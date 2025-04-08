Michelle Williams shares photo of another passenger’s bare foot on her first class flight



My mama raised me to always cover my feet while traveling by plane. Even if you’re wearing sandals, you’re allowed to commit the cardinal fashion sin under this one circumstance. Why? Hygiene!! I mean, in this day and age I don’t fly without a mask on, to protect others and myself. So the same principle applies for keeping your feet covered. Well, Michelle Williams just had to take a couple days off from her Broadway show, Death Becomes Her, to fly to Chicago for a family funeral. And someone was sitting behind her on the return flight — in first class — whose mama did not raise him the same as mine, because Michelle caught his bare foot touching the cabin wall. That they both touched. And Michelle was NOT having it! She snapped the wayward, unsocked foot in a post on Instagram to vent her vexations:

Michelle Williams is calling out bad plane etiquette!

On Saturday, April 5, the Grammy winner and Broadway star, 45, shared a picture on Instagram of a person sitting behind her on an airplane with his bare foot on their shared wall space.

“I PROMISE YOU BETTA GETCHO FOOT FROM ME!!!!! 🚨,” she captioned the post. “Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!”

The Destiny’s Child alum detailed the situation in the comments section, writing, “For those asking……… YES I am sitting in the first class cabin…… a lot of AUDACITY resides in that booking class…… OBVIOUSLY!! #seat3F the f is for feet 😂.”

Williams added in another comment: “I elbowed ‘it!’ Now I gotta take my coat to the cleaners.”

The singer continued to speak out about the shocking experience. She posted a video the next day in celebration of being out of the situation. “I made it out. I made it out,” she sang to the camera while wearing a black sweater and green cap.

She explained that she was flying back to New York City after having traveled to Chicago for a loved one’s funeral. She was due back in the Big Apple to perform in her Broadway show Death Becomes Her.

“It tried to take me out,” Williams said of the experience in the video. “I said, ‘Wait a minute. Wait, wait, wait a minute.’ You ever think you see something out of your peripheral and you just blow it off?”

The singer noted that she was in disbelief when she looked down and saw the foot.

Williams added that the behavior is inappropriate, regardless of what class one is flying in. “It don’t matter to me what class you fly. I don’t care. I still like Southwest. You’re not going to shame me into whatever class it was. So, people are like, ‘Well, you shouldn’t have been flying coach.’ I was flying first class. My seat was 3F and I didn’t know the ‘F’ was gonna be for feet. I just can’t,” she said.

Later in the video, Williams expressed joy over having “made it out.”

She said, “I almost was defeated. All is well. I made it back to New York City… Listen, y’all, I was crying real tears. I was crying real tears.”