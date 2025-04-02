Prince Harry ‘should be nervous’ about his email to Sophie Chandauka coming out

Lordy, there’s an email! We learned about the email a few days ago, but I just like saying “lordy, there’s an email.” To recap, in April 2024, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a Sentebale charity polo match. Harry played polo, Meghan looked amazing and she presented Harry’s team with the trophy. Meghan has attended many of Harry’s polo matches over the years, and she seems to particularly enjoy seeing her good-looking husband on a horse. I still say that Archie was conceived after a polo match in 2018! All of which to say, it was not a surprise that Meghan attended the polo match, nor was it a surprise that Meghan would present the trophy. Sophie Chandauka was highly disturbed by Meghan’s presence and the fact that Meghan politely asked her to switch her position for the group photos. When the likes of Dan Wootton exploited that moment, Prince Harry apparently asked Chandauka to release a statement in support of Meghan. Chandauka refused, and Harry sent her an email, which Chandauka has since described as “unpleasant” and “imperious.” Now “sources” are hyping this email as Chandauka’s smoking gun in her accusations about Harry.
Prince Harry should fear his alleged “angry” message to Sentebale charity head Dr. Sophie Chandauka leaking to the public, as it may make him look like a hypocrite, multiple sources told Page Six.
“Harry should be nervous about this message coming out, especially when he has been so outspoken about his wife being bullied in the past,” said a charity insider.
One charity insider told us Chanukaka, who this weekend publicly accused Harry of “harassment and bullying at scale,” was stunned to get the “angry” message from Harry. A source also told the Daily Telegraph the note was “unpleasant and imperious.” A Sentebale rep confirmed they had the message, telling Page Six: “This is true. There is a document.”
Markle has claimed she was subjected to shocking treatment while living behind palace walls, before she and Harry “quit” the royal family in 2020. But she has also been accused of bullying staff while still a working member of the royal family, which sources close to her have denied.
“When Megan was accused of being a bully, Harry’s world stopped,” the insider recalled. “He moved heaven and Earth to try to protect her. He alienated his family to protect her — and now he’s being accused of the same thing.”
The insider pointed out that Markle — who is busy launching her As Ever lifestyle range, due to drop this week — has yet to speak out in support of her husband.
Markle had not been expected at the match, but turned up at the 11th hour with tennis champ Serena Williams. A source told Page Six that the duchess asked event staff to find her some champagne. She was not scheduled to be on stage when Harry accepted his trophy, one onlooker told us, but “she decided to get up at the last minute.”
[From Page Six]
I’m actually deeply offended by all of the little lies building up around Meghan’s appearance at the polo match. They’re basically saying outright that Meghan was unwelcome but she gate-crashed her husband’s charity polo match, threw a tantrum and pushed her way on stage. None of that is true. And why would anyone involved in the charity sector be upset that two of the most famous women in the world (Meghan and Serena) attended their event? Unless that person is sick with jealousy, and that jealousy is the root of all of this fury?
As for the threats about Harry’s email getting released… when the email story first came out, I said that I hoped we would eventually see it. I want to know what Chandauka considers “unpleasant” and “imperious.” We’ve already seen that she considered Harry’s resignation from the charity he founded in his mother’s honor to be an act of “bullying” and “harassment.” I want to see the email!!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Palm Beach, FL – Meghan Markle wows in a white dress and towering heels as she and Prince Harry attend the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Miami with Serena Williams.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Nacho Figueras, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex after the Duke of Sussex played in a polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex the Duke of Sussex poses for pictures with the teams after he took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after arrive at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
She should share the private email with the public. I am sure this is gonna do wonders for her career 😂😂 I doubt Harry put anything on the email he would be uncomfortable to be made public. He knows the game, anything he says, writes can be leaked to the media. This is gonna be the bullying report 2.0.
Mean While, ALL of Meghan As Ever Products Sold Out!
Love it💞👏🏼🎉
No one will touch Prince Harry email without his consent; they learnt the hard way from when the Fail printed Duchess Meghan’s letter to Thomas Markle Sr. Nobody will print that email, I know it, Prince Harry knows it, the rats no it, everyone knows it so the Harry should be nervous” is just screaming in a vacuum.
I don’t think it’s anywhere near being the same as private missives to one’s father. As the founder of a Charity, his emails to the person running the charity are in no way considered “private” as he’s making a request of the head of the charity. The only way it could be possibly seen as private would be if he sent it to her in a personal capacity at a non work related email address. Correspondence between the Founder/Board member and the individual running the charity are business records and not generally considered private.
Yes let’s see the email that will prove her lies were just that LIES.
@ Lawrence, this is what I’m wondering. If they print it verbatim isn’t that the same thing as Meghan’s letter with her dad. Wouldn’t Sophie a paper be sued for printing that? Can she share it herself on SM or something and not be sued? I’m not sure how that works? I get that she can let a tabloid writer read it and then summarize but whew they would summarize with a bias though.
Exactly, this man knows the game and has been sold out by those close to him for his entire life, that email is not the weapon they think it is. I also want to see that email..
As always with these people, if there was actually proof, they would be tripping over each other to produce it. Release the email, Harry. Run an end run around this horrible woman.
Yes, bring that email on!
I bet Harry is waiting for it to be released. If Sophie truncates it, Harry will release it in full.
Meanwhile, will Sentebale release the 65 names that Lebec gave Sophie in exchange for £185,000 of donor money?
What email? There is zero proof that “There is a document.” Chanfakery ran around doing interviews for days, where she’s on record talking about “500” Sentebale workers. Yet the documents filed with UK Charity Commission show 107 employees. Was # of workers misreported to the UK Charity Commission? Or did she lie about the number of workers during a flurry of self-serving TV interviews? Either way 107 does not equal 500. Which is it? Seriously doubt there’s any email from Harry to this clingy woman.
Jesus. I remember this polo match, and only because Megan was there. Like what possible better publicity could there be for the charity? This is insane.
Meghan, Serena and Netflix, what more could a charity ask for.
As the founder of a small charity, I would be beyond myself if 3 high-profile people graced any event of mine. As the chair, why would that make her angry? Very odd.
Sounds like she thinks being held accountable for anything is ” imperious”, so I imagine the email is along the lines of, ” we know this isn’t true, are you going to release a statement to clear up this false allegation?”. After all they’ve gone through with the gray men I refuse to believe that Harry is silly enough to put anything offensive in writing. Let alone that it’s somehow offensive to expect the head of an organization to do damage control occasionally.
Someone else mentioned a few days ago, that she didn’t want to say anything on the record because it would expose her as the one feeding the nonsense to the press. So she wants to spin it to Harry was wrong to ask me to clarify a falsity that I knew was out there and was reflecting poorly not just on his wife but on the organization itself, instead of if I had said something official I was bound to be outed as the source because these people don’t love me they just hate Harry and Meghan.
Reminds me of my former toxic colleague who never liked anything in writing in case it incriminated her.
That’s why it’s useful to counter with “As per our conversation, we covered this issue…”
I suspect this would be the same with Harry. Meghan always came across as polite in her emails and I hope Harry is the same.
I’ve had this conversation with various people over the years, if you don’t have receipts, make sure you get them.
Whenever I mention a person’s name in an email, I include a copy of it to the named person, so no one can ever accuse me of talking about someone behind their back.
Whenever I summarize a conversation, I write ‘further to our telecon’ or if it was in person, further to our discussion…etc.
It just makes sense. There are bad actors in every walk of life. Some don’t even recognize they are bad actors, or refuse to take responsibility for their actions, so I’ve learnt.
BREAKING NEWS: Wife of Sentebale co-founder presents husband with trophy after polo match and asks for champagne. We will have more on this global outrage at 10 pm.
I know everything is stupid right now but this is ridiculous. Let’s see the email.
😂😅🤣 🍾
Meanwhile, I pay my friend £185,000 for dinner but how dare the patron’s wife and her friend steal a glass of champagne and drink it at MY polo event. She and her friend never asked for MY permission!!! 😡
“One charity insider told us ”. An insider of what charity?
“one onlooker told us,”. It is always the best to go to random onlookers to find out in the workings of an organization.
They always do that and it’s so ridiculous, because it’s obvious that their sources have nothing to do with the actual companies that they’re naming. They just want the plausible deniability to say, ” oh we never said that our Network insider, in our story about Netflix having regrets actually worked at Netflix when they said Harry and Meghan should have never been given a deal. The fact that that insider was Justine Bateman shouldn’t matter.”
Lort. Harry is playing chess and the Windsors aren’t even playing checkers. Harry has been the subject to lifelong f#ckery from the Windsors and would not have emailed anyone without the realization that the contents could be made public. He covers himself always. How many bags ‘o cash exchanged hands here? This woman is never going to be meaningfully employed again. No major donor will donate to any charity with her on the board. No corporation is going to hire someone who gleefully laundered money from a charity and gave multiple interviews blaming everyone except herself for the fallout. Is trotting out a troll who laundered more than half a million from a charity dedicated to helping young people with AIDS really going to be the failed Wails media strategy for the next 30 years? She will turn on the Wails and be and endless cash drain.
Sophie should be nervous not Harry.
I see now that she was right in her allegations about misogynoir – she just failed to mention it was in regards to her behaviour towards Meghan.
Is it Harry oversensitive? Or is the email story a lie? Was Harry’s email in response to Sophie being upset that Meghan was there? I have a hard time understanding why Sophie would be upset that Meghan and Serena were there and why Harry would ask her to speak in support of Meghan. I’m getting the same vibe from the times when Meghan went to Wimbledon with her friends and when she went to NY for her baby shower. People were upset that she went to Wimbledon and NY without Kate. I think there is something to Sophie being jealous or that the focus wasn’t on her at the polo event. Tbh, I think this is first time we’ve heard about the chair attending events. We’ve seen the CEO at fundraising events but not the chair.
Listen, I still haven’t moved past the fact that this woman went on tv and complained about THE Serena Williams attending her charity event. Nope, not over it. Still aghast. So I can believe that Harry’s email is a response to something Sophie wrote to him.
Yes 😏 bit of a mind explosion there. She’s jealous of Serena? SERENA?
I think it must reflect her need to control Harry like the tabloids. They didn’t tell her Meghan and Serena were coming and she was furious. I suspect given her supposed Dan Wooton links, Harry sensed who would be leakers in his camp and she was caught off guard which showed that he didn’t trust her at all. And he was right not to.
Cry more Sophie 🐍
It becomes more and more obvious every minute that this Chandauka woman wanted to be the one in the spotlight.
She wants to be where Meghan is and her jealousy will bring her down…. I mean, how DARE Meghan come see her own HUSBAND play at a charity Polo match and bring her good friend, who is a very famous sports star/billionaire to the event! The nerve!
(/s in case it’s not clear)
I dare one of the papers to publish it so Harry can sue them and win just like Meghan did.
Every polo match I’ve ever seen has someone’s attractive wife or girlfriend giving the trophy. It’s part of the glamour of the sport.
Did she want to be the glamorous presenter?
Each time I see the photos I notice the similarities between her dress and Meghan’s (I am aware that this makes me sound like a complete tin foil tiara conspiracy theorist, I don’t think it’s any big conspiracy but I have noticed it)
There must have been a dress code of white/cream for the ladies but the styles look similar and Meghan carried hers effortlessly. Sophie’s look is – who is she? What is she doing next to the golden couple? 😂
Oh dear, she’ll be like that other Sophie. Sophie who.
I’ve never seen the british press complain when its Kate giving out the trophy.
Isn’t handing out the trophy more important than being in a photo op? But she’s complaining about the photo op, not about the trophy itself. And she’s not complaining that she was excluded from the photo but rather that she had to stand next to the winner’s wife even though that put her right in the middle of the photo. Such mountains out of molehills.
In the SignalGate scandal when military plans were spread all over an app, the reporter who accidentally was in the chat released the unredacted unedited thread and people stop calling him a liar. Do the same Sophie.
Harry has bigger fish to fry. I hope they pole out of having the IG in 🇬🇧. They don’t deserve to host the games. These people are so delusional. They think that have a bunch of Glorified Welfare Recipients with stolen Crowns, artwork in museums that don’t depict 🇬🇧, and Gold horse driven carriage (100s of homeless people, poverty, and heat homes) is the next best thing to slice bread. Well it’s not. All I see are a bunch of con artist giving their citizens a GOLDEN SHOWER. What legacy does the queen have? Hat has she done to make her subjects life better? Not a damn thing. I can’t with these people. I worked all my life as a RN. I messed up my back and my retirement isn’t easy. I know lazy useless people and that’s what that RF is.
No Reporting on Virginia call accident in Australia. She has about a week to live. They say she was hit by bus or something like that. Family notorious for car accidents. I’m sure Andy is happy.
I doubt the very idea that Harry would ask her to clear Meghan’s name. How interesting that this woman’s destructive behaviour seems to stem from jealousy, like William’s. Plus, what seems to be a cover up of financial mismanagement.
This story reminds me of something that happened years ago. I was sent an account to review. It was a denial due to the hospital not obtaining an authorization. Well it turned out, an authorization was received it just was not submitted with the hospital claim. The supervisor of this person and I were talking about something else and I just happened to mention it. She asked for the account number and saw the name of the person who sent it to me. She told me she would send him an email. The next time I saw her she told me he called her several times leaving messages, crying. All because she said in her email “hey for future reference for these kinds of denials please be sure to check “x” before sending it for review” This is who she reminds me of. She can’t take even the mildest criticism or pushback without accusing people of bullying her.
I feel a need to point out that when Meghan switched places with her during the photo with the trophy, that change in position CENTERED Sophie in the picture which puts more of a focus on Sophie as chair of Sentebale. I’m 100% sure that had Meghan not done that, the comments we’d be getting from Sophie right now would be all about how Meghan centered herself in the picture to divert attention from the charity
Yep it put Sophie in the absolute center and the pic looked lovely. Was she really that upset that she wasn’t right next to Harry? It’s bizarre but I guess expected from someone who takes over a charity.
Maybe Page Six should do a little spell check — Chanukaka??
Release the damn email Sophie, or is this just another in a steady stream of lies?
Has anyone confirmed that the approx $500 K spent on “consultants” that yielded nothing was actually done or at least done by a reputable firm/s vs a ruse to launder $ by Sophie C?? When it was mentioned a few days ago by a commenter that charities have been used to launder money or are outright robbed especially in Africa, plus the seemingly nonexistent company Sophie had listed on her LinkedIn (with paragraphs of buzzy phrases)-this is the first thing I thought. If she seemingly ordered a “consultant” on her own, she could have easily have used a faux company to then get a kickback or pocket it all. She said she got an injunction (I think)-but that was a lie. She seems desperate to look like a victim of racism/misogny/bullying, etc etc just to make people look in another direction vs doing a serious audit of the charity. Plus she demanded a $300 K salary for what was a voluntary (I.e. no $) position. Money/greed is definitely the driving factor.
Check out the other thread. The money went to her consultant friends and who knows what happened after that. £185,000 for a conference and dinner is 🚩
Needs to be broken down: venue hire (?), dinner, consultant salary for said dinner which delivered 65 names.
I hate to be fair, but the 185,000 was for a 12-month contract. The conference and dinner may have been a part of that, but, from what I can tell, the 65 names are a separate thing. If the consultants were doing their work, those potential donors and contacts would have been researched and primed for for Sophie to bring them over the goal line – that could take a year to do.
The Times has a new article confirming $425k. That includes £25k to Rawlinson but Sentebale still owes him the balance of £100k and obviously his tab is still running.
So he’s a paid board member now? What’s his hourly rate? 🤔
Given what Harry has experienced about putting things in writing and how everything is leaked, I doubt that he would send an email that he wouldn’t want revealed.
Harry has the opportunity to do the funniest thing right now… by dropping that email publicly with an “I have nothing to hide” statement.
Legit. Bc if Sophie keeps alluding or saying it was so imperious…he just might drop his words. As long as the words aren’t hers he would be within his right to do so yeah?
Yep.
Predict Sophie’s next interview will be with MoS plus THAT email. Deja vu or what? Can they publish it without Harry ‘s consent? Is it in the public interest? Does Harry own the copyright?
Probably not, after all the press got into trouble for publishing Meghan’s letter, Meghan owned the copyright, by the same logic, Harry can publish his email, he owns the copyright but the papers can’t publish it if it is given to them by Sophie without Harry’s permission.
The Heritage Foundation is probably this close to start going around screaming “RELEASE THE EMAIL !”
Lord. So the other stuff didn’t work and now we are back to Meghan being in the wrong?
I want to beg Sophie to have some sense. No good has ever come when a Black woman has tossed another under the bus.
But there’s no freaking way that Serena and Meghan were not known to be there in advance because of security. So you are telling me the organizer was not given a heads up? That doesn’t even make sense. And the whole she asked for champagne? That’s just gross and off-putting.
And why are they acting like Meghan needs to defend Harry?
Meghan might have paid for the champagne therefor adding to the profit for the charity.
Exactly. Page Six is quoting and using this awful woman’s excuse-making words as fact. Reporting them as fact! Page Six has used up it’s last coupon with me.