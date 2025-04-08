If Mike Tindall was offered a royal title, he ‘would definitely turn that down’

In recent years, Mike Tindall has been getting a lot of royal buzz. By that I mean, there seems to be an actual series of palace briefings about how Mike Tindall is Prince William’s surrogate brother, and how the Tindalls could be the “new Sussexes,” only better (because they’re white!). Tindall is very much a bloke and a meathead, and no matter how many times they try to clean him up, he still screws up, like the time he called William “One Pint Willy.” But still, Tindall is tasked with doing some attacks on the Sussexes and he’s also tasked with trying to make it sound like the Windsor clan is very welcoming (to white people, and sometimes not even them). Well, Mike was recently asked if all of this off-the-books royal work would ever come with a title, and whether he would accept that title.

Mike Tindall doesn’t plan to accept a royal title anytime soon. The retired England rugby player, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, expressed that he wouldn’t take on a royal rank if offered the opportunity. When asked about the possibility of accepting a royal title during a fundraising event, Mike told Closer Magazine, “I would definitely turn that down,” according to Hello! magazine. He added that joining the royal family was “easier than it could have been,” emphasizing a sentiment he’s previously expressed.

[From People]

First of all, he will never be “offered” a title, not even when William becomes King Peggy, so this whole issue is moot. But in some magical world where the Tindalls are offered titles… I genuinely believe that they would turn them down. Zara makes her money from sponsorships and being royal-adjacent, and she doesn’t need an actual title to do any of that. As for Mike… yeah, he might embiggen the Windsors at every turn, he might do their bidding by attacking the Sussexes, but he’s still a working-class bloke who hates boarding schools and posh toffs.