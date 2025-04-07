Oh, now Sentebale’s ‘current team’ wants a ‘truth & reconciliation’ process

This weekend, Sky News’ royal reporter Rhiannon Mills had a new piece about the Sentebale mess. I get the feeling that the gossip is likely to slow down a bit about Sentebale these days, mostly because the British Charity Commission is now investigating what the hell happened. That being said, in the past two weeks, we’ve seen that Sentebale’s former trustees have no issues with speaking to the press and getting their side out there, especially in response to Sophie Chandauka’s wild claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex specifically. The more that comes out about Chandauka’s lies and misrepesentations, the trickier the British coverage becomes – the British media will never be on the Sussexes’ side in any situation, but it’s become increasingly clear to many that Chandauka is full of sh-t, if not an outright grifter. Anyway, here are some highlights from the Sky News piece:

What caused the catastrophic breakdown at Sentebale? This week I’ve been in communication with those on both sides. The acrimony and anger have been palpable, but equally clear from my conversations has been the desire on all sides to try to explain what they feel caused this catastrophic breakdown. All parties are keen “that polo match” doesn’t become the distraction – the match where it looked like Dr Chandauka and the Sussexes had fallen out. All of those involved want that to be put to one side, as they tell me there are much more fundamental questions that need to be answered.

Issue #1: How was the charity being run? I’ve been told work had been going on for some time internally to look at the governance of Sentebale. Was the current setup – how it was being run and the composition of the chair, trustees and the people in those roles – appropriate for a charity heading towards its 20th anniversary?

Issue #2: What was the future for Sentebale? Set up because of a genuine heartfelt desire to help young people in Lesotho with HIV and AIDS, was it time for them to broaden that remit? Were there obstacles to those changes happening? But also did it really need to fundamentally change?

Issue #3: And financially what was going on? Again a lot has been said by both sides about money spent on consultants’ fees, and who may have been responsible for sponsors stepping away, and fundraising levels falling.

The current Sentebale team is interested in truth & reconciliation: “Truth and reconciliation” – it felt like an interesting phrase after everything that’s been said in the past two weeks, but it came from a source close to the current Sentebale team, when I asked if they could really see any chance of rebuilding what has gone wrong. One insider, still working for the charity, did tell me they still had some hope that there may come a time when there would be some form of “truth and reconciliation process”. They added that they have always felt “if you keep your eye on the charitable objective, then I’ve often found everything falls into place”.