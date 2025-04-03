Why isn’t Sophie Chandauka releasing this smoking-gun text from Prince Harry?

We’ve familiarized ourselves with Sophie Chandauka in the past week, as she completed her hostile takeover of Sentebale. Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso and the majority of Sentebale’s board of trustees resigned en masse in protest of Chandauka, and she has reacted by throwing out wild, nonsensical accusations about Prince Harry and Meghan (and Serena Williams). There’s been so much focus on the polo match in Florida one year ago, and “what Meghan did” and how Chandauka was pissed that Meghan came to her husband’s polo match, and how dare Meghan bring Serena Williams too. Well, apparently, Prince Harry emailed Chandauka after the polo match and asked her to speak out and publicly dispute some of the ridiculous things the British tabloids were saying. Chandauka refused, but she kept the email and she’s been telling everyone about how this email is her smoking gun, that Harry’s words and tone were “imperious” and “unpleasant” and that Harry should be very afraid that this email will come out. The fact that she hasn’t released the email tells me that she’s either lying about it completely or his tone was more open to interpretation than she wants to admit. In any case, “sources” are now shifting the story around for the Daily Mail:

Prince Harry’s ‘unpleasant’ message to the chair of his Sentebale charity ‘reinforced ideas that he is used to people being subservient to him’. The Mail understands that the royal sent the ‘extraordinary’ text message to Sophie Chandauka demanding to know how she was going to deal with the public debacle involving his wife Meghan, who was being accused of snubbing her at a fundraising polo match. Sources have described the message as ‘basically very unpleasant’, ‘imperious’ and ‘fairly extraordinary’ in tone, and asking her ‘how are you going to deal with this?’ It is understood the message ‘would reinforce others people’s ideas that he is used to people being subservient to him’. The detail comes amid a catastrophic fall-out between Harry and the trustees of Sentebale, the charity he set up almost 20 years ago to help AIDS orphans in Lesotho, southern African, and Ms Chandauka. They have resigned en masse, demanding her resignation and claiming that relationship between them has broken down beyond repair. Ms Chandauka, who took up the position in 2023 after serving for several years as a trustee herself, was today forced to close her public social media accounts due to the vitriolic level of hate and ‘trolling’ she was being subjected to by fans of the Sussexes. However sources say while unpleasant, she has no intention of stepping down and is determined to focus on what it is most important – delivering much needed services to communities in Lesotho and Botswana.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The message ‘would reinforce others people’s ideas that he is used to people being subservient to him’.” I’d just like to point out that this was a huge part of the drama with Meghan and her brief time around those salty people. They didn’t like that she was their “boss,” that she assigned tasks and asked them to do their jobs. This is the kind of thing which would have been said about Meghan as a slam, that she’s “used to people being subservient to her.” In Chandauka’s case, I suspect that she is once again making a mountain out of a molehill. I have no doubt there is some kind of written digital communication (funny that it’s now changed into a text though) and I’m sure Harry was either pissed or confused by what Chandauka was doing. As I said, if the text or email was really the smoking gun, she would have released it by now.