Donald Trump will pause his insane tariffs for 90 days, except for the Chinese tariffs

The stock market was crashing, people were getting panic attacks whenever they checked on the 401Ks, the bond market was in disarray and Fortune 500 companies watched as trillions of dollars were wiped away every day since Donald Trump made his bonkers tariff announcement last week. Apparently, Trump’s advisors kept trying to show him data and analysis to prove that his tariffs would lead to a global recession, if not a depression. He kept insisting that everything was going to plan. Then China and the EU announced retaliatory tariffs on American goods this week. Additionally, many of the business pages began running stories about how analysts were increasingly convinced that Donald Trump is the dumbest person ever to sit in public office. By Wednesday afternoon, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs (except for China).
President Donald Trump projected confidence about his global trade war at a GOP dinner just hours before suddenly reversing course on his widely condemned tariff plan on Wednesday, April 9. After the 78-year-old president announced sweeping tariffs on foreign goods on April 2, the U.S. stock market took a remarkable dive and politicians on both sides of the aisle spoke out in dissent.
Countries quickly began responding to Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariff plan by increasing taxes on U.S. goods in retaliation — which would only further heighten inflation — and Republican members of Congress lampooned the administration for putting the nation on a path toward recession and damaging the party’s popularity.
While attending the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on April 8, Trump defended his controversial actions and implied that all was going according to plan.
“I know what the hell I’m doing,” he said, according to the White House press pool. “The chipmakers are coming in. They’re all coming in. We’ve never had anything like this.”
During his appearance at the dinner, Trump suggested that he wasn’t concerned with the threat of retaliation from nations that he hit hardest.His comments came just before the European Union announced a 25% retaliatory tariff on U.S. goods on Wednesday morning. According to The Washington Post, some of the items that would be hit with increased taxes include “soybeans, meat, iron, steel, textiles, tobacco and ice cream.” The EU suggested that more trade restrictions could be coming in response to Trump’s tariffs on automobiles.
Meanwhile, China also upped their tariffs on all U.S. goods to 84% on Wednesday, according to reporting by The New York Times. In response to China’s escalation, Trump blindsided the world and put a sudden 90-day pause on his tariffs for nearly all nations — excluding China. Instead, as other countries were granted temporary reprieve on Wednesday afternoon, Trump punished China by bringing their import tax up to 125%.
It’s a pause, but there are still going to be 10% tariffs on most countries, and obviously, Trump is still very focused on punishing China, the country which holds $759 billion of America’s debt. Trump announced the pause after the European markets closed, but the American stock market had a huge rebound – the S&P soared 9.5% (but is still lower than its pre-tariff-announcement level) and the Dow spiked by almost 3,000 points. Before Trump’s announcement, he was on Truth Social, telling people to buy stocks while the Dow was in the sh-tter. That is pure market manipulation. Anyway, yet another day in the American clownshow.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Blatant market manipulation. This whole tariff shitshow has been money grab for him and his rich friends and backers. The ones that stay in the background and quietly multiply their billions and not making a horse’s ass out of themselves in public.
I suppose the SEC is full of Trump cronies then.
And. The market went down. His billioanire buddies bought cheap and will benefit when the market goes back up while the rest of us are impoverished. Working class people panic bought, maxxing out their credit card and companies like Amazon, Chase and Walmart made billions directly. Fuck this tangerine menace, the elected Republikkkans who refuse to impeach his incompetent, corrupt sorry ass and the head f#cked magats who will defend him regardless.
Yeah the rally yesterday doesn’t mean the market is up. It’s still way down from where it was a couple months ago. I think Chris Hayes said it best: “This is like someone setting fire to their own house then putting it out only to be left with a half-burned home.” Not exactly ideal.
IDK if it’s because I’m from Argentina but cold heads should always reign when shit like this happens. Many people just went into more debt because of this.
Market manipulation wrapped in pure blustering incompetence. No Democratic president could EVER get away with this.
Yesterday my sister told me she had a whole argument with her financial advisor when she insisted last October that he sell all her stock because she did not want to be wiped out financially at the age of 78. He thought Trump was going to be great for the economy and was not serious about the tariffs. I told her she needs to get a new financial advisor. This one seems pretty typical of the breed. There’s a bunch of them on CNBC too. They’re a bunch of goobers who know less about the economy than I do, and I don’t know much, only that Trump is never good for anything but himself.
So he didn’t sell her stock in October?
Yes, he did. She pays him to follow her wishes. And she made her wishes very clear. She hasn’t lost a dime. Mostly in CD’s now.
IDK my entire client base is RIAs and they’re located all over the country. I would say they’re a pretty diverse group…RIAs in blue areas tend to be really skeptical of Trump’s economic policies and RIAs in red areas far more open to them.
But yeah, she definitely needs a new advisor. Advisors are typically fiduciaries and as such, should always put their client’s interests first. That clearly didn’t happen here.
gosh at least my financial advisor had the sense to understand my concerns. We agreed that the market would likely be in turmoil but, since big business and Wall Street was so bullish on Trump, we decided to give it a full quarter of Trump in office to get a better idea of what the reality would be. I took a big hit of about 20% since he started going hard core with his tariff game; when I checked this morning, I regained about 20% of what I lost overnight with Trump’s reversal. I’m in my late 50s so my retirement savings has been hit hard with every Republican recession of my adult life. Last year my financial advisor said that I could definitely retire earlier than I planned but now it’s clear that I will probably need to work probably 10 more years to have a chance at my retirement account recovering. Of course, that’s if we don’t continue on the historical path that Trump has set us on (I think we are on that path and following history way too closely for my comfort which means that retirement savings probably won’t matter for me)
The thing about so many of these financial advisors is that they subscribe to the myth that Republican presidents are better for the economy than Democrats. Some of it probably can be attributed to the fact that the advisors are mostly Republicans so they advise according to their politics, not economics. But the prevalence of this totally bonkers myth in US politics is part of the explanation for how we ended up with a second disastrous Trump term. The media holds fast to this wrong belief as well. So, here we are!
The stock market is risky enough but when you add a conman crook to that mixture… well, I don’t blame her for opting out. And good for your sister for insisting that someone working for her follow her wishes with her hard-earned money.
In addition to everything else, it is so embarrassing to be an American right now.
He is hurting you more than he is hurting us. And a lot of you voted for someone competent? So, many people are annoyed, but also sympathetic.
If you voted against him, this isn’t on you.
I dispute the idea that there’s any organized plan to this. He doesn’t have buddies, remember that. He’s not doing this to help anyone.
We thought he and Bannon were planning evil empire stuff and it turned out to be sorties of grift and greed. I think he’s just that much more aged and compromised and split from reality this time around.
I find it ironic that he’s waving printed matter in his hand when he has not even read it. I don’t think he reads anything.
I mean, I don’t think Trump is doing this solely to manipulate the market. I think he really is so fucking stupid that he thinks tariffs will bring manufacturing back to the US and return us to The Gilded Age, which is basically his fantasy. I think he really does believe that the US is getting a raw deal with trade. The manipulation comes when he’s telling people it’s a great time to buy, presumably knowing that he’s about to turn some of the tariffs off a few hours later. But it’s pretty clear he saw Japan dumping bonds and started to freak out which he should because if US bonds aren’t safe then hello American economic collapse.
But yeah, it’s a safe bet to assume that some in his inner circle bought low with the understanding that the market would rally after his announcement. All of this just shows that the stock market is really in a lot of denial here. Investors cannot let go of the belief that Trump has some grand plan, some 5D chess strategy with his tariffs when it’s clear to most of us that he’s just a fucking idiot who doesn’t understand how anything works. He’s just a Mad King who treats both the stock market and the Fed like daddy’s money to be played with and squandered. He absolutely enjoys the fact that he has so much power over the market: “Oh look what I can get the market to do when I say this.”
Yes, let’s trust the guy with six bankruptcies and multiple fraud convictions with the global economy.
And convicted felon — it can never be said enough. Who was it that said, when you put a clown in the White House, it doesn’t make him president; it turns the White House into a circus?
The whole bringing manufacturing back to the US is such a load of shit. Like, even if that was true, it would take years to build plants. So averages Joe’s with mediocre 401ks are just supposed to live with ruined accounts for 5 or 10 years in the meantime?? Or people close to retirement who’ve now have to work another decade? This is one line of reasoning I just cannot fathom with Trump supporters. It literally makes zero sense.
Exactly. I felt like I was taking crazy pills when Howard Lutnick was touting future jobs of “putting all those tiny screws into iPhones” as if Americans would be clamoring to sign up for that.
Also Trump has gone back on the deals that Biden made to bring manufacturing back!
The Canadian and Mexican tariffs have not yet been paused. Americans still pay 25 percent on their autos, steel, aluminum, and any items not in the USMCA agreement as well as 10 percent on power and potash.
Yesterday’s pause for other nations except China was pure stock manipulation.
This. There’s been no change at all for Canada or Mexico. That seems to have been buried in the US press.
I think profit was likely part of the ‘plan’. I also think trump just enjoys making people suffer. The power over people’s lives gives him a kick. As he boasted /lied at a dinner last night, other heads of states were lining up to kiss his backside and say they’d do anything to get the tariffs reduced. Power.
I said in a local deli that Trump is keeping his promise of destroying the world. A Hispanic man disagreed with me. He still believed Trump wouldn’t deport him whether he was an American citizen or not. It really is a cult.