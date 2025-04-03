British media: Duchess Meghan ‘snubs the UK’ by not selling her As Ever products here!

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever product line sold out in under an hour. As Ever products are only being sold in the United States as well, meaning international Sussex fans will not get to try any monarchy-destroying jam or the crepe mix that brought down a kingdom. I’ve already seen GB News crying over all of this. The headline is: “Meghan Markle’s first products sell out within minutes as Duchess of Sussex opts to snub the UK.” Snubbing the UK! Isn’t Meghan’s As Ever line a slap in the face of the monarchy, nay, all British people? Why would she sell any products in the UK, huh?
But that’s not the only seething piece of gossip from the British media. I’m actually shocked that the Daily Mail still had this piece online – it was published on Wednesday, shortly before As Ever products went on sale and promptly sold out in less than an hour. The Mail’s exclusive sources claimed that everyone at Netflix was SO exhausted with Meghan and the stress of selling jam. They also claimed that Meghan had coordinated with celebrity friends to post Instagrams to help sales. Do you mean to tell me that the Mail doesn’t actually have “Netflix sources??” Do you mean they’re just lying constantly about everything???
Netflix staff helping Meghan Markle launch her As Ever brand claim they are already ‘over it’ before sales even begin, an insider told MailOnline today. The Duchess of Sussex is said to be lining up her most famous friends to ‘plaster social media’ with her products as part of a ‘good vibes’ launch in the coming hours. But MailOnline’s insider claims that the Montecito start-up has proved to be a ‘logistical nightmare’ after the 11th hour name change from American Riviera Orchard and because they have no idea how well her products will sell.
Meghan’s As Ever wares, including her jam, honey, herbal tea and crepes mix, launch today in what she admits is a ‘pivotal moment’ for her brand. But people working on the retail project are said to be tired of the ‘drama’ surrounding the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, who has now been engulfed by scandal surrounding his Sentebale charity. They have even been asked to sign NDAs to keep secret where the products, including her ‘fruit spread’, are being made, MailOnline’s source said.
Netflix, the maker of her series With Love, Meghan, is her business partner and will begin selling her lifestyle range inside two of America’s mega-malls later this year.
‘There is so much drama surrounding them once again that internally the team are over it before it’s even launched’, MailOnline’s source has claimed. ‘It’s been a logistical nightmare and the buying team are having an issue as they can’t work out what the demand will be, if any’.
MailOnline’s source said that away from the social media buzz, there are still fears internally about whether Meghan’s new brand will fly. Team Sussex is believed to have lined up famous faces and influencers to help boost sales on Wednesday. ‘People will be posting their jars of jam – they’ve seeded it to lots of influencers to get it out there and to plaster social media with “good vibes” on launch’, they said.
Imagine publishing this just MINUTES before everything you wrote was exposed as a lie. All Meghan did was post some stuff on her (already massively popular) Instagram. She did not get or pay any influencers to hype the products. The products sold out with minimal promotional overhead. Meghan and her team completely underestimated the interest in As Ever. And the Mail’s inside source is probably Tina Brown in a trench coat, drunk off her ass.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I don’t think their source is a drunken Tina Brown, I think it’s 3 daily mail writers in a single trench coat, ’cause it takes 3 to make a coherent thought.
…I’m having one of those days again, clearly…
The rats aren’t bright…
The Fail had pre-written ready made articles ready for their editorial line to approve.
And their source must be so out of the loop that I can’t see any influencer flogging off their jam in my socials…
And why would Meghan need to use an influencer? She’s got her long time supporters from Tig. Weird way to also insult the influencer crowd.
They’re so upset that they have no access to her and aren’t apart of her story. They have been trying to bulldoze their way into her life and story for years at this point. It’s become a mental illness and it seems that Meghan saying no and walking away has driven people mad. They want PR packages and interviews and Meghan is saying the others may be scared of you and kowtow but I’m not. She bigger than Britain and they hate it.
They can buy from Charles. He has jam too 😂😂
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😛😛😛🤣🤣🤣🤣😛😛😛
Hey, even I felt that burn. Nice.
Here’s a thought I don’t think many new brands go world wide with a first product launch. She launched it here first and it did so very well!!! Maybe in the future she will launch her products in other countries. As for the gutter press SUCK IT!!!
Yes, international is a huge undertaking. I work for a Fortune 100 retailer and we’ve pulled back from international (UK, Americas, EU) because the return isn’t worth the investment in infrastructure, legal, and admin costs.
^ this!
There is a whole infrastructure: export licensing and compliance, logistics of packing and shipping and clearance at destination, duties and taxes,approval of ingredients, packaging, labeling (including language required on labels so translation work, printing, label and insert design), legal work, registration as a seller in target countries, modifications to sales website for order processing to orher countries etc etc etc. that’s needed. Those things aren’t free or cheap and some can take a lot of time to get in place to make sure you’re good to go legally, financially, ethically.
Smart businesses often work out their core business model, test it in their home territory, country, tweak things to make it sustainable, profitable and get on solid footing before making any moves to launch internationally.
Plus, if I were running As Ever, trying launch right now and do it *worldwide *… into the s**t storm of Trump’s ridiculous, chaotic trade war … would be the LAST thing I’d be looking to do. Because who knows what barriers his shifting nonsensical policies and other countries’ understandable counter measures would create to me shipping a jar of jam to any customers outside the US reliably and profitably.
Yes, all of this! I love when we get competency comments. Thank you for posting.
The Duchess of Sussex’s business managers would have certainly planned out strategies for her launch that wouldn’t include worldwide markets yet. I’m SO happy she’s having success with her products.
I’ll be waiting for the restocking so I can get some crepe mix and jam 🙂
Of course you don’t know how a product will sell until you put it on sale, And what has Sentebale got to say about this launch. Nice to see it selling well after all the condemnation by the British press.
LOL. Firstly I thought everyone hated her, so why would she sell products somewhere no one would buy? Oh is it because you all are lying about her popularity?
The way that these people are so bothered by the fact that she isn’t trying to get their approval. Their parasitic symbiotic relationship with the royals of the past 40 years has ruined them as media. They don’t know how to report without being fed information in a tit for tat, and they don’t know what to do if someone doesn’t want or need to play that game.
And why do they make normal business decisions sound like sketchy, unknown practices that people have never heard of? They had a limited supply to control rollout and gauge interest?! She relied on marketing to ensure that she would get sales?! She’s promoting her business so that it stays in the mind of people that are newly interested in her because of her TV show?! Her friends are helping her promote her business to their network as well?!! It’s like they don’t realize business 101 exists.
Tina Brown in a trench coat! But I thought Meghan just can’t get anything right? Will Meghan make billions with her jam? Probably not but I don’t think that’s her goal. But if she doesn’t make a bazillion trillion dollars she will be called a flop. Once again I dream of being a “flop” like Megan.
With DT upsetting everything globally, going world-wide right now might not be a good strategy, unfortunately. If she had sold in the UK it would have been a slap to Charles since he produces jam also.
They probably wanted to watch 2 jams to compete, then accuse Meghan of treason if she sold more.
I’m in the UK and can’t wait until the inevitable expansion to overseas markets.
Clevr Blends is available here – the frother is wonderful – and that’s partly due to the “Meghan” effect.
The only downside is the negative and bias “reviews” from the usual suspects that are coming to their monetised hate account/channel soon.
Lol, I’m sure her team is “so over” a raging success.
As for snubbing the UK, she always said the products wouldn’t be available internationally right away. But they could spin the story another way – Meghan indicates apology to Charles by not competing against his jam. Maybe that will come next.
If any demand. Wow they sure got that wrong!
I managed to get an order in yesterday (no honey or flower sprinkles though, sad face) and i ALREADY got an email saying it’s been shipped!
This is embarrassing.
Lol, you’d think, wouldn’t you? We normal people would be refusing to leave the house, but they don’t seem to have the embarrassment gene.
Its kind of funny how these people have no shame at this point. I’m embarrassed for them but I’m also laughing.
Yes, I’m sure in this economy, the Netflix folks are so tired of having, you know jobs.
M’s site says it’s havesting data and may sell your email address, unless you email them to opt out. This is terrible and unheard of for a retailer. Only sites like facebook do this, that are “free.”
It’s a common practice.
No, it isn’t, it’s pure greed and sketchy. Rebutable vendors protect their clients data and profit from the sale, not double dibbing by also selling data. You don’t appreiciate customers business if you are screwing them over.
“Harvesting data” just means collecting the emails of people who have made a purchase or signed up for notifications. “May sell” the email list means they may or may not, not that they will. It’s a common practice, a common disclaimer and a common opt-out – a simple google will tell you that. Non-profits do it all the time, not just regular businesses.
lol. They are reading “Privacy Notice” pages 😭😭😭 Nobody reads those, but hating on Meghan is making them read. That is good, I guess. Spoiler Alert: all companies (not just Facebook) is collecting and using your data. Welcome to Internet.
@sevenblue – lol, indeed. It might be more useful if they read some improving literature, but baby steps. On the other hand, I remember a comedian once saying they could include the entire text of Mein Kampf in the Privacy Notice and people would still click accept.
Good thing you didn’t sign up for emails, oops you did, too bad.
Your life must in the pits, have some raspberry jam, it will cure what is ailing you.
It’s a very common practice. Have you looked at the privacy sections of other retailers, or are you just a troll trying to (once again) turn an everyday thing into a ‘scandal’ because a biracial woman who married a white prince is doing that everyday thing?
You guys are just not part of the story, booboo. Maybe next time, ok? I hate to see what happens next week when the podcast rolls out, lol. I hope they have the smelling salts ready.
Such desperation
Don’t the tabs keep screaming about how irrelevant Meghan is and how much the British public hates her? Then why are they angry that products they would never buy aren’t available in the UK?
Make it make sense!
LOL! Tina Brown in a trench coat, drunk off her ass. I’ve just finished watching DC’s Legendes of tomorrow and the 2 characters who happen to be english are wearing trench coats so that had me rolling. Being in the UK I am patiently waiting hopefully she will find away to sell her products in the Uk. I’m surprised the tabloids didn’t have plants in the states ready to buy her stuff on launch day
Meghan giving a excellent lesson on how to grey rock toxic people.
Even if this had turned out to be true, which it absolutely did not, why would employees of a media company like Netflix object to a famous person deploying her famous friends to boost her products on social media?
That would be a dream come true for Netflix.
As it is, Meghan was the only famous person needed to sell out these products. And this had to please Netflix, too.
BM: We’ve maligned Meghan for years (and intend doing so for decades more). Prior to the release of every venture of hers, we attempted to torpedo its success or diminish her accomplishments, and now she has the nerve to ignore the UK? How dare she?!