Duchess Meghan’s business mantra: ‘If it takes five minutes to do it, do it’

When the Duchess of Sussex launched As Ever online (and it sold out within an hour), the launch came with two new interviews with Meghan. One was in the NY Times, and I found that piece really bitchy and snotty towards the Sussexes and even Doria Ragland. But Meghan’s interview in Inc. made fewer headlines, probably because few people subscribe to Inc. and almost no one wanted to subscribe just to get the interview. Which explains why it’s taken nearly a week for some of Meghan’s quotes to come out. From the secondary coverage, it looks like this Inc. piece was not dark-sided whatsoever, it was just Meghan talking about how her business vision for As Ever evolved, and how she sought advice from Netflix and her entrepreneur girlfriends. Some highlights:

Meghan’s mantra: “If it takes five minutes to do it, do it. Otherwise, you end your day with what feels like a laundry list of things to do, as opposed to being able to tackle them in real time.” As Ever is just an extension of Meghan: “I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I’m creating and putting out there. It’s just an extension of me.” How she ended up teamed with Netflix on her As Ever launch: “Frankly, I was building out a very different business plan at the outset.” The Duchess of Sussex’s plans changed after Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria encouraged her to meet with Josh Simon, the streaming giant’s vice president of consumer products. This meeting proved pivotal for the direction of her brand. The connection with Simon convinced Meghan to reconsider her funding approach, having previously contemplated venture capital, private equity, or self-funding options. “The reach from Netflix, coupled with my vision for the brand, felt like it was going to be a really perfect match. They have tremendous experience on licensing deals and turning brands and shows into really good products, like Bridgerton.” Josh Simon on As Ever: “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways… inspired us to help bring her vision to life through a curated assortment of products. We’re happy to partner with her.” Her friendship with Bumble’s founder: She said that her friend Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating app Bumble, helped her understand that the “twists and turns” of a name change can be a regular part of launching a business. “Even though we’re close friends, I had no idea that Bumble was originally called Merci,” says Meghan. “These things that can feel very big as an entrepreneur when you’re building your own thing are completely normal.”

The thing about her friendship with Whitney Wolfe Herd is specifically about changing the name of Meghan’s brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. I didn’t think the name change was some big deal, and I still sort of wonder if the name should have been changed to “As Ever, Meghan.” As for Netflix hooking her up with some help… Meghan has nothing but lovely things to say about Josh Simon, and clearly, he’s a big fan of what she’s doing too. I can’t wait until the Daily Mail rustles up some unnamed “Netflix insider” who swears up and down that Netflix is two seconds away from dropping the Sussexes completely!

Oh, and Meghan’s mantra – “If it takes five minutes to do it, do it.” It’s soooo hard though! I procrastinate about the stupidest stuff at home, like I’ll keep “forgetting” to throw out an empty box, when it would just take two seconds to just take it out to the trash.