Elon Musk spent $25 million to lose a Wisconsin Supreme Court race

This year, it’s been pretty wild to watch the American people get exactly what they voted for and then react with revulsion. Yes, millions of Americans absolutely voted for hate, for the subjugation of women, for oligarchy, for a fascist takeover of the American republic. The Americans who voted for it just thought that all of the bad sh-t would happen to other people, not them personally. Anyway, I’ve taken a break from paying attention to the leopards-eating-faces of it all, but this did make me smile. At least there’s some pushback by voters. Granted, the time to push back was November 2024. But this is okay – Elon Musk was trying to buy a seat in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He was openly bribing voters yet again. Musk’s efforts were a resounding failure.
A liberal candidate for a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court overcame $25 million in spending from Elon Musk and defeated her conservative opponent on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported, in a contest that became a kind of referendum on Mr. Musk and his slashing of the federal government.
With turnout extraordinarily high for a spring election in an off year, Judge Susan Crawford handily beat Judge Brad Schimel, who ran on his loyalty to President Trump and was aided by Mr. Musk, the president’s billionaire policy aide.
Mr. Musk not only poured money into the race but also campaigned personally in the state, even donning a cheesehead. But his starring role seemed to inflame Democratic anger against him even more than it helped Judge Schimel. The barrage of spending in the race may nearly double the previous record for a single judicial election. With about 95 percent of the vote counted on Tuesday evening, Judge Crawford held a lead of roughly 9 points.
“Today, Wisconsinites fended off an unprecedented attack on our democracy, our fair elections and our Supreme Court,” she said in her victory speech on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price. Our courts are not for sale.”
I’m including a Fox News interview with Elon Musk, who explains in his rote, trying-to-sound-American way about what the election means for Wisconsin redistricting and thus, what it means for the House and for the Trump administration. This made me wonder if Musk has ever really studied public policy or administration in any way. I know Fox News viewers are morons, but the way he’s talking down to them is really fascinating, but I also think he’s just learned about various parts of the American government in recent months. He really thought he could just parachute in, break everything, steal money and leave.
Musk: Losing this judge race has good chance of causing Republicans to lose control of the house. You lose control of the house, there will be nonstop impeachment hearings and subpoenas
Elon's involvement in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race cost his candidate around 5% of the vote–even though he spent $25 million dollars on his behalf.
Elon's endorsee ran 5 points behind the other statewide Republican candidate. That's an unbelievably negative return on investment.
— Max Berger (@maxberger.bsky.social) April 1, 2025 at 11:15 PM
ON WISCONSIN!!! Cheering them on bigly from neighboring IL. Tots and pears for Elonia!!
I voted in this election and am so incredibly relieved this morning that sanity won out! It’s been a really anxious few weeks with that nitwit running around trying to buy the election while defiling cheesehead hats. ❤️🦡❤️
Shout out to anyone whose been participating in mailing list get out the vote efforts though. I was going to vote anyway but somehow I got on a list and received a stream of wonderful postcards from across the country that kept my spirits up and gave me hope. I know it made a difference! Some are so incredible, drawings, slogans, quotes. I checked with a friend at our state historical society and they will accept them as election/campaign related historical documents so I’ll be dropping them off at the archives next week.
No, he has not studied anything about the US. I know because I did, and when I saw him talking about population and fertility, I knew the man was an idiot who understood not a whit about policy.
Thank you ❤️🙏❤️❤️
Milwaukee poll worker here! Crime to pass out water to people in line but across town Elon is passing out checks! Our 18 year old voted early with us and our 22 y/o just returned from spring break in the AM and promptly went to vote with his friends before driving back to UW Madison – We definitely understood the assignment!
Thank you for your service, and please thank your wonderful kids too 🙏
I just read a blurb that said Musk is OUT of the WH! HOPE to God it’s true!
I love this for him. So much.
He’s trying to spin it that the voter ID issue on the ballot was more important and the real issue BUT Wisconsin ALREADY has a voter ID law on the books. This was to make it harder to repeal in the future. There was no real win there.
Let this be the start of a blue tide and let that blue tide roll.
I just worry Trump is using Musk as his humiliation Superego so he can continue to be the anti-Christ without having to feel the shame and anger of loss. It makes them both so much more dangerous.
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.
Just who’s 25 million dollars was it? Was it from his doge raiding?
Thank you, Jaded. My family and I made our Wisconsin voices heard.
Jesus. I was wondering if Musk had some devious destructive end game here—but he apparently thinks judges are House members or something. 🙄
he’s making that point about the House because this court decides on congressional maps and there are at least 2 Republican Reps with heavily gerrymandered districts (Van Orden and someone else) in danger of losing their seats under new maps.
WI had one of the worst gerrymandered maps, for years. A Republican minority was in control over a Democratic majority in the population. Musk wants the old maps. This is a win for democracy, voter rights and all the janky decisions that came out of that period.
Ah, understood. Thanks you guys!!
I love this for him.
Thank you Wisconsin from your neighbor in Minnesota.
I’m so happy–FAIR MAPS!!! PRO-CHOICE WI!!! LEAVE OUR STATE CONSTITUTION ALONE!!!
I’m so proud that my kids voted- especially for the one who is depressed but got to the polls anyway.
Thanks, Wisconsin voters!
I’m really torn about Musk right now. On one hand, I want him and his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles out of the federal government. Otoh, Musk is singlehandedly destroying MAGA as he goes about destroying America. I just wish his escapades had started sooner during the presidential campaign. Then, MVP Harris could have run against him instead of Trump just like Judge Crawford did. But I guess even that might not have worked. Some people just don’t wake up until the leopards are busy chomping down on their faces.
The true schadenfreude part is that MAGA can’t get rid of him. Is it because of money or something else, we’ll never know. But we do know that Trump hates him since about day 2 of the transition period and he can do nothing to stop him. Exhibit A the WH car sales event. It’s scary too, that one person has so much power over a whole administration.
Musk *OWNS* Trump. That’s why he’s let him loose on destroying the country. And since Trump is also a KGB asset, destroying America is par for the course for Putin. As long as Trump keeps getting $$$$, he doesn’t care what happens to anyone else.
I dont think running against Musk would have helped because at that point people didnt really expect him to do what he’s been doing. I mean I thought a second Trump administration would be disastrous for the country but I didn’t have Musk getting the keys to the kingdom on my bingo card.
@Smart&Messy I agree, I dont think Trump is a fan of his. Had you asked me on November 6, I would have said that the elections were most likely fair and above board.
Now, I am convinced that Musk helped trump win by tampering with the ballots, and he’s promised the other Rs in Congress that he’ll help them too, so they’re not stopping him.
Wisconsinite here, we are jubilant! I have voted at my polling place for 10 years, and I have NEVER seen so many people there. I was voter #1058, which is +400 more than the Nov election. All of my friends said the same. It was a record breaking turnout, even though they conveniently ran out of ballots in poorer Milwaukee areas 🤬 but most ignored those who told them to get out of line. (And yes, my colleague witnessed poll workers in her marginalized district saying that.) This win gives me hope.
It’s such a hopeful, thrilling result! Thank you for your vote!
Thank you!
Very relieved and happy Leon couldn’t buy an election this time around!
Milwaukee poll worker here! We are not allowed to pass out water for people in line, but meanwhile across town Elon is passing out checks. Our youngest turned 18 and voted with us early, and our 22 y/o son got home from spring break in the AM and promptly went to vote with his friends before driving back to UW Madison. Everyone understood the assignment. Agree CuriousCole: over the last 4 years they have shut down multiple voting spots in the most marginalized areas of the city which creates longer lines at the ones that remain open.
Closing down voting places is straight up voter suppression.
I’m tired of being lectured to by a South African immigrant billionaire grifter who is lying through his teeth.
Wisconsonites understood the assignment. Many thanks from a friend just south of your border!
Good fucking job, Cheeseheads! 👏
Ok so Dems cut the points margin in two deep red FL district by about 16-19 points and ,won that judge’s seat in WI by a resounding 10 points. We’re coming off of a week where Sen Booker broke Thurman’s filibuster record—all before the (hopefully) massive protests across the country this weekend. LFG, guys—time to build on this energy and momentum. Let’s make these Republicans who won by 4-5 points scared shitless and send a message to the world that we reject this insanity.
I really hope that you can continue this trend of taking his money while promising to vote for his guy and then voting for the opposite candidate. Musk truly deserves all of this.
The concession speech from the Republican loser was really funny. The crowd of fanatics was starting to yell about not giving up and he told them that the numbers were just to bad and it was hopeless. Absolutely fantastic.
I love how this man’s thirst for power and his desire to be the world’s first nazi saluting triillionaire (imagine having this fuckery as your life goal) so spectacularly blew up in his face. Well done Wisconsin.
Every single Democrat should make this next election all about Elon.
Western Wisconsinite here to say how glad I am as a mom and a granny that Jill Underly also handily won for the dems to retain her position as superintendent of public instruction.
From the Milwaukee Journal:
The state superintendent plays a critical role in advocating for K-12 education statewide as the head of the Department of Public Instruction. The position takes on even more importance during President Donald Trump’s second term as he seeks to dismantle the federal education department and send power back to the states, a point Underly underscored throughout her campaign.
I also want to say that I was concerned to see all the activity at the polls yesterday wondering if maybe the maga machine was having an effect. Glad to be wrong on that count.
My husband, who watched the concession speech, told me that when the audience starting yelling, Cheat! Cheat! Schimel said that Crawford didn’t cheat, she won fair and square and that we need to start trusting our elections again. So half a yea! for him.
Wisconsin for the win! 👏🤟🏼😎 Thanks guys – from all of your democracy loving pals throughout the country.
Haaaaa! Wisconsin was like, “Not today, Satan. Not today.”
‘Non-stop impeachment hearings & subpoenas’. THAT’s what he’s worried about. He’s gonna be in the hot seat again & again & again. 🤭
💯. One of the reasons Musk campaigned so hard in 2024 was that he was being heavily investigated by the DOJ. For him it was a matter of survival, he needs his grift to stay afloat.
Thank you Wisconsin! Fingers crossed muskrat aligning with the magats ultimately causes both to crash and burn. Lock him up!
GREAT JOB Wisconsin voters!!!
A big thank you.
I guess his little feelings were so burnt from losing that he officially quit DOGE today. Which is odd because they claimed very clearly that he wasn’t the head of DOGE.
I hope he goes and cossets himself in a wonderful cozy bosom of [redacting myself].
Quit or fired? You know how Trump loves to say ” you’re fired”
Celebitch from Ireland here. Watched this vote with bated breath and so thrilled people showed Musk what they think of him! 😊 Well done Wisconsin, I’m proud of you all. We’re watching what’s going on today Stateside. Drump and his tariffs has been the talking point on every news and radio bulletin all day today, as the whole world is affected.
I have been anticipating these results since last week. I knew Fl wouldn’t pull through, but there was a chance for a Dems win in WI. I also found out last week, that a small county in SC voted for a Dem that used to be a Republican seat. And he won it by 65% of the vote. You can see the temperature check and the tide switching, people are so upset in this country. There was a poll out the other day that showed 97% of Dems disapprove of Elon.
We have the power to vote on the different special elections this year and next year, let’s use it.
Btw.. one of the interviews Elon did last week with Fox, it felt like he was going to break down.
And just a few hours ago there’s an updated report he may step down from Doge.
The power of the people.
It’s not enough that he steps down. – although I’ll take it for now!
As long as DOGE is in place, he’ll be behind every action. His little minions need to be weeded out, too
Who will rise to take Musk’s place? Trump is NOT gonna accept any blame.
I read somewhere out there about Elon’s grandfather and his life plan and why he was kicked out of Canada and relocated to South Africa. I also listened to an interview with Elon’s father about having a child with his stepdaughter.
Generations of mental health issues here.
So he didn’t resort to the cheating he did in getting Trump elected? I’d heard that in ALL the swing states, Trump won, but at just above the level you’d need to re-count the votes. THAT is not accidental. Remember, Trump always ends up doing exactly what he accuses others of doing, but the twist is, they never did it and HE does.
Rosie O’Donnell just recently made the point clear and she asked that this blatant cheating be investigated. Of course it won’t be, with Dems in the minority.
