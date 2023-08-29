Martha Stewart grabbed a ‘small iceberg’ for her cocktail during a cruise

I adore Martha Stewart as much as the next person, but even I have to admit that Martha comes across like a cartoon villain a lot of the time. Martha truly wants her friends to die so she can date their husbands. She also wants people to go back to the office and never work from home, even though she has literally worked from home during her entire career. Well, there more cartoon villainy from Martha: she’s taking a cruise around Greenland and Iceland, and the cruise people let her grab some ice from the melting icebergs. She put the ice in her cocktail.
Martha Stewart’s followers got a little heated about how she chilled her drink. While on a Swan Hellenic cruise traveling from Iceland to Greenland, Stewart revealed that “we actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight,” she wrote on Instagram.
In a collection of several photos, Stewart shared images of an expedition guests took to check out glaciers. Some shots show the icebergs in their natural state and others show chunks of ice on a bar cart, ready to be made into cocktails. Stewart also posed for a picture enjoying her beverage.
“End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of greenland,” Stewart wrote in the caption. “We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight.”
Soon after posting, fans were quick to comment on the unusual ingredient. One follower said “drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf.” Another said, “Martha the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink.”
A representative for Swan Hellenic did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The company notes on their website that they adhere to “sustainability policies” required by local authorities where they travel.
It’s not illegal (as far as I know) to grab some ice from a melting iceberg and put it in your drink. But it is a cartoonish example of the out-of-touch elite. The world is truly on fire, July was the hottest year (globally) since they started recording temperatures, 2023 is on track to be the hottest year of all time, and Martha is cruising along amid the wreckage of our planet and getting drunk on iceberg cocktails. There’s a Titanic joke in this situation.
PS… Is she drinking a White Russian?
Photos courtesy of Martha’s Instagram.
She’s ridiculous and so out of touch.
Martha learn to read a room.
She probably knows and just doesn’t care.
Looks like a White Russian or maybe some Baileys. I agree Kaiser this is incredibly out of touch. Don’t get me started on how cruise ships are the biggest ocean polluters though I will give her a small pass cause Antarctica/Greenland etc. it’s not like a flight there is your best option.
I live in upstate NH and we did not even have a White Christmas last year. There were 2 major blizzards and winter did not even start until December. Like I was out in t-shirt some days sweatshirt in November. Boston and NYC barely got any snow. It’s really alarming. It probably snowed here about 5 times last winter. Again this is the mountains in an area that usually gets a ton of snow.
I think in about 5-10 years’ time the south is going to be inhabitable. When we lived down there for a miserable time (it got so much hotter from the time I first moved there and a hell of a lot more crowded) I used to tell my son don’t ride your bike today, don’t go outside. It was hell trying to entertain a small child in a landlocked area and you literally cannot go outside, and I’d walk my dog before 7 A.M. because the pavement was scorching. Add to it, they keep tearing down all the trees that provide shade to build more 2 bedroom condos that they charge 1.5 million for cause they have granite countertops and access to some shitty pool/gym. Greed plays such a hand in all of this. Stop building and tearing the trees down! They are not building schools or hospitals etc. only more and more condos which adds to every public place is overcrowded now down there.
Visiting friends at the lake was just as hellish. Cooking all day at a lake? Hard pass. But everyone won’t stop bragging about their lake house (that’s a southern thing where Karens brag on all the properties they have to flex on us peasants in the middle of a housing crisis, but that’s for another day) One year we started school on July 31st (insert all the angry emojis) and it was too hot to have recess. Not only did they start school in the middle of frigging summer they couldn’t go outside. All of this is so so scary. And now you have kids dropping dead in the middle of football practice from heat stroke.
Jesus. This is so out of touch, it literally sounds like a cartoon villain plot line
Martha Stewart is Goop’s ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.
Agree that this is bad practice in these times, but Martha didn’t invent this. These are sometimes called bergie bits, and it’s a bit of a tradition…. a tradition that should be retired for all the reasons mentioned.