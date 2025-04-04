Michelle Williams just welcomed her third baby with husband Thomas Kail



It feels like we haven’t seen a lot of Michelle Williams over the last few years. For one thing, I think she’s been a lot choosier about projects ever since Fosse/Verdon, the FX series where she won all the awards for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon. Since then she’s done, what? A contractually-obligated appearance in Venom 2, The Fabelmans, brilliantly narrated Britney Spears’ memoir, and another FX series that’s out today on Hulu. Of course the other big reason why she’s been working less, is that she met her husband, Thomas Kail, on Fosse/Verdon. They got engaged, married, and pregnant in a whirlwind, with their first son Hart arriving in June 2020, followed by a second baby in the fall of 2022. And Michelle has 19-year-old daughter (yes, she really is all grown up!) Matilda from her relationship with Heath Ledger. But wait, there’s more! Fresh off of a flurry of promotion for her new show Dying For Sex, People Mag got the exclusive that Michelle and Thomas just welcomed their third baby via surrogate six weeks ago. Mazel Tov!

Michelle Williams has grown her family by one more. The actress, 44, welcomed her fourth baby, her third with her director husband Thomas Kail, PEOPLE has learned. The family of six has been spotted around their New York neighborhood, and a source tells PEOPLE they welcomed their little one via surrogate six weeks ago. “They couldn’t be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings,” the source says. A rep for Williams could not be reached for comment. The star, who took a brief work hiatus after the success of her last film The Fabelmans, is now flexing her comedic muscles and winning rave reviews for her new limited series Dying for Sex, which launches on Hulu on Friday, April 4. Williams is already mom to daughter Matilda, 19, whom she shares with Heath Ledger. She also shares son Hart, 4, and a third baby born in 2022 with Kail. In January 2023, Williams opened up to Entertainment Weekly about taking on one of her biggest roles in The Fabelmans after welcoming her third baby. “My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most,” she said. “But I really want to be able to have both. And I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it.”

What a happy surprise! And congrats again to Michelle and Thomas. I remember when Matilda was born, Michelle and Heath said they wanted five or six kids. And then as a single mom, Michelle got candid about wanting Matilda to have a sibling. So I’m happy for Michelle that she’s enjoying the family dynamic she’d been envisioning for years. Even if it means seeing her in fewer projects! But that makes the ones Michelle does say yes to all the meatier. And holy cow, Dying For Sex looks like it really packs a punch. Based on a 2020 Wondery podcast of the same name, it’s the true story of a woman, Molly Kochan, who embarks on a quest of sexual exploration and awakening after getting a terminal cancer diagnosis. (Note to all my breast friends: Molly reported a small lump to her doctor who dismissed it, saying she was “too young to worry about cancer.” Six years later the lump had grown and the cancer had spread. Listen to your bodies and don’t suffer lousy doctors!) Vulture had a great article about the real life story and making of the series, and it sounds like a real celebration of friendship, taking risks for your own personal benefit, and honoring death. Honestly, it sounds like a lot! High comedy and intense emotion. I’ll be watching all eight episodes over the weekend. Is it weird that I might be more intrigued by how they tackle the dying part, as opposed to all the sex? (Don’t answer that.)

