Prince Harry ‘should be nervous’ about his email to Sophie Chandauka coming out

Lordy, there’s an email! We learned about the email a few days ago, but I just like saying “lordy, there’s an email.” To recap, in April 2024, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a Sentebale charity polo match. Harry played polo, Meghan looked amazing and she presented Harry’s team with the trophy. Meghan has attended many of Harry’s polo matches over the years, and she seems to particularly enjoy seeing her good-looking husband on a horse. I still say that Archie was conceived after a polo match in 2018! All of which to say, it was not a surprise that Meghan attended the polo match, nor was it a surprise that Meghan would present the trophy. Sophie Chandauka was highly disturbed by Meghan’s presence and the fact that Meghan politely asked her to switch her position for the group photos. When the likes of Dan Wootton exploited that moment, Prince Harry apparently asked Chandauka to release a statement in support of Meghan. Chandauka refused, and Harry sent her an email, which Chandauka has since described as “unpleasant” and “imperious.” Now “sources” are hyping this email as Chandauka’s smoking gun in her accusations about Harry.

Prince Harry should fear his alleged “angry” message to Sentebale charity head Dr. Sophie Chandauka leaking to the public, as it may make him look like a hypocrite, multiple sources told Page Six. “Harry should be nervous about this message coming out, especially when he has been so outspoken about his wife being bullied in the past,” said a charity insider. One charity insider told us Chanukaka, who this weekend publicly accused Harry of “harassment and bullying at scale,” was stunned to get the “angry” message from Harry. A source also told the Daily Telegraph the note was “unpleasant and imperious.” A Sentebale rep confirmed they had the message, telling Page Six: “This is true. There is a document.” Markle has claimed she was subjected to shocking treatment while living behind palace walls, before she and Harry “quit” the royal family in 2020. But she has also been accused of bullying staff while still a working member of the royal family, which sources close to her have denied. “When Megan was accused of being a bully, Harry’s world stopped,” the insider recalled. “He moved heaven and Earth to try to protect her. He alienated his family to protect her — and now he’s being accused of the same thing.” The insider pointed out that Markle — who is busy launching her As Ever lifestyle range, due to drop this week — has yet to speak out in support of her husband. Markle had not been expected at the match, but turned up at the 11th hour with tennis champ Serena Williams. A source told Page Six that the duchess asked event staff to find her some champagne. She was not scheduled to be on stage when Harry accepted his trophy, one onlooker told us, but “she decided to get up at the last minute.”

I’m actually deeply offended by all of the little lies building up around Meghan’s appearance at the polo match. They’re basically saying outright that Meghan was unwelcome but she gate-crashed her husband’s charity polo match, threw a tantrum and pushed her way on stage. None of that is true. And why would anyone involved in the charity sector be upset that two of the most famous women in the world (Meghan and Serena) attended their event? Unless that person is sick with jealousy, and that jealousy is the root of all of this fury?

As for the threats about Harry’s email getting released… when the email story first came out, I said that I hoped we would eventually see it. I want to know what Chandauka considers “unpleasant” and “imperious.” We’ve already seen that she considered Harry’s resignation from the charity he founded in his mother’s honor to be an act of “bullying” and “harassment.” I want to see the email!!