Martha Stewart grabbed a ‘small iceberg’ for her cocktail during a cruise

I adore Martha Stewart as much as the next person, but even I have to admit that Martha comes across like a cartoon villain a lot of the time. Martha truly wants her friends to die so she can date their husbands. She also wants people to go back to the office and never work from home, even though she has literally worked from home during her entire career. Well, there more cartoon villainy from Martha: she’s taking a cruise around Greenland and Iceland, and the cruise people let her grab some ice from the melting icebergs. She put the ice in her cocktail.

Martha Stewart’s followers got a little heated about how she chilled her drink. While on a Swan Hellenic cruise traveling from Iceland to Greenland, Stewart revealed that “we actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight,” she wrote on Instagram. In a collection of several photos, Stewart shared images of an expedition guests took to check out glaciers. Some shots show the icebergs in their natural state and others show chunks of ice on a bar cart, ready to be made into cocktails. Stewart also posed for a picture enjoying her beverage. “End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of greenland,” Stewart wrote in the caption. “We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight.” Soon after posting, fans were quick to comment on the unusual ingredient. One follower said “drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf.” Another said, “Martha the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink.” A representative for Swan Hellenic did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The company notes on their website that they adhere to “sustainability policies” required by local authorities where they travel.

It’s not illegal (as far as I know) to grab some ice from a melting iceberg and put it in your drink. But it is a cartoonish example of the out-of-touch elite. The world is truly on fire, July was the hottest year (globally) since they started recording temperatures, 2023 is on track to be the hottest year of all time, and Martha is cruising along amid the wreckage of our planet and getting drunk on iceberg cocktails. There’s a Titanic joke in this situation.

PS… Is she drinking a White Russian?