If Mike Tindall was offered a royal title, he ‘would definitely turn that down’

In recent years, Mike Tindall has been getting a lot of royal buzz. By that I mean, there seems to be an actual series of palace briefings about how Mike Tindall is Prince William’s surrogate brother, and how the Tindalls could be the “new Sussexes,” only better (because they’re white!). Tindall is very much a bloke and a meathead, and no matter how many times they try to clean him up, he still screws up, like the time he called William “One Pint Willy.” But still, Tindall is tasked with doing some attacks on the Sussexes and he’s also tasked with trying to make it sound like the Windsor clan is very welcoming (to white people, and sometimes not even them). Well, Mike was recently asked if all of this off-the-books royal work would ever come with a title, and whether he would accept that title.
Mike Tindall doesn’t plan to accept a royal title anytime soon.
The retired England rugby player, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, expressed that he wouldn’t take on a royal rank if offered the opportunity.
When asked about the possibility of accepting a royal title during a fundraising event, Mike told Closer Magazine, “I would definitely turn that down,” according to Hello! magazine.
He added that joining the royal family was “easier than it could have been,” emphasizing a sentiment he’s previously expressed.
First of all, he will never be “offered” a title, not even when William becomes King Peggy, so this whole issue is moot. But in some magical world where the Tindalls are offered titles… I genuinely believe that they would turn them down. Zara makes her money from sponsorships and being royal-adjacent, and she doesn’t need an actual title to do any of that. As for Mike… yeah, he might embiggen the Windsors at every turn, he might do their bidding by attacking the Sussexes, but he’s still a working-class bloke who hates boarding schools and posh toffs.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Mike Tindall attends the recording of a special episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, on September 06, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall at the Six Nations: Full Contact World Premiere at Frameless in Marble Arch, London, United Kingdom on 15 January 2024.
Gold Coast, AUSTRALIA – Magic Millions Polo and show jumping – Mike and Zara Tindall
Pictured: Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall
Broadbeach, AUSTRALIA – "Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall make a stylish arrival at The Star on the Gold Coast, kicking off their presence at the prestigious Magic Millions Carnival week."
Pictured: Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall
Broadbeach, AUSTRALIA – “Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall make a stylish arrival at The Star on the Gold Coast, kicking off their presence at the prestigious Magic Millions Carnival week.”
Pictured: Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall
Broadbeach, AUSTRALIA – “Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall make a stylish arrival at The Star on the Gold Coast, kicking off their presence at the prestigious Magic Millions Carnival week.”
Pictured: Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall
Gold Coast, AUSTRALIA – British equestrian Zara Phillips, her husband Mike Tindall, and Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky were spotted at the Magic Millions Polo event on the Gold Coast, Australia.
Pictured: Zara Philips, Mike Tindall, Elsa Pataky
Prime presents 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' Special Screening
Featuring: Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall following the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
I think the biggest reason he would turn down a title is bc he and Zara couldn’t merch as easily off their proximity to royalty. And I don’t even mean that in a shady way. I don’t care about people profiting off that proximity except for the fact that they act like Harry and Meghan are the devils for doing so while Zara and Mike are the relatable white saviors shilling whatever. And Mike has sure af never said one thing in support of the Sussexes; in fact it’s the opposite, so he can go f-ck himself in my book. That said, Mike is surely very aware of how William will treat family members once he’s king and that he will absolutely not be as financially generous as the queen once was. It’s pragmatic not to have a title.
He’ll accept the title when offered. Will make his parents and entire family proud of him for elevating them.
But for the lack of title he can blame his MIL for that decision.
Now, I do wonder why the aristos didn’t find either Peter or Zara attractive? No titles, therefore no go? Never heard of either Phillips child going out with an aristo.
Why accept a title? He has all the benefits of being a royal without any of the work. And neither of them wants to give up their lucrative endorsement deals and freebies.
I’m with @Megan…I dont think he’d accept a title. I think Zara is very aware of how much better her life is than the York girls for example and she wants to keep it that way. For the Tindalls, being royal adjacent is a lot more lucrative than being royal.
I do think he’d accept some sort of order or something though.
Mike imo does not have benefits of being a royal. He has to go on reality shows to get an income. He does get to live on his mother in law’s estate.
Yeah, he no longer has a career, ex-rugby player Idle Mike and he doesn’t seem to have any private income to support his lifestyle, so reality TV it is then. Zara at least is trying to manage her mother’s legacy with that horse event.
Zara has also inherited her mother’s work ethic – Hustle Zara, hustle! You need it! Your mother’s estate is expensive to maintain!
Maybe they should do the Real Househusbands of Windsor with Mike. He bitches enough to the rats, he deserves his own platform.
Sure Jan. He’d take a title in a heartbeat…no one in the RF batted an eye when he and Zara went full merch and there was an extended series of articles in the Daily Mail detailing every dime. It’s all A-OK unless it’s the Sussexes!
That said, I doubt William would be generous enough to give him and Zara a title, I don’t even think it’s on the cards for the Middletons and they are far more valuable. How about Lord Domino’s? (or was it Pizza Hut, I can’t remember)
If Mike were rich or became wildly successful as Pippa’s husband, maybe Willie would offer him a title in return for a private jet when the Grosvenors’ are indisposed.
But Mike going on reality TV shows he doesn’t have much to offer Willie except his “loyalty” as royalty shitkicker.
What if Peter Phillips wanted a title too? He’s older than Zara and ahead of her in line for the throne.
Funny that neither Peter (or even his ex Autumn) or Zara ever bring up titles…but Mike does.
And what’s going on with Peter? Seems to be quiet when he is the first of that cousin generation to divorce. Wonder why the rats don’t write about him and his dramas.
What an odd outburst from him. He’s giving off Camilla vibes – he doth protesteth too much.
And it is a moot point because a) he’s a married in without his own title b) Anne already decided for her kids not to have titles.
He can easily get a knighthood if he brown noses Willie enough, but Mike knew when he married Zara there was no title forthcoming.
What is it with middle class families like the Tindalls and Middletons who think just because they have married a member of the Windsors, they are now somehow entitled to titles?
Michael Caine was right – the inverse class snobbery is worse coming from the middle classes. There’s a video of him on this where he says his working class aunts tried to keep him in his place once he became successful.
Mike, you had a successful rugby career and I don’t know what Zara saw in your broken-nosed face – a rebound from her jockey ex perhaps – but Camilla’s son will get a title long before you do. Your playing days are over and had you been Jonny Wilkinson, you’d have a knighthood now.
🤔
He could not get a Prince title if Zara had gotten a Princess title. Zara’s Uncle Charles would have to give him a lesser title than Prince. Zara would still be Princess but Mike could not get to be Prince. Antony Armstrong Jones could not have been a prince when he married Princess Margaret. So their children could get titles (not Prince or Princess), the Queen decreed that Armstrong Jones would be Lord Snowdon.
I’m sure he’s all regretful about all of that. No coat of arms – unlike the Middletons – no signet ring either 😏
But cheer up laddie, your MIL is looking after you for now. But you’d better make some money quick because you look emasculated and wholly dependent on your MIL…unlike a certain someone who’s living in Montecito independent of the purse strings of her brother.
In the unlikely event it would happen, he would not turn it down IMO.
Total bollocks. The BM is so starved right now that their ribs are sticking out, hence these silly filler pieces.
Does he get dragged out often when WanK disappear on holiday? It sure seems that way.
Convenient deflection device from the Lazies.
It was funny though that he blasted all the people, that gave him a hard time on social media over what he had related about Harry and his bodyguards, in one of his podcasts.
Mike has a thin skin like all of them. He can dish it out, but can’t take the heat.
Mike Tindall is working class? His father was a banker and he went to private school. Most rugby players are fairly posh.