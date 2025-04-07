What did you think of ‘The White Lotus’ season 3 finale? (Spoilers)

SPOILERS for The White Lotus season finale.
Congrats to everyone who clocked the fact that Rick (Walton Goggins) was a dumbass in earlier episodes. Rick went all the way to Bangkok to “get revenge” by pushing Scott Glenn’s Jim Hollinger out of his chair. Rick did so without asking any obvious questions, especially when it was abundantly clear that Hollinger absolutely knew Rick’s mother. Hollinger and his wife had to come all the way to the White Lotus resort so Jim and Rick could have yet another confrontation in which neither asked or spoke the vital information. I’ll give it to Scott Glenn though – 86 years old and he can still drop a line of dialogue so brutal, it feels like a gut punch: “I remember your mother. I knew she was a drunk and a slut. I didn’t know she was a liar too.” And then the plot twist many of us could figure out: Rick shoots Hollinger, only to be told by Sritala that he just killed his father.
What followed after that was what many of us predicted too: Rick and Chelsea died together. Chelsea got shot in some of the crossfire between Rick and Hollinger’s bodyguards. Rick is trying to carry her body… somewhere. Then Good-Shot Gaitok runs to Sritala, only to be told to shoot Rick. Gaitok does the thing (and ends up getting a promotion). Rick dies face up in the water, yin to Chelsea’s dead yang. The only unexpected part of the shootout was the fact that the blonde friends were so close to the action, although Laurie got the f–k out of Dodge as soon as gunshots rang out.
As for the Blondes – I loved them, I loved their storylines, I loved their cattiness towards one another, and I loved the emotional wrap-up by Carrie Coon’s Laurie/Lori. It was all so “the white women will be okay, no matter what.” It was beautiful and funny. Their storyline was so compelling because their dynamic felt incredibly real.
As for the Ratliff family… I never thought that I would find their antics so interesting, but Timothy’s disgust at Piper’s revelation that she’s a princess who loves AC and organic food was incredible, as was Victoria’s uncontained pleasure that her gambit worked. The Saxon character surprised me, and I’m now a genuine fan of Patrick Schwarzenegger – he went from dull, ugly finance bro to someone who was actually trying to understand his place in the universe, someone who yearned, someone with the sadness of never knowing a real love. Did you notice that Saxon’s whole look even changed after the Full Moon party? It was like his face changed overnight. As for Lochlan… accidentally drinking a smoothie laced with death seeds is insane and I really thought the kid was a goner. That was so sad, but I’m glad he survived and he “saw God.” I’m also glad that after Timothy spent the week having a Lorazepam-induced nervous breakdown in which he came close to killing his entire fam, he decided that everyone could live and they would just have to get through the rest of their lives without money.
Last thing… Belinda, Greg and the money… I didn’t expect Belinda’s son to suggest $5 million!! Nor did I think Greg would give it to her, but look at that. Is Belinda finally getting her happy ending? She got the f–k out of Thailand in a hurry, and left her poor Thai bae behind, even though he wanted to start a wellness center with her.
Anyway, I enjoyed this season, I enjoyed the characters and storylines a lot. The second season is GOATed to me, but I was rooting for several characters this season and I enjoyed seeing everything play out in the finale.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red/HBO.
Much lot of the criticism I’ve read about this season calling it predictable and not as interesting as past seasons feels unfair to me. Each season has its own vibe, and this one was intense. White’s writing is fun, and I love the characters and the work of the actors that bring them to life. Parker Posey’s Victoria was a blast! She was this season’s Tanya. Rolling Stone called out that the resort’s murders would be a PR problem for the resort brand, but this isn’t real life. It was a wonderful escape. Critics who didn’t like the three women friends storyline sounded sexist to me. The dynamics of female friendships deserve to be portrayed on screen, and I agree that they felt real.
I liked this season miles above the others but this finale had nothing on s2 (or even s1 come to think of it) for me.
I honestly loved the nuances of all the characters this season. Rick sucked but I was still happy to explore why tf he was such a man-baby.
Loved seeing Sam Rockwell back on the path to finding himself!
Loved the blondes repairing their eggshells after the holiday blowup- anyone who hasn’t had this happen in a friendship group, I can’t relate to you lol.
Ohhh Gaitok making his choice. I know some people didn’t like his and Mook’s storyline but as someone who has family in a developing country, I thought it was such an interesting perspective on young people wrestling with cultural values and westernised measures of success/ lifestyle.
Belinda turning into a bad guy wasn’t on my bingo card but I’m sure her and her terrifying son will get theirs in the end.
Loved the Ratliff roller coaster! Could have a whole series following their downfall in NC, or even just Patrick Schwarzenegger’s journey of self discovery from soulless frat boy to maybe wanting genuine connection. He was fantastic.
I just did not have all these feelings about most of the characters in previous seasons!!
My favorite season! I loved it so much. I really wish Rick and Chelsea had lived. Every season kills off my favorite character lol. All of the actors were fantastic, but I hope to see Emmy nods for Rick, Chelsea, Victoria, Gaitok, and Saxon. They were soooo great in their roles.
Gaitok is such a cutie! And he can sing too if you watch his interviews.
I think we have seen the last of Greg/Gary, and it was absolutely full circle to hear Belinda treating Pornchai the same way Tanya treated her. I was so afraid she and her son were going to get shot! Relieved they rode off into the sunset.
Annoyed that Lochlan revived. Maybe he will be the character that returns for season 4, when his family’s reversal of fortune means that he cannot afford college and has to get a job waiting tables at the restaurant of a luxury hotel….
I really enjoyed this season more than S2. I loved the Ratliff family and their whole dynamic. Patrick Schwarzenegger really impressed me with his acting. I’m so sad about Chelsea, she was my favorite!
I don’t understand Rick. From the pathetic botched attempt to confront Jim with no plan and then returning to the hotel he knows is owned by Jim like it’s no biggie. The dust has settled, essentially, so why grab the gun to kill Jim and the body guards? It’s only when he sees the real price of his silly revenge—Chelsea’s death—that he snaps out of it, but it’s too late.
This season drove me bonkers–it made no sense!! Why would Rick come back to the hotel after assaulting the hotel owner? Why are the Ratliffs and Belinda and Zion all cheery on their way home when there’s just been a mass shooting at the hotel—nobody is shook up? And no concern from Lochlan or his mother or siblings about how he got near-fatally poisoned? Why is Pornchai crushed about not opening a spa with Belinda—they had one conversation about it, Belinda is an American with family in America, neither had any money?
The whole thing felt like insultingly sloppy writing.