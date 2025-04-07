The Daily Mail did an unhinged ‘review’ of Duchess Meghan’s As Ever jam

The British tabloids have one overarching complaint about the Duchess of Sussex: “Why is she forcing us to obsess over every little thing she does or says??” It’s insane. The Mail has been endlessly cycling through years-old footage of Meghan and Harry and writing new “remember when” stories about everything from their appearance at the Jubbly to that time Meghan looked in the general direction of a white person (and made them cry). At no point has any British media outlet acknowledged that they don’t have to pay attention to the Sussexes, nor do they have to stalk every little thing Meghan does. Well, the Mail isn’t going to acknowledge that any time soon. They managed to get their hands on a bottle of As Ever’s jam/spread, and wouldn’t you know, they published an exhaustive “withering take on Meghan’s sold-out raspberry jam.” I’m not going to publish the whole thing (it’s absolutely ridiculous), but I laughed at the Mail’s “exclusive” photos of some staffer playing with the jam. Here are the basics of the Mail’s first ever (???) jam review.
Meghan Markle’s As Ever raspberry spread has finally arrived after over a year of anticipation and an entire rebrand – so, is the Duchess’ infamous berry concoction really all that she’s said it’s cracked up to be? Spoiler: it might be time for her to ‘concentrate’ on a new formula. The precious jars sold out in minutes when they were released Wednesday, but FEMAIL managed to get our hands on the $14 raspberry spread, in keepsake packaging no less, for the first public review.
The Duchess previously explained in an episode of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, that her preserves can’t technically be called jam, because ‘jam is equal parts sugar and fruit.’ Per Food & Wine, jam is regulated by the FDA, and it must come from a single fruit, containing at least 45 percent fruit and 55 percent sugar. What Meghan is selling under As Ever is not called a jam or a preserve – it’s a spread, with ingredients of raspberries, organic pure cane sugar, organic lemon juice concentrate, and fruit pectin, a natural stabilizer.
On Saturday morning, we unboxed Meghan’s seemingly covetable raspberry spread, which arrived in a small box from FedEx. Upon opening, we found a ‘handwritten’ note from Meghan herself right on top, printed on a thick postcard with her As Ever branding stamped in gold foil. When you flip the card around, there’s a message printed in Meghan’s signature calligraphy that reads, ‘Enjoy – Meghan.’ A bit ominous there, Megs.
After reading the note, we continued wading through the packaging to find the jam, which was padded in packing peanuts and wrapped in creamy beige paper, before we finally got to the pièce de résistance. Because we’d splurged for the keepsake packaging, as the Duchess gave customers no other choice during her initial launch, it meant that the 7.6oz jar came in a tan, cylinder-shaped package, embossed with the As Ever logo on its front. The over-the-top packaging, which would be hard to reuse due to its jam-shaped hole, reminded us more of a luxury candle than a condiment we’d throw in the fridge after opening.
But packaging aside, what really matters here is the taste – and we can’t help but think As Ever’s signature product might be in a bit of a jam. Immediately upon opening the jar, we were taken aback by its texture. The spread was very liquid and quite thin – a bit ‘loose,’ if you will. If we hadn’t known better, we’d have thought it melted during its expedited journey to us. That being said, it is described by the brand as including a hint of lemon and a ‘fluid texture’. Typically, a jar of jam is thicker and sticks together, whereas when we stuck our spoon into Meghan’s raspberry spread, its consistency dripped off the silverware like a sauce. It was unappealing to say the least.
As for the taste, it’s extremely sweet – and we mean really sweet. It is reminiscent of a sugary, raspberry dessert sauce rather than a jam or spread that’s meant to be eaten on a piece of toast. The flavor was also surprisingly strong, which meant we could taste the sour lemon in the spread, which Meghan had promised in the product’s description. After trying it by the spoonful, which left us grimacing from the sweetness, we spread some on a toasted piece of sourdough, which is where things began to take a turn for the worse. It was difficult to eat the spread with the toast, as it was so thin that it dribbled everywhere and made a mess. Our once nicely toasted piece of bread became a sopping wet disaster after just a few minutes.
The spread is so sweet that it masked the flavors from the sourdough, with only the sugar from the fruit and tang of the lemon coming through. Drizzled over vanilla ice cream, a piece of pie, or a big stack of pancakes, the spread may work, and may even shine. But on its own, or eaten as one would expect to be able to enjoy jam, the product crumbled, or rather dripped, under the pressure.
The Mail: here’s why it’s not jam. Also the Mail: WHY DOESN’T IT HAVE THE PROPERTIES OF JAM??? If you’ve peeped all of Meghan’s “jam” PR, she’s showing the multiple uses of her spread – she’s put it on crepes, she’s put it on ice cream, yogurt, French toast and more. Perhaps someone should spell it out for the Mail? And I love “the jam is too strong” complaint. The jam bullied the Mail. The jam made the Mail cry.
I’m not reading their bs but she LITERALLY SAID it’s not jam. These poor possums, they are really hurting.
Their stupid article literally said “it’s not jam” and then proceeded to criticize it for not having the properties of jam. How do people this stupid live? And, even dumber, are the people who pay them to spread stupid.
Well of course they are this stupid. As are their readers (substitute stupid for racist). Reminds me of the comment posted here after the show was launched saying she obviously never cooks. What? Racism makes people deaf, dumb and blind. I hope they choke on the not-jam.
Every article shows just how unintelligent the Fail writers are, not to mention the KP loonies who give them their talking points. I swear, my siamese kitty could do this job better and he’s busy snoozing.
And this petty person managed to deprive someone who really wanted the jam of getting it. Dm operatives probably monitored site 24 hours
The obsession by the Fail 🙄
Look the gutter press would go after Meg even if she found the cure for cancer. This is what they do they find made up fault with everything she does. It’s their way of calling her horrible racist names without saying them.
So predictable!
The beans on toast people poo-pooing jam 🙄
Thank you for that 😂… but seriously the fail was never going to give her a good review who are they trying to fool.
That last part…. so they are also saying that they cant actually feed themselves without making a mess and acting like the toddlers that they are.
Pathetic. That is the only word that comes to mind for these idiots. Pathetic….
This has to read as ridiculous to even the haters. It’s ominous when you buy something for the person selling it to say, enjoy? She didn’t give fans any choice but to buy the keepsake packaging? Funny I didn’t have to buy the crepe mix. Almost like you don’t have to buy anything. They don’t need to report on this, they don’t need to revisit conversations from 2018 but they just can’t quit them and act like it’s the Sussexes fault.
I’m sure there’s an ICD code somewhere in the F section for the way the Fail is unhinged in their obsession with all things Meghan.
They’re no longer slowly descending into madness, they’ve made a giant leap right into the mess.
Omg I’m so embarrassed for them!! They are in such an insane bubble that they seemingly don’t see how CRAZY this makes them look. Even die hard Royalists would have to be perplexed reading how forced and bizarre this is. Good lord.
I personally love a tart and runny “jam” so it sounds great to me. Have these guys never tried Bonne Maman??
Looking forward to the Fail’s review of Chuck’s produce…in comparison of course: The King’s Is superior! Haw haw!
I’m thinking of sour cherry preserves… sweet, tart, and runny. 😍 🥰
Yeah, I’m reading this and just thinking…..how unhinged can you be over JAM??? Or sorry, a fruit spread. If you like it, great. If not, guess what, NO ONE is making you buy it. And I’m assuming someone in the US bought this and paid for expedited shipping since its not shipping to the UK now. I mean expedited shipping so you can write a hate-filled screed about…..fruit.
I’m so embarrassed on their behalf. I can’t even get that angry over this stuff anymore. They just seem so crazy and unhinged.
Wait a minute. They said the spread is “too sweet” but they could taste the sour lemon? Huh? Me thinks they were up to some bullshittery with this review.
Yeah, i noticed that too. It can’t both too sweet and too sour.
When are they doing reviews of Charles’s jam? It seems to me they’re focusing on the wrong royal.
After all Charles’s jam is available in this country.
So, what you’re saying is that a little goes a long way?
Thanks DM for putting money in Meghan’s pocket.
Yeah, figured as soon as the haters and the tabloids started getting the spread that it was going to get absurd. No surprise there. My spread/jam/not jam arrives Tuesday and I can’t wait! Nothing about this illogical article has discouraged my excitement. That said, a pet peeve I have is when a writer calls Meghan “Megs.” That’s what the derangers call her so instantly I know the writer spends way too much time hanging in deranger-land. It’s the DM so no surprise there but still. Using it in their article is just such a giant beacon call of look I’m an obviously biased lunatic. No chill whatsoever.
Well if the don’t like it, they will know not to buy it again.
Lol, I love that DM people were poised first thing to try to buy the jam. And I thought As Ever isn’t shipping to the UK yet. And would they be shipping Fed Ex in the first place?
They’re not shipping overseas, the Dailyfail like all the tabloids probably use one of their tools to purchased the products.
They paid for it, no refunds and no returns, so it’s their problem.