Why isn’t Sophie Chandauka releasing this smoking-gun text from Prince Harry?

We’ve familiarized ourselves with Sophie Chandauka in the past week, as she completed her hostile takeover of Sentebale. Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso and the majority of Sentebale’s board of trustees resigned en masse in protest of Chandauka, and she has reacted by throwing out wild, nonsensical accusations about Prince Harry and Meghan (and Serena Williams). There’s been so much focus on the polo match in Florida one year ago, and “what Meghan did” and how Chandauka was pissed that Meghan came to her husband’s polo match, and how dare Meghan bring Serena Williams too. Well, apparently, Prince Harry emailed Chandauka after the polo match and asked her to speak out and publicly dispute some of the ridiculous things the British tabloids were saying. Chandauka refused, but she kept the email and she’s been telling everyone about how this email is her smoking gun, that Harry’s words and tone were “imperious” and “unpleasant” and that Harry should be very afraid that this email will come out. The fact that she hasn’t released the email tells me that she’s either lying about it completely or his tone was more open to interpretation than she wants to admit. In any case, “sources” are now shifting the story around for the Daily Mail:
Prince Harry’s ‘unpleasant’ message to the chair of his Sentebale charity ‘reinforced ideas that he is used to people being subservient to him’.
The Mail understands that the royal sent the ‘extraordinary’ text message to Sophie Chandauka demanding to know how she was going to deal with the public debacle involving his wife Meghan, who was being accused of snubbing her at a fundraising polo match.
Sources have described the message as ‘basically very unpleasant’, ‘imperious’ and ‘fairly extraordinary’ in tone, and asking her ‘how are you going to deal with this?’
It is understood the message ‘would reinforce others people’s ideas that he is used to people being subservient to him’.
The detail comes amid a catastrophic fall-out between Harry and the trustees of Sentebale, the charity he set up almost 20 years ago to help AIDS orphans in Lesotho, southern African, and Ms Chandauka. They have resigned en masse, demanding her resignation and claiming that relationship between them has broken down beyond repair.
Ms Chandauka, who took up the position in 2023 after serving for several years as a trustee herself, was today forced to close her public social media accounts due to the vitriolic level of hate and ‘trolling’ she was being subjected to by fans of the Sussexes.
However sources say while unpleasant, she has no intention of stepping down and is determined to focus on what it is most important – delivering much needed services to communities in Lesotho and Botswana.
“The message ‘would reinforce others people’s ideas that he is used to people being subservient to him’.” I’d just like to point out that this was a huge part of the drama with Meghan and her brief time around those salty people. They didn’t like that she was their “boss,” that she assigned tasks and asked them to do their jobs. This is the kind of thing which would have been said about Meghan as a slam, that she’s “used to people being subservient to her.” In Chandauka’s case, I suspect that she is once again making a mountain out of a molehill. I have no doubt there is some kind of written digital communication (funny that it’s now changed into a text though) and I’m sure Harry was either pissed or confused by what Chandauka was doing. As I said, if the text or email was really the smoking gun, she would have released it by now.
Wanting people to be subservient to him. Sounds like pegs
I’m tired of this woman, I’m tired of listening to her bleating and screeching, I’m tired of seeing her stoopid face everywhere. I dont care about her feelings, I dont care whether she lives or kpai, I dont give one rats patootie. I just want her to go away somewhere and leave Sentebale to help people affected with HIV/AIDS. She will not step down she says? It’s not her charity, go start her own and lord it over whomever, I dont care. I dont care about her save the environment crusade, I just want her to go away.
And I already said, unless Prince Harry gives consent to print anything, no one will print that email now turned into a text. Meghan already taught them a lesson.
This really is tedious, she’s tedious. Also her mission to change Sentabale is a really bad idea and she seems to have no idea how to do it. Anyway it’s before the charity commission now and hopefully there’s a forensic accountant and auditors looking into the money part of things, because that’s what it comes down to.
Who has the idea, or is saying that Harry is used to people being subservient to him? They’re usually calling Meghan a bully, in fact wasn’t one of their KP complaints that Harry used to clean up after the staff and make them coffee and he stopped doing that when she came around?
And once again if you’re in a position of leadership, asking someone to clarify a situation or to do something that falls within the purview of their duties is not being imperious. I said this yesterday but she’s trying to make this into Harry was wrong to ask me to clean it up, because it’s becoming clear that she has been a source for a lot of these British media and American Media stories and couldn’t/wouldn’t go on the record.
Yup with Rawlinson.
“Someone who knew the Prince…”
“Someone who worked with him…”
Sophie’s anger over Serena probably showed to the rats that she wasn’t as close to Harry as she said she was.
If Sophie actually had a smoking gun she would release it. She won’t because she doesn’t want to be at laughed at the way everyone laughed at Jason Kanuff’s email from Meghan. Its more powerful to let people imagine the worse than to show them the nothing burger you actually have.
Exactly what you said… as long as she doesn’t release it the rats will create a story that will be whatever the BRF wants it to be.
The e-mail, if it exists, likely addresses the tension she created within the charity (and possibly some of her behavior toward Meghan). She may have found it unpleasant. Who hasn’t gotten a work e-mail they found “unpleasant” when it addressed something they had messed up at work?
Every one is allowed emotions, so even if Prince Harry vented his frustration he did nothing wrong and this mystery email that is now a text is a ridiculous thing to focus on when this woman has spent half a million dollars of the charity’s money without approval.
The email probably exists, and a text may as well. But as with “Harry bullied me by resigning and releasing a statement,” the account of the email/text being imperious is likely pure BS.
Harry is very well aware that anything he and his wife do will be looked at under a microscope. He is very aware that the rota rats and gutter press will do anything they can to put him in a bad light. He’s already experienced someone releasing personal correspondence (Knauf releasing Meghan’s letter to her dad) and seeing the fallout of that. Knowing all of that, I have an incredibly hard time believing he put anything in writing that could be viewed in a less than professional light.
I thought it was an email .
Anyway sounds like she ain’t going to give up her position .
Thinking back to Meghan’s letter to her father which he sold to the British press, that broke the copyright which belonged to Meghan. So presumably the copyright to this email belongs to Harry. Harry could release it. Of course Harry is used to people being subservient to him, that is normal for the son of a King. It doesn’t sound like “call my Harry” though, neither does being a bully. As for complaining about Meghan moving her to the middle of the line up, that is just plain silly.
One possibility is that she took offense to other, different things in Harry’s letter. It’s clear her relationship with the board and trustees was already fraying at the time he wrote the letter. So even if his words about the polo match were fine, she still took offense but couldn’t give the real reason. Just speculating here. I hope he releases it.
Would this be any different from Meghan suing the Dailyfail for publishing her letter? Harry can also sue CONdauka. And you know that guy isn’t shy about suing.
I wondered that yesterday. But I think if she let the DM look at the text and they summarized it in their own words that would be okay? If the paper printed the words out for the readers then they would be sued as Meghan did with the DM. But that would be on the papers as opposed to Sophie I believe? Bc Thomas markle was not sued despite sharing the letter with the DM. Had the DM summarized Meghan’s words as opposed to printing them out for the readers there would have been no case.
Which seems grossly unfair to me, knowing that the DM would interpret Harry’s words to suit their own agenda.
Right? What happens if an outlet summarizes what they read but misrepresents it? Would that not be grounds for a case? Although it then might be different than a copyright case? Messy.
Oh, so now she’s remembered the mission of Sentebale. What happened to climate change and wealth inequity? Good luck delivering those services with no donors.
This. Who is going to donate now?
Considering Ms. Chandauka characterised Harry’s resignation from the charity he founded after she took it hostage as bullying, I don’t buy anything she says.
I can’t believe how badly she judged the British media. She thought their hatred of Meghan would outweigh their racism and hatred of what they consider ‘woke’. How did she think they would take her side 100% and she would be unscathed in this fight. I am also shocked at how ridiculous and ill thought out her arguments are.
Yes because the patrons and board members resigning is bullying said no one ever.
She’s made her bed, she can well lie in it.
I’m the last person to defend her. But publishing private correspondence can get you in legal trouble. So even if she released it, the tabloids probably wouldn’t print it. The Sussexes sued the MoL for publishing Meghan’s letter to her father, and they won.
Harry can’t release it unilaterally either, for the same reason. It would be great if they jointly signed off on releasing it, but that’s never going to happen.
It’s very possible the letter/text contained other remonstrances about her work, and that’s the part she took offense to. So she wouldn’t want the full thing released.
Could Harry not release his part of the text as long as her words are not included?
Realizing I could be wrong about whether Harry can release the letter. He did write it and may have the copyright.
Still, and this is speculation, if it also contained what are basically personal HR matters about her work (in addition to mentioning the polo match), given all the other tensions with the board at the time he wrote it, this might be deemed private. Don’t know British law. The tabloids might not want to test it by publishing unless both sides agreed, and that’s not gonna happen, especially if he said other negative things in the letter.
I am still trying to wrap my head around a person taking someone else’s charity…I understand a hostile takeover of a company – which involves money and offers made to shareholders etc. – but this woman is taking over something that she did not pay for or brought any value to. The only way that she is even been able to do any of this is the people backing her behind the scenes, so that they could use this already established charity to do ….(fill in the blank) with a vulnerable country.
Or, I would add, to hurt one of the founders AKA Harry, with the beneficiaries of the charity being collateral damage. IOW, Willnot stealing from children. Evil!
Notice the Mail calls her Ms, not Dr, Sophie Chandauka now.
She mumbled something about there is no legal restriction for her to use her honorary title, but I guess, even DM didn’t buy it 😂😂
That’s because the SM sleuths exposed that the doctorate she received is honorary. The BM again show they are sloppy in fact checking.
It’s because she’s not a real Dr. Her doctorate was an honorary one. It’s interesting that the press didn’t attack her for that.
BBC refers to her as Ms Sophie only Sky News still calls her Doctor Sophie!
Interesting.
I don’t want to hear about her anymore.
And now it’s a text? I thought it was an email. Which one was it? And I don’t think it should be released because it won’t blow back on Harry, again Meghan would be blamed for it. She’s already blaming her for the polo match and losing a donor. I wouldn’t give this mess any air.
And see how she’s blaming Sussex fans for bullying. And I will say this, some of the stuff people were tweeting at her was vile. I say again, going after a Black woman like that is not good. I saw a lot of people still here yesterday mocking her honorary doctorate. And let’s not forgot the Board for saying she was playing “the race card.” I think honestly she messed up big time, but they were sick of her, wanted her gone, and were scared she would sue.
After using $600K, to pay her brother and friends, her second mistake was mentioning Meghan.
@Walking the Walk – We shouldn’t defend someone just because they’re black. If we do, we’re allowing others to do the same for their own people, no matter what. Instead, we should stand by what’s right and support honest people, no matter their race. She is a dishonest opportunist who doesn’t care about the children who will suffer because of her lack of character. She assumed we’d automatically believe her and take her side just because she’s one of us. But that’s not how it should be. I will always stand by honest people, no matter their race. If we want fairness, we have to be fair ourselves.
She brought this on herself. If she didn’t want to be insulted, she shouldn’t have behaved that way. She doesn’t bring shame to black people – only to herself and maybe her family.
Chandauka needs to put up or shut up on the email, or text, or whatever it is she allegedly has. The Fail or other papers won’t print it not even in part or risked being sued.
She’s like Humpty Dumpty, picking up the pieces of her reputation…but you can’t unscramble an egg Sophie.
Two things: one the email doesn’t exist or two it’s not as she says and would prove what a liar she is!
As they say, the truth hurts and she’s built such a huge house of cards with her lies that it will all come crashing down with the inevitable ruination of her reputation. I can’t wait to see it.
Whatever tone the message was it didn’t stop her from allegedly emailing him to complain about the board. It’s also interesting that she didn’t seem to communicate with Seeiso at all. He’s a co-founder with Harry. Did she used to disregard him?
He wasn’t going to get her the international attention she wanted so probably. Even now most of ire in interviews has been centered around Harry and Meghan. Can’t tell me that isn’t because of SEO.
https://news.sky.com/story/sentebale-regulator-opens-case-into-concerns-raised-at-charity-set-up-by-prince-harry-13341190
Charity Commission UK is investigating!!
Excellent! Sunlight, sunlight, sunlight.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sentebale-commission-opens-compliance-case-to-assess-concerns-raised-about-the-charity
Official announcement of opening of Sentebale compliance case to assess concerns raised.
Hello had clarified there was no drama or tension when Meghan beckoned Sophie the chair to stand beside her instead of in front of Harry thus avoiding blocking Harry and the other polo player standing to Harry’s right.
The British media put a negative spin on it to support their claim that Meghan is controlling. In future best to ignore the negative media .
We’ve seen this exact same playbook from Jason Knauf, haven’t we? He huffed and puffed about releasing texts that would destroy Meghan, but when it came to releasing the full, unedited texts and the prospect of testifying in court? He had to back away.
Harry didn’t flinch going to court against Rupert Murdoch and all of his powerful interests. Somehow I don’t think this person scares him.
Yes, it’s his MO. He always weaponizes a person of color, cancer, etc. He’s a coward.
@Mslove, are you referring to Harry or Jason Knauf?
Jason Knauf.
Prince Harry said: “What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal.
W
The duke, speaking on behalf of the former trustees and patrons, welcomed the watchdog’s announcement, saying it would be a “robust inquiry” which “we fully expect will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign”.
“We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve,” said the prince.
@ Lady Digby – Let’s hope they’re really independent and not partial to we know who.
Chandauka is utterly exhausting
C’mon, Call-Me-Doctor, release the “unpleasant” email.
If you have receipts, produce them.
Who thought it was a good idea to redirect money away from children living with HIV, when medication access is in crisis across many African nations?
If I changed the mandate of the charity I run away from the focus listed in the letters patent, the charities’ status would be revoked, and I would be fired.
Interesting that the email is now a text
Also interesting that the daily mail states how other people have described it but do not state whether they themselves have or have not seen the text
More interesting: Sophie is a lawyer who is playing the PR game, she knows the mere suggestion is enough.
Most interesting of all: Sophie’s inconsistency. Harry is patron, not an employee, trustee or board member so describing his text as a “smoking gun” means nothing at all except that Sophie is determined to make this whole thing about Harry and Meghan, which it isn’t. The entire board didn’t quit because of the polo thing so this message isn’t a smoking gun at all. It’s not the issue being investigated.
But also Sophie and her sources have forgotten that she HERSELF said that when she had issues with the board SHE TOOK HER COMPLAINT TO HARRY! Harry is a patron, he’s not CEO or anything else and doesn’t have the legal responsibilities they do. Sophie going to Harry herself shows she either tried to leverage a friendship to deal with a company issue, or she does indeed see him as a kind of superior. If it’s the former, then it’s ironic how she turned down helping Harry out with the Meghan backlash. A very one sided relationship.