Sentebale trustee sources say that Sophie Chandauka is ‘playing the race card’

Sophie Chandauka has thrown out a lot of wild accusations with very little specificity over the past week. The few moments we get something concrete, it’s always pretty bonkers. An example: Chandauka accusing Prince Harry (alone) of harassment and bullying because he resigned from Sentebale in protest of her. What’s also been interesting is how much of this Sentebale catastrophe has played out in the British media, but alliances have been split even within regular old Sussex-bashing royalist outlets. The Times and the Telegraph have gotten strategic leaks from Chandauka, but they’ve also both run articles which have been highly critical of Chandauka too. Some of the critical pieces aren’t even necessarily pro-Sussex, and I think that’s because the Sentebale trustees who resigned in protest of Chandauka are massively pissed at the way she’s exploiting Prince Harry and Sentebale. So those former trustees are also spilling their guts to any reporter who will listen. Which probably explains this new piece in the Telegraph. Some highlights:
Chandauka is “playing the race card”: Chandauka has accused the board of bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir – a form of prejudice directed at black women – in an official complaint sent to the Charity Commission. But a source close to the trustees, who resigned en masse this month alongside the Duke of Sussex and his co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, claimed Ms Chandauka, a Zimbabwe-born lawyer, alleged racism when she realised things were not going her way. “She’s definitely playing the race card and openly,” the source said. “This is her plan. As soon as anyone turns against her, she brings the race card in and she comes for you.”
A poisonous woman: The source claimed Ms Chandauka accused the trustees of bullying when she was challenged over the loss of a major sponsor of the annual Sentebale polo cup following an apparent falling out. She is then said to have taken her concerns directly to Prince Harry. When the board urged Ms Chandauka to resign, she launched legal proceedings in the High Court, prompting mass resignations. “She’s a very poisonous woman and it’s very sad it’s come to this,” the source said. A source close to Ms Chandauka described the allegation as “horrific” and “extraordinarily ironic”.
The time a trustee likened Chandauka to a white colonizer: It is alleged that one of Sentebale’s white trustees likened Ms Chandauka’s chairmanship to the white minority rule of 1960s Rhodesia. The trustee, whom The Telegraph has chosen not to name, is alleged to have compared her leadership to UDI – the 1965 unilateral declaration of independence in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, when white minority leaders declared independence without the consent of the British government. “Using such language from an expressly colonial time is more than inflammatory,” a source told The Telegraph. “It’s black and white racism.”
How Chandauka got the chairmanship of Sentebale: Meanwhile, The Telegraph has been told Ms Chandauka was not included on the original shortlist of candidates for the chairman’s role but “barged her way in” after an acquaintance at the charity introduced her to the recruitment consultant responsible for filling the position. A source claimed that one of the trustees contacted her to “help” with the recruitment process as she had previously sat on the charity’s board. But she then complained that she had not been considered herself and implied she might take action if she was not put on the list. She was, after all, “a highly globally connected US-based black southern African senior executive woman with an exceptional corporate pedigree”, she allegedly told the consultant.
She threatened to sue if she didn’t get an interview: Having outlined her qualifications, Ms Chandauka is said to have suggested she might take action unless interviewed for the position. “I will reflect upon this and what to do about it,” she is said to have told the recruitment consultant in writing.’ It was basically a threat”, the source alleged. “She was put in touch with the agent and barged her way in”. The recruitment consultant then returned to the board and it was agreed Ms Chandauka should be included for interview, which in the interests of fairness was conducted by a panel who had not previously known her. “Of course, she’s going to be quite impressive to those who don’t know her on the board, because, you know, she has been in Sentebale before, and she interviews very, very well, comes across very, very well,” said the source. “She passed the interview with flying colours.”
The fact that “sources” are now talking about how Chandauka even came into the chairmanship is interesting to me. That was a constant refrain over the weekend, and I guess there were some suggestions that Prince William or the palace had some kind of longterm plan to install Chandauka or something. Instead, these sources reveal that Chandauka regularly “barged” her way into failing up the ladder. That’s how she speaks too – like someone who is used to throwing out wild, nonsensical accusations to get her way. As for “playing the race card” – I winced at that, because it’s such a stuffy white-person way of describing what Chandauka is doing. A more accurate description is that she exploited white guilt, specifically in the context of an African-based charity, and used woke buzzwords to hide her incompetence and dazzle a bunch of do-gooders who then patted themselves on the back for hiring a Zimbabwe-born Black woman. Now that we’re hearing more, I’m actually mad that Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso and the trustees weren’t more prepared for her bullsh-t.
Can we all take a moment to remember that co-worker we all have had who interviewed so well, and ended up being incompetent and poisonous once hired. Reading this article makes me grit my teeth, I know this situation so well.
Join the club. They fail upwards and they fuck up the organisation.
When I heard one being interviewed to be promoted, I was aghast and I asked “Are you really really sure?”
“Yes, the external consultant said so.”
12 months later, resignations en masse.
*shakes head *
#AllTooWell
It’s even worse when you’re the person that hired them, which is why I’m not too mad at the trustees. Some people interview very well, and are used to saying all the things that they know they should say because they’ve been in a ton of interviews. She sounds like the type that is used to dazzling people, talking big about her accomplishments ( which she actually had nothing to do with achieving) and coasting off of organizational reputation to get her further ahead.
Which, given the current situation makes perfect sense. She was hoping to use Sentabale and her time and photos with the Sussexes for her next big adventure. The Sussexes not playing into her game, coupled with her mismanagement had the house of cards falling down and she’s scrambling and pissed.
@Blogger @Dee I want to add–this type of razzle dazzle which leads to this kind of blow-up is textbook sociopathy. Their mask of charm and intelligence is easily worn in the pseudo-social context of an interview. On the job, the mask comes off, and delusional behavior hijacks any possibility that this person can competently lead.
I came to just say that, but also: they cause harm to everyone around them. So much office-inflicted PTSD. The colleagues who know first that a sociopath is on the loose are the people not in power.
@Dee; the guilt that comes with knowing you hired one of the most divisive and disruptive game players on the planet will always haunt me.. This person knew all the rules about termination of employment and she played them all. Nightmare.
Yeah I had a co-worker like. Terrible at the actual job but a very good interviewee.
Oh yes! We started on the same day and the first (of many) red flags was her glee at finding out her contract didn’t include a probationary period. Took a year for HR & management to get rid of her.
Yup! I hate these kinds of people because it is expensive to get rid of them.
I had a co-worker once who was a complete narc. She interviewed so well, got the position and we found out within a week that she had lied about her credentials. When she saw the writing on the wall, immediately wrote a screed to HR alleging misogynoir and hostile workplace. They couldn’t let her go because she contacted HR first.
I left shortly after because I worked directly with her and couldn’t take it anymore.
She destroyed one of the law associates world when she misfiled documents that cost him his job.
They couldn’t let her to.
Eventually the firm was absorbed into a larger one and that was the only way they were able to get rid of her.
Sophie Chandauka in a nutshell.
😳 that’s why I tell the younger ones to always have a back-up plan if their dream job turns into a nightmare because of a toxic hire that affects the rest.
I’m now feeling for those still working in Sentebale. Can imagine how awful the current environment and culture it is there. I hope the remaining employees have back up plans. With the way Sophie is going through the charity’s reputation, it would be lucky to survive the next six months unless she gets a big dose of funding from whatever dodgy source she can muster.
OMG. Ours was a complete narcissist. She joined as a project manager, convinced the c-suite that she should be a director, destroyed our team, ignored our research and recommendations, was about to be investigated for bullying and harassment, went on leave and quit when she became a VP at a major company. This all happened in less than 2 years. I feel so sorry for the people she is terrorizing right now. Talk about failing up.
Oh nooooooes! I remember!
Oh Shoot, this S*it just gets worse, someone should ask her where she would like to spend her prison time, US Nah she” only get deported, Uk Nah she’ll get deported so Africa i wonder if Lesotho has prisons,
Right on. Now, I don’t know about the race card, but one thing I do know is that she’s a thief.
“”She was, after all, “a highly globally connected US-based black southern African senior executive woman with an exceptional corporate pedigree””
*sigh *
and this
“Of course, she’s going to be quite impressive to those who don’t know her on the board, because, you know, she has been in Sentebale before, and she interviews very, very well, comes across very, very well,” said the source. “She passed the interview with flying colours.””
*double sigh*
I’ve known people like this and what external recruitment consultants don’t know is an interview does not simply demonstrate the 360 required for such a role. There is no such thing as a perfect candidate but there are red flags when a person is unsuitable.
She seems to have a massive ego and a heightened sense of self-importance. If she wanted to change the organisation, why didn’t she go for the CEO instead of the Chair role? Pissing off the rest of the board that they resigned en masse means you are definitely NOT a team player and do not have the ability to reach consensus – high way or my way.
Usually you get one or two board members who’d stay but when the entire board quits? This woman has red flags galore.
Also, prior to this week, I’ve never heard of her. She might be globally connected (USA-UK-Africa I suppose) but not as globally connected as Harry. As for exceptional corporate degree – really? Why did she leave Meta and Morgan Stanley then? What were her titles at those two organisations? More digging required over her self-congratulatory descriptions.
Chandauka forgot she was hurting the board members as well as Princes Harry and Seeiso with her coup, board members who apparently have connections with establishment newspapers (and maybe the palaces)? She’s getting shredded.
Yup, that’s why the rats are split they can’t do the hate train 100%. Harry has very well-connected board members in his organisations.
The Sentebale board was not the problem. It was the chairwoman.
This brings into question Sentable’s recruitment process and it’s clear that there was racism/xenophobia thrown at her by some on the board. But it doesn’t absolve her wrong doing. Even if Harry and Seeiso get back Sentable will it be worth it to continue?
Two Princes are the patrons of the charity. They contribute to the funding and events organized by the charity. However, they wouldn’t control or check up on the daily activities. That is why there is a board making decisions. It is the same for his other charities. Maybe he is more involved with Invictus because it requires yearly events. Even if they get back, Princes are still gonna let the board control the charity. So, this can happen again unfortunately. It isn’t surprising it attracts people like her since Harry’s charities get tons of media coverage. I don’t know what the solution would be, because Harry himself can’t enforce full control on a charity he founded. It is supposed to be independent.
You’ve hit the nail on the head. Sentebale was her vehicle for self-aggrandisement due to Harry’s circumstances to attract attention with everything he does.
She was collecting titles along the way: MBE, DOCTOR 😂, CHAIR
I bet you she HAD ambitions to be President of Zimbabwe or UN Secretary-General. Let’s face it Meta and Morgan Stanley would never have let her reach the upper echelons (DEI under attack in the USA), so she’d try to become CHAIR of this Princely charity instead. Since her family has donated, she thought she was a major shareholder in her deprived mind.
On that note, I’m here sending good vibes to Harry.
@Blogger, one good thing to come out from all this mess, this would be the last charity she is gonna ruin. No way, any other respectable charity is gonna trust their charity with her now. All it is gonna take is one google search.
Damn, damn, damn!!
“Playing the race card” is an undeniable racist dog whistle. There’s no dancing around that and whoever said it should have their mouth sewn shut.
Yeah I saw that and sighed. Just say that she’s unqualified full stop. Quit trying to say she’s playing the race card.
It’s very disappointing to see people buying into this narrative. It’s also full out racism. Some of the comments on X are so vile. It’s been very eye opening for me.
Sophie should kick Peg’s bestie to the curb, then get her family to donate the amount she wasted on consultants. There’s still time to do the right thing for the children.
Lort. She would have made accusations if she hadn’t been hired. This woman is such a deliberate mole/plant. I have worked with so mamy people (usually incompetent white men) who talk the talk and can charm their way into positions, but are completely incompetent. They ALWAYS end up destroying companies because they target the best employees because they threaten them.
Yup. If she didn’t become Chair she would have leaked to the tabloids with the anger of a woman scorned.
As is, she’s a living example – like Trump and his MAGATS – of that Sun Tzu saying: “An evil man will burn his own nation to the ground to rule over the ashes.”
Sophie is ruling over the ashes of Sentebale. But the two Princes will rise like the phoenix elsewhere.
She accused the board of misogynoir and the board accused her of losing important funding and spending the charity’s money on consultants. I don’t like the term “playing race card” because it was always used by the racist media in order to ignore the mistreatment of non-white people. It shouldn’t be used in this context, however she shouldn’t accuse people of misogynoir without giving clear examples. The board said she acted like a dictator, her actions prove that. How are you gonna spend 600K on charity money meant for children, then expect not to get fired? She is acting like she is the only non-white person in the charity since she started her media campaign. That is not true.
Yeah, some of these board members are making comments that are just not it, like playing the race card. That said, she lost a donor and didn’t raise sufficient funds while spending a lot on consultants. So understandably she was asked to resign.
Agreed. Some of the Board I am side eyeing. Just say that she lost a major donor, hired “consultants” and then ran around trying to change the mission of the organization without talking to anyone.
yeah the race card comment is problematic, 100%.
But two things can be true at once: the comment is problematic AND Sophie C forced her way into a position that she wasn’t prepared for and for which she wasn’t a good fit.
It really seems like she thought she was going to have total control over Sentebale and it was going to make her this big international figure and she was ticked when she found out that wasn’t going to be the case.
it also explains the question of “how did she manage to get this job?”
Since this framework for hiring and for not limiting her power as chairperson (limited time for chair, probation period with legal time limits and frame for voting her out) was set up in the UK while PH was a “working” royal, it negates the contention that “this wouldn’t have happened if he were still “working” for the royals.
@NoHope their colleagues need therapy after dealing with them – I know I did 😂 I think those of us who eschew power know how much of our character needs to be sacrificed to ascend the slippery pole. Given the choice, I’d rather sleep well at night knowing I have not harmed nor traumatised anyone.
Does Better Up have a course on: How to deal with sociopathic colleagues who interview well and fail upwards?
@Blogger I hear all this. Sociopaths at work destroy people around them, that is not an exaggeration. I have needed therapy as well.
In my experience, upper management will only step in after serious damage, most often financial, has been done. They may get a steady stream of reports from staff that the person is trouble, but as long as balance sheets are healthy they won’t act.
I had a boss at a large company that subtly sabotaged her direct reports and made it seem as if she was surrounded by incompetents, and managed up very well. It took 8 years of her direct reports complaining and management seeing her direct reports move into other parts of the company and thrive before they finally decided to “take her career in another direction” and removed her from supervising others. Her response? She went on the job market and landed a new position at a top company with excellent interviewing skills and the story of her managing a team. And now she’s making people miserable there.
I weep.
If I had been on that Board I would’ve had NO PROBLEM as a Gen X Black Woman saying she is playing TF outta the putrid 🤬 race card WHILE acting like a Dollar Store Idi Amin AND a White Colonizer…😡 and I woulda said it to her face while SECRETLY taping the encounter to release to EVERYBODY in their Mama along with the other “recordings” of meetings that went off the rails due to her terrible management decisions..So it’s a GOOD THING I wasn’t on that Board!😡 Ole Girl is BANKING on everyone on the Princes’ side being nice & civil while she 🤬 on DECADES of good humanitarian work as she plays the Colonizer’s Puppet while decimating her OWN people!
This right here 👏🏽 👏🏽👏🏽!! I can’t stand people like her!!
Look, it be your own people sometimes. I have met/worked with Black women who I was like, oh cool it’s very much pull the ladder up after you.
That said, I won’t lie, most of this I said well good for Sophie. She demanded an interview and knew she was qualified, she was qualified. If she were a white man it be she’s a strong leader. I don’t care how she got the interview. Once again, the issue is she screwed up badly and should have resigned when the Board asked her to. She again, lost a major donor, wasted $600,000, and wanted to change the main mission of Sentable. Also, it’s not a firing matter, but her deciding to try to use Meghan to deflect from criticisms of how poorly she was running things shows she’s a crab in a bucket. She should have realized most white media were not going to protect her.
I think, this piece answers the question why the board hired her, since they worked with her in the past and knew her in some capacity. It is surprising to learn that she wasn’t even in the shortlist, so maybe she wasn’t even in contact with the board members and they didn’t put her as a candidate. The interview and hiring are done by an agency. It is also probably them who fact-checked her CV and references. The investigation done by the media found a lot of failures on her past and mischaracterizations. I was surprised the board didn’t do a similar job before. It seems like because they used an agency for the process and they didn’t do a good job checking up on her.
@sevenblue. Yes, but that’s why the Board hired a reputable agency. Part of their job is to do the research for the Board. Maybe they did. Even her corrected resume is impressive enough to be considered for the job.
@fwiw, the result of the investigation done by Telegraph wasn’t that impressive to me. It seemed like there was a lot of puffery on her CV with no tangible results. I don’t think the agency did a good job reputable or not, if this is the person they selected to a publicly known charity.
Yep looks that way to me too sevenblue.
Kaiser wrote, ” I’m actually mad that Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso and the trustees weren’t more prepared for her bullsh-t.”
Right , Kaiser. I would not agree with you more. The recruitment consultant should have alerted the interviewing panel that Sophie threatened to sue Sentebale if she was not called for interview. The Board and patrons should have been informed too. Even if they decided to call her for interview she should have been blacklisted from ever joining Sentebale
This may sound dramatic but she’s setting black women back in the work place. As a black woman, I always feel I have to jump through extra hoops to get a good job and it’s people like Sophie Chandauka that make it hard for the black women who are hard working, competent, and not “failing up.”
Also, the reason the Princes weren’t prepared is because they didn’t have a clue how to handle her and they second guessed themselves. I’ve seen these scammy types of women of color in the work place before. This is very clearly a plant hired by The Other Brother and people need to be talking about it more.
Unless you’re proclaiming yourself as exceptional, and globally connected, I think you’ll be fairly safe.
Isn’t Harry’s ex Chelsy born in Zimbabwe?
You don’t get it. This behavior from Sophie reinforces why some employers are hesitant to hire black women.
Never has the expression “There’s a sucker born every minute” seemed so relevant. (Thanks PT Barnum.)
She seems to have a real talent at suckering people in with a lot of sincere sounding hyperbole and resume-padding, but little talent elsewhere. That’s the problem with narcissists — their reach almost always exceeds their grasp, but when they’re busted they go on the attack. I’ve been on the receiving end of that kind of behaviour in the workplace as I worked in HR. Sophie “Call Me Doctor” Chandauka is a text-book narc.
That picture haunts me . Look how she is all over Harry . Then the other picture when she is leaning her head on his shoulder and the guy in the green polo shirt is looking at her like lady , wtf are you doing? It’s especially noticeable because the other lady on Harry other side is keeping a safe respectable distance . Considering no one else is hugging or cuddling in that picture, why is she doing it? I find it so gross and out of order . No wonder she was big mad that Meghan decided to come with her husband. Can I say black or white or green or blue. Sophie is clearly not qualified for this job. She spends more than she brings in . It’s like she forgot she is supposed to fundraise for a charity.
“Playing the race card” is an incredibly racist phrase.
The Telegraph are showing their whole arse here.