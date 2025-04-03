“Cardi B reveals what Offset has been doing to her after she left him” links
  • April 03, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cardi B talks about how Offset has been harassing her and sending increasingly abusive messages. Poor Cardi, I feel so sorry for her. [LaineyGossip]
RFK Jr. gutted infertility research too. [Jezebel]
Review of The Woman in the Yard. [Pajiba]
Tom Hardy looks good in these photos. [Hollywood Life]
Michelle Williams wore Chloe in NYC. [RCFA]
Historical photos you’ve probably never seen. [Buzzfeed]
The White Lotus’s composer is leaving over a beef with Mike White. [JustJared]
Cher paid tribute to Val Kilmer. [Socialite Life]
Butterfingers have a new flavor?? [Seriously OMG]
The trailer for South Park’s Season 27. [OMG Blog]

6 Responses to ““Cardi B reveals what Offset has been doing to her after she left him” links”

  1. Libra says:
    April 3, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    Nice tribute to Val from Cher. Love knows no age boundaries, I guess.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      April 3, 2025 at 12:47 pm

      Even though they are different generations of actors, they filled a somewhat similar role of the actor who can authentically play a huge spectrum of ethnicities. I can see how they might have had a lot in common despite the age difference (and really Cher was ageless).

      Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    April 3, 2025 at 12:54 pm

    Offsets behavior is not a surprise at all. Not even a little bit. I hope she finds a way to block him out.

    Reply
  3. Walking the Walk says:
    April 3, 2025 at 1:15 pm

    He’s been a POS for a long time and gave classic abuser vibes, I feel so bad for her. I know some people got mad at her for going back to her, but look at his mess. He kept showing up at her concerts and trying to force meetings. And now this ugliness. Ugh.

    Reply
  4. Anna Nonymous says:
    April 3, 2025 at 5:05 pm

    Offset is set off by her moving on without him. Showing himself to be the trash pitiful childish insecure baby that can’t deal with the pain of the breakup and move on. How sad. What a weakling. If he could man up and show his good qualities the world would support him. The way he’s acting now the world will hate him and block him from any success. He’s hurting himself. He’s hurting his past and future families. He’s hurting his own public image and perception forever. Bye bye Booboo! Next!

    Reply
  5. martha says:
    April 3, 2025 at 7:32 pm

    Hmmm – So, in Cristóbal Tapia de Veer’s “La Cage Aux Folles” analogy, just who is Albin and who is Renato in Tapia de Veer’s relationship with Mike White and “The White Lotus” ?

    Reply

