George Clooney & his terrible dye job went solo to the ‘Good Night’ opening

Last night was the big Broadway opening of Good Night and Good Luck, based on the film of the same name. In the George Clooney-directed film, David Strathairn memorably and brilliantly played Edward R. Murrow with all of the gravitas that the role demanded. On Broadway, Clooney has taken over the Murrow role. Clooney got the worst dye job ever to play Murrow – this is a Rudy Giuliani-level of bad dye jobs. Anyway, while Clooney has a place of honor on my permanent sh-tlist, other people feel differently and this show is getting good reviews. All of George’s BFFs came out for the opening too, although strangely, George’s wife was not there. George told People Mag that Amal was “with the kids.” Sounds like trouble in ratf–ker paradise to me.

There must have been a black-and-white dress code for the opening, because all of these celebrities did not decide to do this on their own. Jennifer Lopez had the biggest look of the night – a slinky black dress and a puffy white coat/cape by Saiid Kobeisy. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were there and they brought Kaia, who has known George all of her life basically. Julianna Margulies, Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye were also in attendance.