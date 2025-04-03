King Charles’s friend thinks Duchess Meghan is ‘crazy’ for starting a lifestyle brand

The Duchess of Sussex waited five years to launch her lifestyle show and brand. She hasn’t labeled anything “royal” and she’s not telling British secrets to the world. This whole WLM/As Ever venture is the most organic to Meghan’s longtime interests in food, entertaining and homemaking. And the Windsors, the British media and the British aristocracy are still freaking out about all of it, this gentle little venture into lifestyle branding. Makes you think, huh? That maybe it was never about what Meghan said or did or revealed, they were always going to treat all of it as a five-alarm fire. Well, one of King Charles’s good friends, an actual married-in aristocrat, has run to Richard Eden at the Daily Mail to insult Meghan.
Eschewing the life of carefree relaxation which was hers for the asking, she’s demonstrated that she’s a businesswoman with a gimlet eye for detail – hence her insistence that her cheddars are wrapped in organic muslin and her fruit and vegetables should be ‘not so much displayed as curated’. And now Carole Bamford, founder of Daylesford Organic and wife of JCB diggers billionaire Lord Bamford, has demonstrated that she doesn’t mince her words either – as was evident when the Duchess of Sussex launched her brand As Ever yesterday.
‘I think she’s crazy,’ says Carole, a friend of King Charles, with a devastating ‘off-with-her-head’ bluntness. ‘Why? Because she hasn’t got any history. Or authenticity.’
Lest anyone conclude her assessment is just sour grapes from an older, if still glamorous woman, Cotswolds ‘queen’ Carole, who turns 79 this month, explains: ‘Before you launch anything, you have to do the hard work and get everything in place.’
Her sentiment underscores claims by Netflix staff who helped Meghan with As Ever’s debut, one of whom alleged there had been ‘so much drama’ that ‘the team [were] over it before it even launched’. Detailing what exactly she means by hard work, Carole, pictured, who dislikes being known as Lady Bamford, recalls that Daylesford Organic emerged very, very gradually, and only after creating conditions in which organic food could be either harvested or reared on the family’s 1,700-acre Gloucestershire estate.
‘It was the farm animals and soil. For the first 20 years, we didn’t make or sell any of our own products,’ explains Carole, in an interview with an Australian publication. Daylesford Organic isn’t noted for modest prices, but its raspberry jam – one of its 36 organic jams and honeys, ‘made in small batches using traditional methods’ – is £5.25 for an 8oz jar. Meanwhile, As Ever’s factory-made ‘raspberry spread’ is $9 or £6.94 for a 7.6oz jar.
Perhaps Meghan, who has nine products in her entire ‘collection’, should invest in some B Silent Night-Time Pillow Mist – a blend of ‘spiritual frankincense with calming lavender and marjoram’ which prepares ‘the body and mind for a deep peaceful sleep’, £24 for 50ml. From Bamford.com, Carole’s wellness and lifestyle brand…
The gatekeeping here is amazing. How dare Meghan not marry a titled aristocrat with a 1700-acre estate! How dare Meghan not wait two decades to monetize that estate!! Incidentally, the whole reason why Lady Bamford started HER lifestyle brand is likely to support her husband’s estate. The majority of those grand British estates are in a sorry state because most of the aristocrats are cash-poor. That’s why many of them sell their estates as soon as they inherit them too, because they don’t have the money to pay the taxes, because all of the “money” is in real estate. But god help us all if Meghan makes jam too and starts a lifestyle brand, right?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, As Ever IG.
these people look exactly like who I would NEVER listen to.
Jelly Jelly Jelly!
They just can’t pull their jealous eyes off that poor woman.
I especially liked how “Carole, who dislikes being called Lady B…” makes certain the news copy “reporter” still calls out her title. Oof.
👏🏼🤣👏🏼😂👏🏼 they look like they smell a little moldy to me.
It’s like my grand parents telling me how to manage my Tik Tok 🤣🤣🤣
That is such a good comparison.
Very tacky to be promoting her stuff with pricing by taking the opportunity to take a swipe at another business owner. TACKY
LOL! This is it!
Someone should inform Lady Bamford that the world moves much faster now.
She looks like a relative of The Cryptkeeper. He looks like a relative of Chucky.
I thought exactly the same thing! Lord and Lady Crytkeeper say what? They are pickled in jealousy! Bitter old besom!
100% hobgoblin energy from these two. Is she married to Sloth from the Goonies?
Also… this cranky wankfest about “How Very Dare Meghan besmirch the monarchy by selling jam! And tea!!” is seriously getting old. Stale and old like Seabiscuit Sidepiece’s face and Huesa’s entire wardrobe.
Yeah yeah, ‘how dare Meghan’… pull the other one chickpeas… DUCHY ORIGINALS WHO, PRAY?
OMG how can a country be filled with so many hideous white people, they are so ugly inside and out! Who thinks anyone gives a shite to what these racist sycophant friends of Chuck’s have to say. We know exactly what they are going to say so no surprises or originality in thought or perspective coming from them. Pitiful, predictable, racist, misogynist and down right creepy, the whole lot. Thankfully all of our rellies have left that nasty place, no one in our family will even acknowledge our English roots, its all Scots and Irish for us now! We are steadfastly elbows up Canadians now!
How dare Meg, a biracial woman, be successful at everything she does!!! Go climb back under your estate rocks!!
Oh geez, the bitter old bitties are at it! I love that Meghan is living her life the way she wants to, without reference to anyone unconnected to her in any way.
Just FYI, it’s “biddies,” not “bitties.”
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/biddy
Sorry to be annoying.
I’d say if life give you lemons, you should make a lemonade. She couldn’t get away of the wvilnpress and hate, they will definitely continue as they have a huge agenda, so… turn it into a business.
Besides, it is all r elated to things she loves, clearly documented.
Or perhaps make a “Lemonada”? 😉 Sorry, couldn’t resist lol
Yes, just looking at that racist, prune-face, she’s the last person’s whose wares I’d even want to try!
What’s funny is her husband supposedly owes £500m in taxes. So maybe she should concentrate on that.
She needs to sell a lot of jam for that! 😅🤣😂
Soooo once again the royal family is sending out their friends to attack Meghan just because she’s existing. *massive eye roll*
Am I imagining it or is the last line actually telling Meghan to ‘B Silent’? Wowww.
This isn’t sour grapes, it’s racism.
The suggestion that Meghan — who has a history of being super-prepared for everything she does and diligent in doing it — hasn’t done the hard work necessary is just racist.
And sorry, Carole, that the soil on your husband’s estate took 20 years to produce a sellable yield, but it’s clear the soil and the air are much more conducive to success (and general happiness) in Montecito.
Shall we circle back to how idiotic her business plan is? Yes, every farmer has more than twenty years to figure out how to farm, they wouldn’t run out of money WAAAAAY before they hit two decades.
They’re acting like only rich people make jam. In my experience, it’s the poor and working class people who have a generations-long history of growing and preserving foods. These rich m-f’s probably stole their jam recipes from their old servants and claimed them as their own.
This is crazy. Like this lady, who most people outside the UK have never heard of is the be all and end all authority on lifestyle brands. If the Kardashian’s can make a fortune selling stuff, Goop can make a fortune selling stuff then Meghan will be just fine. Thanks for your concern Lady Battybottom but we think Meghan will be just fine.
A few days ago I saw a pic of an older white woman and Meghan on a social media post. I immediately thought another woman talking sh*t about Meghan, but it was the opposite, she said lovely things about Meghan. It is really sad that now that is my immediate reaction seeing an older woman talking about Meghan. The other person I remember getting attacked daily, publicly by other women is Britney. In Meghan’s case, we also have the good old racism along with internalized misogyny. I am just happy that Meghan has been surrounded by good people and has an incredible support system at least.
The British obsession with Meghan is off charts. Why does this woman feel that she has to comment on Meghan’s business?
All I know is that if I had cancer and was in and out of the hospital, but my friends were so focused on jam and teas manufactured on another continent instead of my health, I’d reconsider the friendship.
Clout chasing, and because she knows the Fail will leap on anything anti-Meghan and Harry. I keep trying to convince myself that Britain’s truly deranged racists and haters only number a few thousand, maybe a few tens of thousands. So far I’m failing to convince myself.
Okay i fell into the trap, i googled what ever her brand is, which is what this is really all about free publicity for their brand off the Back of meghan let the deranger buy her stuff. In 20years who know what Meghans brand will look like?
I can’t wait to see it .
Her statement reminds me so much of the Toni Morrison quote
“The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work. It keeps you explaining, over and over again, your reason for being. Somebody says you have no language and you spend twenty years proving that you do. Somebody says your head isn’t shaped properly so you have scientists working on the fact that it is. Somebody says you have no art, so you dredge that up. Somebody says you have no kingdoms, so you dredge that up. None of this is necessary. There will always be one more thing.”
― Toni Morrison
Thank you for that Toni Morrison quote.
It’s so apt for the situation so many horrible people have created around Meghan, and Harry too, for the sin of loving her.
I really hope we can collectively learn to do better. 🍯☕️🏵🌿🐝
You are Welcome! I find it apt to look through this lens when i’m being questioned or told things. so i try to keep it handy as a reminder. Eden when looking in his echo chamber and found someone to say she wasn’t enough, as she is therefore discounting all the work she has done in the past that lead to where she is right now
[RANT]
Wife of Lord Bamford who owes the HMRC around £500 million due to an aggressive tax avoidance scandal. It’s no wonder the greedy leech and his wife are friends with Parasite in Chief KCIII. When her husband pays back what he owes, maybe (just maybe) I’ll listen to what she has to say about a woman who is paying her own way in this world.
[/RANT]
*And breathes!*
Not to mention his outrage at having to finally pay half the usual inheritance tax on his farms – will no-one think of the ‘poor’ farmers?
There’s a nasty article in New York Magazine today claiming that Meghan doesn’t know who the audience for her collection is…a collection that sold out in one hour. These people are nuts!
A lot of the bitterness towards Meghan seems to be centered around these media types British and now American thinking that they had her figured out. The British media thought she was just some starlet social climber, who would do anything to be accepted into their ranks. And the American Media once they left thought that they would get the access that the British media didn’t, and that she couldn’t possibly be as nice and smart and hard-working as she presented because it’s not like misogyny doesn’t exist in the U.S.
Her doing her own thing is breaking brains, and while the class system and social structure isn’t as obvious and apparent in the US as it is in the UK it still exists and her not playing the same game exactly how they anticipated pisses them off.
This woman’s “history” and “authenticity” with selling produce was zero before marrying someone with an estate. She was apparently a flight attendant before marriage. She can sit way down and shut up.
I’m very curious to hear more at some point about who is actually providing the products Meghan is selling via As ever. Given her original brand name, ARO, her history with Clevr, and her background of supporting smaller, often women-led businesses, I wondered if she was going to link up with other similar types of companies in that general area of CA. That would jibe with releases of small selections of products, multiple/seasonal collections, etc. Just don’t know if the capacity is there with a model like that.
But it would be lovely if it turned out if we’re talking about small local producers using all locally grown products, etc. Lady What’s Her Bucket might also do some research on California and agriculture. You don’t need to spend 20 years “creating conditions in which…food could be either harvested or reared” if, you know, you’re living someplace where those conditions already exist naturally. What a pill.
@windyriver
It would be nice to know which companies you are referring to, but regardless, they have other things to do at the moment and don’t have time for the seven inspections a week that would be an attack.
So wait hold up. Is this the same Carole that is good friends with Carole Middleton and went to her recent big birthday thing in Mustique. I swear we read about that right? So now a Middleton’s friend is talking smack about Meghan saying she has no history?! Saying that to a person who has descendants that are black in America is all levels of f-cked up. This is some real bullshit. It’s also just marketing for this person’s products🙄
This woman was apparently a flight attendant before marrying, so quite likely a friend of Middleton.
That struck me immediately too—the sheer vicious racism of saying Meghan has no history. Pure wickedness.
Truly
How fitting an aristocrat would take advantage of a woman of color to promote her brand. Lady Bamford sounds like a bitter and racist opportunist.
I’m laughing bc the level of hateration here is so ridiculous that it’s all you can do. Such a bitter biddy.
This is what it all comes down to good old fashion, aristocratic snobbism with a pinch of racism and jealousy.
Racist, bitter, tacky, snobbery.
Did I miss anything?
Racism and Brit posh snobbery laced with her own brand promotion .. that’s what this is
I hate to say this – but these people are really crazy. They associate anything and everything with Meghan. Every British plum, every British speck of dust, every British little thing, British EVERYTHING. Everything is always associated with Meghan. It really does seem absolutely crazy and it is absolutely crazy. Meghan is used like an exclamation mark for everything these people think or do themselves. Totally insane ….
Why should anybody care what this nonentity thinks? It’s an example of the Fail scraping the bottom of the barrel, and then looking under it, to make their Orwellian Two Minutes of Hate.
She sounds like a,snob. I wonder if she And Charles had a fling some years back
Beyond the fact that Lady Nobody has a thing to say, Charles is a truly dogshit father and FIL to let one of his “close friends” attack his own DIL’s livelihood like this.