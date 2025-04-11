Martha Stewart: ‘I don’t mind the smell of weed at all, I sort of enjoy it’

Embed from Getty Images

We haven’t heard much from Martha Stewart yet this year, probably because we heard a lot from her last fall. Between the releases of her Netflix documentary that she didn’t like but still fully promoted, and her 100th cookbook, it felt like Martha was everywhere. But she’s a savvy lady, and no doubt knew it was time to lay low for a bit so as not to risk overexposure. I’m sure she’s spent the last few months in decadent hibernation; sipping a glacier-iced cocktail, dining on chobster, and always ready for a swim in her underwear-replacing bathing suit. But now it is spring, time to emerge! So Martha is teaming up with her bestie in business and friendship, Snoop Dogg, to host a cannabis pairing dinner party sponsored by BIC lighters. Who had that mad libs sentence on their bingo card?! Martha dished out some dinner details, hosting advice, and other thoughts to Real Simple:

The Easter Bunny stole their dream party date: While she and Snoop wanted the event to take place on 4/20 for obvious reasons, “It’s Easter, so it’s going to take place on the 17th so people can be with their children and the Easter Bunny,” she says. Of course, Martha had a say on the decor and the dishes that will be served. “There will be white linen tablecloths with crystal and silver, and you’ll probably be getting something like delicious baby lamb chops … with brown butter polenta. And there will be cannabis-infused mocktails,” she explains.

A little plugging for BIC lighters: “I’m not a traditional user of cannabis,” she reveals. “I use my lighters for lighting my candles—natural beeswax candles that smell delicious—and for the flambéing of the alcoholic beverages.” But that doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy herself at a cannabis fête. “I like the smell, OK? I don’t mind the smell of weed at all, and so I sort of enjoy it,” she says.

What she’s learned from Snoop: “Oh, well, so much!” she shares. “Not only about music and being introduced to all the musicians—like, I wouldn’t know who Lil Yachty was. And so I’ve gotten to learn a lot about the music, and I really like rap a lot,” she adds. Martha says that Snoop has also taught her about fashion. “Snoop fashion, which is extraordinary and very chic, actually,” she says. And while Martha Stewart may be the original creator of “lifestyle” content, she’s learned a more low-key approach from Snoop. “I learned just a kind of casual lifestyle that I would have never known otherwise, you know?” Martha says.

Wash your face & use sunscreen: When it comes to her beauty routine, the 83-year-old credits washing her face in the morning and before bed for her great skin. “Use the very best products on your face that you can find that agree with your type of skin,” she recommends. “I use sunscreen every single morning, all over—I use a tinted moisturizer from Alastin.”

She doesn’t do ‘do not disturb’: “I’m a bad relaxer, I think,” Martha says. “I’m still running a business. I have lots of obligations, so to get disconnected is pretty hard for me. I can get disconnected by about 9:00 at night, and probably till about 7 a.m.,” she shares. But don’t assume that she’s putting her phone on do not disturb. “I have a family; what if my daughter had to reach me? I think it’s kind of a weird thing that you’re even able to disconnect like that. I don’t like being disconnected.”

Her top dinner party hosting tip: “Don’t try to be too clever with your guest list. If you’re inviting somebody that you really think is very special, think of people who would get along with that very special person,” she says.