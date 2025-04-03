British media: Duchess Meghan ‘snubs the UK’ by not selling her As Ever products here!

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever product line sold out in under an hour. As Ever products are only being sold in the United States as well, meaning international Sussex fans will not get to try any monarchy-destroying jam or the crepe mix that brought down a kingdom. I’ve already seen GB News crying over all of this. The headline is: “Meghan Markle’s first products sell out within minutes as Duchess of Sussex opts to snub the UK.” Snubbing the UK! Isn’t Meghan’s As Ever line a slap in the face of the monarchy, nay, all British people? Why would she sell any products in the UK, huh?

But that’s not the only seething piece of gossip from the British media. I’m actually shocked that the Daily Mail still had this piece online – it was published on Wednesday, shortly before As Ever products went on sale and promptly sold out in less than an hour. The Mail’s exclusive sources claimed that everyone at Netflix was SO exhausted with Meghan and the stress of selling jam. They also claimed that Meghan had coordinated with celebrity friends to post Instagrams to help sales. Do you mean to tell me that the Mail doesn’t actually have “Netflix sources??” Do you mean they’re just lying constantly about everything???

Netflix staff helping Meghan Markle launch her As Ever brand claim they are already ‘over it’ before sales even begin, an insider told MailOnline today. The Duchess of Sussex is said to be lining up her most famous friends to ‘plaster social media’ with her products as part of a ‘good vibes’ launch in the coming hours. But MailOnline’s insider claims that the Montecito start-up has proved to be a ‘logistical nightmare’ after the 11th hour name change from American Riviera Orchard and because they have no idea how well her products will sell. Meghan’s As Ever wares, including her jam, honey, herbal tea and crepes mix, launch today in what she admits is a ‘pivotal moment’ for her brand. But people working on the retail project are said to be tired of the ‘drama’ surrounding the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, who has now been engulfed by scandal surrounding his Sentebale charity. They have even been asked to sign NDAs to keep secret where the products, including her ‘fruit spread’, are being made, MailOnline’s source said. Netflix, the maker of her series With Love, Meghan, is her business partner and will begin selling her lifestyle range inside two of America’s mega-malls later this year. ‘There is so much drama surrounding them once again that internally the team are over it before it’s even launched’, MailOnline’s source has claimed. ‘It’s been a logistical nightmare and the buying team are having an issue as they can’t work out what the demand will be, if any’. MailOnline’s source said that away from the social media buzz, there are still fears internally about whether Meghan’s new brand will fly. Team Sussex is believed to have lined up famous faces and influencers to help boost sales on Wednesday. ‘People will be posting their jars of jam – they’ve seeded it to lots of influencers to get it out there and to plaster social media with “good vibes” on launch’, they said.

[From The Daily Mail]

Imagine publishing this just MINUTES before everything you wrote was exposed as a lie. All Meghan did was post some stuff on her (already massively popular) Instagram. She did not get or pay any influencers to hype the products. The products sold out with minimal promotional overhead. Meghan and her team completely underestimated the interest in As Ever. And the Mail’s inside source is probably Tina Brown in a trench coat, drunk off her ass.