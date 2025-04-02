Elon Musk spent $25 million to lose a Wisconsin Supreme Court race

This year, it’s been pretty wild to watch the American people get exactly what they voted for and then react with revulsion. Yes, millions of Americans absolutely voted for hate, for the subjugation of women, for oligarchy, for a fascist takeover of the American republic. The Americans who voted for it just thought that all of the bad sh-t would happen to other people, not them personally. Anyway, I’ve taken a break from paying attention to the leopards-eating-faces of it all, but this did make me smile. At least there’s some pushback by voters. Granted, the time to push back was November 2024. But this is okay – Elon Musk was trying to buy a seat in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He was openly bribing voters yet again. Musk’s efforts were a resounding failure.

A liberal candidate for a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court overcame $25 million in spending from Elon Musk and defeated her conservative opponent on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported, in a contest that became a kind of referendum on Mr. Musk and his slashing of the federal government. With turnout extraordinarily high for a spring election in an off year, Judge Susan Crawford handily beat Judge Brad Schimel, who ran on his loyalty to President Trump and was aided by Mr. Musk, the president’s billionaire policy aide. Mr. Musk not only poured money into the race but also campaigned personally in the state, even donning a cheesehead. But his starring role seemed to inflame Democratic anger against him even more than it helped Judge Schimel. The barrage of spending in the race may nearly double the previous record for a single judicial election. With about 95 percent of the vote counted on Tuesday evening, Judge Crawford held a lead of roughly 9 points. “Today, Wisconsinites fended off an unprecedented attack on our democracy, our fair elections and our Supreme Court,” she said in her victory speech on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price. Our courts are not for sale.”

[From The NY Times]

I’m including a Fox News interview with Elon Musk, who explains in his rote, trying-to-sound-American way about what the election means for Wisconsin redistricting and thus, what it means for the House and for the Trump administration. This made me wonder if Musk has ever really studied public policy or administration in any way. I know Fox News viewers are morons, but the way he’s talking down to them is really fascinating, but I also think he’s just learned about various parts of the American government in recent months. He really thought he could just parachute in, break everything, steal money and leave.

Musk: Losing this judge race has good chance of causing Republicans to lose control of the house. You lose control of the house, there will be nonstop impeachment hearings and subpoenas [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) April 1, 2025 at 5:20 PM

Elon's involvement in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race cost his candidate around 5% of the vote–even though he spent $25 million dollars on his behalf. Elon's endorsee ran 5 points behind the other statewide Republican candidate. That's an unbelievably negative return on investment. [image or embed] — Max Berger (@maxberger.bsky.social) April 1, 2025 at 11:15 PM