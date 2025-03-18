Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams gets fan mail for the other Michelle Williams



Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams has been starring on Broadway since last November in Death Becomes Her, a campy musical adaptation of the 1992 Meryl Streep-Goldie Hawn film. It’s been a meaningful return to theater for Michelle, who in 2018 left a show after only two weeks to take care of her mental health. At the time, she feared the early exit might permanently shut the stage door for her on Broadway. Cut to seven years later, and Michelle is having a ball at the Lunt–Fontanne Theatre in a performance that is likely to earn Michelle her first Tony nomination. So yeah, it’s been a helluva comeback, and Michelle has been sharing the experience with fans in a series of backstage videos posted to her Instagram. Last week’s video, filmed a couple weeks after the production passed the 100th show milestone, saw Michelle reading fan mail she received all the way from Germany. Braggadocious of her? Not really, because it quickly became apparent the letter was intended for the other Michelle Williams.

On March 10, Michelle posted an Instagram video talking about Broadway’s Death Becomes Her, which just put on its 100th show, when she shared her excitement to open some of the fan mail she’d recently received. “So you guys know, lately, I’ve been sharing dressing room updates and letters from people from all across the world,” Michelle said. “So I received this letter, and I can’t wait to dig in and tell you guys what it says.” Michelle noted the letter was from Germany and written by a man named Phillip before proceeding to read it aloud. It said, “‘Dear Michelle Williams, I hope this letter finds you in great spirits. My name is Phillip, and I have been an avid fan of your incredible performances in both film and theater. Your work in movies like Blue Valentine, Manchester by the Sea [and] The Greatest Showman has moved me and many others, showcasing your exceptional talent.” “‘I am writing to kindly ask if you would consider signing the enclosed photos I have of you. Having your autograph would mean so much for me and my daughter as we admire your artistry,’” the letter continued. Phillip also wished Michelle well on Death Becomes Her before thanking her for reading his message. “I look forward to your future projects and continued success in your career,” he added. “Warm regards, Phillip.” The letter was accompanied by a series of photos of Michelle throughout her career. It’s sweet, right? So many people thought so, too! One redditor said, “This is a shockingly polite & formal fan letter!” “Right omg it’s so sweet,” another agreed. Some also thought it was pretty funny. “When she held up the pictures, I HOLLERED 😂😂😂😂,” read one comment. “she’s such a good sport about it.” …If you were thinking these two should meet up (because that’s the obvious next step), don’t worry — Michelle revealed it’s already in the works. “Michelle knows what’s going on as well, and I cannot wait to see her, hopefully sooner than later,” the singer said, adding it’s currently “being worked out.”

[From BuzzFeed]

Oh Phillip, Phillip, Phillip. He knows which Michelle he’s gushingly writing to, obviously. So then how does he make the fumble of not realizing which Michelle Williams is in the Broadway show?!? It’s not in this transcript, but when Michelle reads the letter in the video, Phillip directly mentions DBH playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. If he took the time to verify the venue, how could he have not then seen production photos? Was the confusion because the other Michelle Williams has a new series coming with a title that also references death? (FX’s Dying for Sex.) Whatever the reason, I applaud this Michelle for playfully showcasing what’s likely been happening for years. And speaking of, please watch the video. Michelle’s face when she finally pulls out the photos of the other Michelle Williams is absolutely priceless. She doesn’t say anything at that point — she doesn’t have to! Yet still her face says it all. It’s a master class in subtext and acting for the camera. Brava! Actually, she does make one comment in that moment, when she breaks at the end to compliment the other Michelle’s hair. And then she cracked me up by insisting, “I really do get fan mail that’s meant for me!” I can’t wait to see the follow up double act of Michelle Williams meeting Michelle Williams, and presumably exchanging mail.

Embed from Getty Images