies
Pictured: Julianna Margulies
Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford
Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford
Pictured: Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan
Pictured: Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan
Cast of New York Broadway show 'Good Night, and Good Luck' during Curtain Call
Featuring: George Clooney
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 03 Apr 2025
Celebrities attend the 'Good Night And Good Luck' broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City
Featuring: Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford
When: 03 Apr 2025
Celebrities attend the 'Good Night And Good Luck' broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
When: 03 Apr 2025
For a second there, I thought that was a young Penelope Cruz but was in fact Kaia.
Keely’s lost weight but her eyes? Pierce looks like…de Niro?
Hmmm, so trouble in the Clooney paradise? The last time they were at an event, I thought Amal tried too hard and looked as if she had surgery, and now you have George dyeing his hair. 🤔
David Strathairn was brilliant on the role as Mr. Murrow. His portrayal really struck me. I don’t know if Clooney has the chops to do what David did, but his ego is big enough to try. I saw a critic on Threads who was not all that impressed with the show.
His dye job is quite horrid. They probably should have used a topper instead.
It’s doing great numbers at the box office, but the reviews are just OK.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/25/theater/george-clooney-broadway-record.html
The dye job is *specifically* FOR this role. Murrow had very dark hair during this period the play is set.
Still, he would’ve done better with a box of L’Oreal over his bathroom sink. Looks like a small animal died on his head. Combined with his gray pallor, it is NOT a good look on him.
I knew it had to be for the role. Clooney has been rich and dated too many showgirls too not know how to dye. lol. I’m like “this has to be on purpose”.
Actually ~ I am surprised to find that I no longer am interested about him or his friends or anything about him anymore. I don’t usually cancel folks but yeah – bye, George.
Yep. Just don’t care. King of the ratf—kers.
Same here. I didn’t even actively cancel him – my subconscious contact list just said nope, delete.
He is on my shitlist as well. I don’t hate him, I just don’t really want to see anything he’s in anymore.
Same. George is cancelled and jo longer cool and funny. Amal not there is …something. he also doesnt look healthy. I thought it was frankenstein in one of the pics of the event.
Perhaps that hair looks better under stage lights, but it is dire IRL. Whatever’s going on here, definitely Team Amal. Their kids are school age now. Are they even in New York?
Yeah, it’d have been more plausible if George had said she’s working on some human rights case…instead, it’s the kids?? That’s the excuse of the Wales! Amal isn’t Lazy! The kids have nannies so Amal can work on her very important cases!
Umm not a good take. Children want their mothers not Nannies and they ARE important. I don’t keep up with them but isn’t their home base England? And probably where the kids are in school? Anyway I came for the fashion. Jlo is the biggest look but the least flattering. My favorites are Juliana and Keely. I am disappointed George’s wife isn’t there because she’s at least interesting fashion wise although I don’t think it’s some trouble in paradise thing. Parenthood happens.
Tis True Tis True, you’re right, both the hair and pallor do look better on stage. I saw a picture of him, and it looks natural in black and white.
Permanently on my shit list but strange Amal was not at OPENING NIGHT! They must have help so this does sound very fishy!
Amal not there and he recently did a Nespresso commercial with Eva Longoria, guess that’s back on.
Why do older men insist on doing this sort of dye job? It never looks good or natural. Clooney’s had silver in his hair for decades, why bother now?
Amal has a toyboy? Or George has a young GF? 🤔 Or both? It’s an open marriage now?
I think a previous post here mentioned he did it for the role. As someone said, maybe it looks fine under stage lights, but IRL? Nope
Yes, Morrow had dark, slicked back hair.
Because men don’t have a lifetime of experience having to live up to unrealistic beauty standards so by the time they care, the level of skill required to make it look good at their advanced age is too far beyond their capacity.
He looks like a corpse.
He really does. Is he still wearing his stage makeup? He looks ill.
Right? The hair is the least of his problems. Yikes.
He looks like he’s wearing the standard ‘make this 30-something look like a Grandfather’ tv makeup. Particularly the definition on the crow’s feet, they look drawn on.
Probably for a role? The fact that he let it go natural for so many years shows that he doesn’t care if his gray shows..
Who. The. F–k. Did. That. To. His. Hair?! That can NOT be a professional job. I’ve done better for a friend with a box of Just For Men. That horrid dye job is going to be so much more distracting than if he just kept his natural look. Who cares if it’s inaccurate? Alexander Hamilton wasn’t a Puerto Rican man, either.
Yikes. That’s a horrible dye job, especially with the pastiness of his face. Jaysus!
In that top pic, Clooney looks like a wax work. That’s all I’ve got.
You took the words out of my mouth. The dye job and his wrinkles are just too juxtaposed.
George and his issues aside, it’s fun to see folks turning it out for a good old-fashioned themed dress-up event.
Juliana Margulies looked gorgeous, though I think her hair was a bit too severe.
I love JLo’s cape, but that dress looks like she’s serving up her breasts in two black champagne coupés. I don’t object at all to her brand of over-the-top sexy gowns, but that just looks uncomfortable to wear and anxiety-inducing to observers.
Some other folks really missed the opportunity to have fun with the dress code. A basic LBD or a plain suit, white shirt and tie? Boring.
And of course it all looks a lot like oblivious rich people dancing on the deck of the Titanic, but I guess we can’t expect celebrities to walk around in sackcloth and ashes just because America is taking a deep dive straight into a facist-led Greatest Depression… or can we?
Well, rich people don’t have to worry about such unimportant things. When they stop liking the living conditions in the usa, they’ll fly in their pjs to a better country. Their life and investments are not limited to one place. They can avoid paying taxes in Monaco for example. I can’t wait for all those sexual predators from hw to join gerard depardieu and roman polanski.
True dat, Eva.
Sigh.
I love the fact that Anthony Edwards & Juliana Margulies were also there.
ER reunion(!!), well for those of us of remember Peak TV.❤️❤️❤️❤️
JLo is fab, as usual. Margulies looks like Cruella Deville. Very suspicious that Amal didn’t show up as this would be her moment in the spotlight as the date of the leading man.
This is definitely not like amal. the kids excuse sounds like bs and i’m surprised george’s best friend didn’t show up: brad p. aka domestic abuser.
Cruella DeVille was my exact reaction too. I think it’s that shaggy shrug that is giving the dog fur vibes. And JLo is just a lot as usual. No comment on George’s hair.
He looks like Hopper from “A Bug’s Life” in that header pic.
Having scrolled back up to check I have to say that yes, yes he does indeed.
Pre the scroll up I read Denis Hopper, then say A Bugs Life and had a moment of vast post-nap confusion before my brain and eyes got their act together.
George looks ghastly! JLo is serving, but that dress is doing nothing for her chi-chi’s, I don’t get the Kia Gerber pose, she looks like she is in a doll box, I always find JM to be lovely and natural looking.
Not a big fan of divorce watch — family destruction voyeurism shouldn’t be a thing.
Dear Sir,
Your time has passed, your cultural relevancy is over and that’s ok. People change, societies change, and well, you kneecapped our elections while sitting in 1 of your 3 known houses. So you can go away, like now. Please and thank you.
He looks tired and worn down. He looks like Boris Karloff in Frankenstein. What’s with the pancake makeup? Everyone is well dressed but a bit funereal. Turning out for the waning days of democracy and capitalism.
Clooney is on my shit-list, but the severe dye job is clearly for the role. The intense color and the garish pancake makeup telegraph better to audiences further away from the stage. Especially to give it a bit of that ol timey look. Has he ever done a play before? I just don’t see him being all that great at stage acting.
Amal is a human rights lawyer, the is USA is not a safe place for people like her ( non American citizens) so she’s probably staying away because of that and I don’t blame her.
Pierce Brosnan is a silver fox.
Clooney is dead to me.
Wow. That is a Guiliani-level crap dye job. What were you thinking, dude?
Yeah, it’s not a good look on the red carpet, but he’s clearly wearing full stage makeup here (+the hair and eyebrows have been dyed for the role).
I’m sorry, he looks like Lurch.