Duchess Meghan’s business mantra: ‘If it takes five minutes to do it, do it’

When the Duchess of Sussex launched As Ever online (and it sold out within an hour), the launch came with two new interviews with Meghan. One was in the NY Times, and I found that piece really bitchy and snotty towards the Sussexes and even Doria Ragland. But Meghan’s interview in Inc. made fewer headlines, probably because few people subscribe to Inc. and almost no one wanted to subscribe just to get the interview. Which explains why it’s taken nearly a week for some of Meghan’s quotes to come out. From the secondary coverage, it looks like this Inc. piece was not dark-sided whatsoever, it was just Meghan talking about how her business vision for As Ever evolved, and how she sought advice from Netflix and her entrepreneur girlfriends. Some highlights:
Meghan’s mantra: “If it takes five minutes to do it, do it. Otherwise, you end your day with what feels like a laundry list of things to do, as opposed to being able to tackle them in real time.”
As Ever is just an extension of Meghan: “I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I’m creating and putting out there. It’s just an extension of me.”
How she ended up teamed with Netflix on her As Ever launch: “Frankly, I was building out a very different business plan at the outset.” The Duchess of Sussex’s plans changed after Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria encouraged her to meet with Josh Simon, the streaming giant’s vice president of consumer products. This meeting proved pivotal for the direction of her brand. The connection with Simon convinced Meghan to reconsider her funding approach, having previously contemplated venture capital, private equity, or self-funding options. “The reach from Netflix, coupled with my vision for the brand, felt like it was going to be a really perfect match. They have tremendous experience on licensing deals and turning brands and shows into really good products, like Bridgerton.”
Josh Simon on As Ever: “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways… inspired us to help bring her vision to life through a curated assortment of products. We’re happy to partner with her.”
Her friendship with Bumble’s founder: She said that her friend Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating app Bumble, helped her understand that the “twists and turns” of a name change can be a regular part of launching a business. “Even though we’re close friends, I had no idea that Bumble was originally called Merci,” says Meghan. “These things that can feel very big as an entrepreneur when you’re building your own thing are completely normal.”
[From People, GB News & Vanity Fair]
The thing about her friendship with Whitney Wolfe Herd is specifically about changing the name of Meghan’s brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. I didn’t think the name change was some big deal, and I still sort of wonder if the name should have been changed to “As Ever, Meghan.” As for Netflix hooking her up with some help… Meghan has nothing but lovely things to say about Josh Simon, and clearly, he’s a big fan of what she’s doing too. I can’t wait until the Daily Mail rustles up some unnamed “Netflix insider” who swears up and down that Netflix is two seconds away from dropping the Sussexes completely!
Oh, and Meghan’s mantra – “If it takes five minutes to do it, do it.” It’s soooo hard though! I procrastinate about the stupidest stuff at home, like I’ll keep “forgetting” to throw out an empty box, when it would just take two seconds to just take it out to the trash.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Well you’re correct about less people knowing about Inc. because I didn’t know this interview existed. What’s funny to me is that everything that Whitney says is the same thing that a lot of commenters that are lawyers, or deal with business setup were saying here. This isn’t a big deal ,this is normal, this happens with a ton of businesses as they go through the growing pains of getting set up. Of course the British media had to make it sound like she was incompetent, and then some of the comments started to reflect it as well like they were working with a bad team that weren’t doing their due diligence. So it’s nice to hear that someone who is obviously incredibly successful reassure her that she’s not making insurmountable errors.
She’s correct about just doing it though. Obviously sometimes you don’t even have the 5 minutes to fix something but a lot of times stuff that I said I’ll do that at the end of the day adds more time to my day unexpectedly because the people that could have helped me are gone, or it’s become much more complex.
I procrastinate a lot but here lately I have done the things needed to be done rather quickly and it takes my mind off of things happening around me. I hope to continue after things change. That was a very good article and she did get some great help!
Oh look, Meghan’s Netflix sources has names attached to them! 👀😂
#mynetflixsource
Nice Duchess!!! I am a procrastinator.
Yes the five minute mantra is amazing. I’m gonna use this for myself and at work too. Nice reminder. Get up and do it.
The best is that once you’re in for the five it adds up and you got something done.
I would probably drive Meghan crazy. I loved how strait-forward this interview was. She seems to have a very positive working relationship with Netflix.
I am a big procrastinator – I read once that it can be a marker for ADD/ADHD and that (combined with a few other things) makes me wonder if I have it and was just never diagnosed bc I always did well enough in school. So for me, sometimes that idea of “it takes 5 minutes just do it” can feel really overwhelming.
BUT I have also started timing myself for certain tasks. For example, I hate emptying the dishwasher. HATE IT. so I timed myself doing it and I can do it about 3-4 minutes. So I just need to do it and get it over with. Now I delegate it to my kids, haha. But I do think that helps with those kinds of tasks that feel neverending. Folding that one load of laundry isn’t that hard. Its when you wait and fold 10 loads at once that its hard.
I love the Netflix discussion. So it seems Netflix came to her about partnering because again, like we’ve said, they wanted a bigger piece of the Meghan Sussex pie. These businesses aren’t stupid. they see Meghan selling out everything she touches. So of course Netflix would want to partner with her.
I’m a monster procrastinator and I do the timing thing, too. I have a one-cup coffee maker and I can empty the dishwasher in the time it takes to make my morning coffee. My other thing is to make lists – I write down tasks no matter how small and trivial and obvious (like “water plants”), or I break up larger tasks into smaller pieces. The lists would look stupid to others, but it feels like real achievement to cross things off.