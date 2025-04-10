King Charles & Camilla’s ’50-year love story’ involves separate bedrooms & homes

Buckingham Palace really went overboard with the forced tributes to King Charles and Queen Camilla for their 20th wedding anniversary. They can’t say “oh, but theirs was a grand love affair, they weathered so many storms” without the inevitable reminder that Charles used a young Diana as a broodmare for his heirs and then he and his mistress set out to destroy Diana completely. There’s a reason why Prince Harry’s “Camilla left bodies in the street” quote gets so much play. Sky News’ headline was “How King Charles and his ‘darling’ Queen Camilla have navigated their 50-year love affair as they mark 20th wedding anniversary.” Lorraine King called it “side-chick math,” which is hilariously accurate. Anyway, I appreciated People Magazine’s reminder that Charles and Camilla’s grand love story involves separate homes, separate bedrooms, and Charles’s visible annoyance with the woman Diana referred to as The Rottweiler.
King Charles and Queen Camilla seem to be smitten with one another as they ring in their 20th wedding anniversary, and their secret might be their sleeping arrangements. King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, are celebrating 20 years of marriage on April 9 during their four-day tour of Italy, and one commentator speculated that a certain setup at home keeps them close.
“They have known each other since [they were] very young and are great friends. There is no competitive edge between King Charles and Queen Camilla,” broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. “They have also sussed out the best sleeping arrangements. At Clarence House, they are privileged to have their own bedrooms as well as their shared bedroom.”
The King and Queen use Clarence House as their home base in London, though it’s hardly the only property in their royal portfolio. They are both known to cherish their private homes in the countryside and retreat there when schedules allow.
The future King Charles bought Highgrove House in Gloucestershire in 1980 through the Duchy of Cornwall and has put much love into its marvelous gardens. Visitors can explore the gardens through ticketed tours and the King recently headed to Highgrove after being hospitalized for an adverse reaction to his routine treatment for cancer. (“The most minor bump in the road that’s very much heading in the right direction,” a royal source said at the time.)
Meanwhile, the future Queen Camilla purchased Ray Mill House in Wiltshire in 1996 following her divorce from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, the year prior. Ray Mill House is just 15 minutes from Highgrove and Camilla lived there full-time until 2003, when she moved in with Charles. The Sun reported that the house has a swimming pool, stables and a river, and it’s where Camilla uses as a gathering place for her children and grandchildren.
In the conversation with Fox News, Chard said the separate spaces help keep the couple’s bond strong.
“They are both independent people. They don’t live in each other’s pockets, spending a healthy chunk of their time apart in their country homes,” she said. “Camilla enjoys time with her many friends and family and Charles values private work and creative time.”
[From People]
Here’s the thing: I’ve always totally understood why separate bedrooms make sense for certain couples, and I personally like having my own space and privacy as well. But Charles and Camilla’s “love story” post-Diana has always been whitewashed too. They always make it sound like “well, obviously, Charles ended up married to the love of his life and they have this incredible bond.” But the reality is a lot further from that. Camilla went for it because she wanted to be queen, not because she has some deep, abiding love for Charles. Charles likes Camilla because she’s a mother/nanny figure, but he also needs significant time away from her. But sure, it’s a grand love story.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Visit of the Royals of the United Kingdom to the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum. In the photo King Charles III and Queen Camilla .Rome, Italy, 08 Apr 2025,Image: 985086213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Francesco Fotia/AGF Foto/Avalon
-
-
Visit of the Royals of the United Kingdom to the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum. In the photo King Charles III and Queen Camilla .Rome, Italy, 08 Apr 2025,Image: 985086308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Francesco Fotia/AGF Foto/Avalon
-
-
Rome, ITALY – King Charles and the British royal family arrived at the Quirinale Palace in Rome for a lavish Gala Luncheon as part of their state visit to Italy. The event marks a significant moment in UK-Italy diplomatic relations.
Pictured: King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – King Charles and the British royal family arrived at the Quirinale Palace in Rome for a lavish Gala Luncheon as part of their state visit to Italy. The event marks a significant moment in UK-Italy diplomatic relations.
Pictured: King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving for their visit to Quirinale Palace, in Rome, on the second day of their four day state visit to Italy.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 08 Apr 2025
Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are received by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella and the President’s daughter, Laura Mattarella as they arrive for their visit to Quirinale Palace, in Rome, on the second day of their four day state visit to Italy.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla with President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella and the President’s daughter, Laura Mattarell
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 08 Apr 2025
Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meeting members of the public after departing the Italian Parliament in Rome, on the third day of the four day state visit to Italy
Featuring: Queen Camilla, King Charles III
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 09 Apr 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the State Banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale in Rome, on the third day of the four day state visit to Italy
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 09 Apr 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla and King Charles III at the State Banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale in Rome, on the third day of the four day state visit to Italy
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 09 Apr 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a private meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet with Pope Francis
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 09 Apr 2025
Credit: Vatican Media/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III meeting representatives from the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance in the gardens of the ambassador’s residence Villa Wolkonsky, Rome, to hear more about their work in Italy and the scientific research being carried out in relation to biodiversity, climate and human health, on the last day of the four day state visit to Italy.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 10 Apr 2025
Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III laughs whilst meeting representatives from the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance in the gardens of the ambassador’s residence Villa Wolkonsky, Rome, to hear more about their work in Italy and the scientific research being carried out in relation to biodiversity, climate and human health, on the last day of the four day state visit to Italy.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 10 Apr 2025
Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
This greatest love story ever told fairytale that Chuck spins is straight from a children’s nightmare.
“The princess was killed by a pack of men who wanted to take her photos. And the prince married his mistress who wanted to be his queen. And they lived happily ever after. Except for the dead princess. THE END.”
And tortured princes, fed to the press to make it happen.
A love story that unalived others to achieve.. smh absolutely shameless and disgusting.
The on accurate part of the 50 year love affair is AFFAIR. The side piece had an agenda and that was helped by Chuckles need for a new mommy. She slide into that roll and did what she wanted. She wanted to be Queen and she wanted to ruin his family and Chuckles let/let’s mommy do just that!
She would undermine Diana to Charles and he let it happen. In the old days a mistress was not allowed to speak badly about a royal wife. Edward VII’s mistresses could not badmouth Alexandra, that was not “done”.
I can imagine there’d have been diplomatic ramifications over that. You don’t bad mouth another country’s princess who married the heir.
But from the start, the Rottweiler has shown she lacks basic grace, class and decent etiquette. But these traits probably appealed to Chuck from the start – “my grandmother slept with your grandfather, so how about it?” That is one epic pick up line in the annals of royal history. 😂
So Chuck was attracted to this and wanted to play with his whores, but he grew jealous over the popularity of his Madonna. So he sacrificed his Madonna so he could have this whore full-time.
Obviously, f*ck them. That being said, my ultimate love story would also involve my own bedroom and my own country house. That honestly sounds like heaven to me lol
You have large houses where you can each have your own suite of rooms, but you still spend time at separate houses? That’s not a close marriage. Makes you wonder if he regrets not listening to Will and Harry about marrying her. Or does he actually think that people fall for this nonsense and give him and Cam a pass about Di now since they were so “in love”, whatever that is.
That’s why they have wings and suites in these big country estates.
It’s perfectly acceptable to have your country house and your town house and one to go to the other if things got rocky. That’s what Chuck and Di did. Di stayed at KP, Chuck at Highgrove. That’s how these aristo arrangements worked rats.
But to have two country homes and not live in them together at the same time? Especially when one is undergoing cancer treatment? Ah yes, such a love story. And wasn’t it at Highgrove where they would have their trysts while Di was away? Not fond of memories Camilla?
Also I had to 😂 that the Rottweiler “purchased” Ray Mill…thanks to Chuck because APB would not have been able to afford it. Who’s the true grifter? Chuck pays for so many households with his Rottweiler.
There were other married women, as well as Camilla, back in the day. ‘Dale’ someone or other, springs to mind for starters.
here’s my theory: charles is just a whiny bitch. Would have been a whiny bitch no matter who he married, but Diana was uniquely ill equipped to deal with an insecure whiny bitch — in the way that dependent, clingy, needy people who are hypercritical sap your strength — when she was new to Royal life and incredibly young as well, and in the struggle years of being a new mum & having a nightmare bashing toddler, all of it in full public view, being judged by all and sundry. The Diana who emerged from the divorce, fifteen years later, with children functioning autonomously, sort of bullet-proofed, savvy, would have taken one look at Charles in the form he was in, in 1981, sighed rapidly, and cast him back on the pile of unsuitable men. His own mother called him hopeless. Diana sarcastically called him “boy wonder,” he really reminds me of Nate on Ted Lasso. Camilla is something like Rupert, if you switch the genders. She does have a mannish look. Not to be rude, but, she clearly was Alpha to his Beta / Cuck. But her power was all down to being behind the scenes — as soon as she had to step into the light, it evaporated, like a vampire’s power — because the public loathed her. Now they just shrug. I don’t think either of these people ever loved anyone — they just move through the world like sharks chewing things up.
Charles wanted to court a young woman (Diana was 19) because of her inexperience and thought it was enough of an “honor” for her that he “chose” her and she would not complain
@ParkRunMum: best theory I’ve heard so far.
A friend of mine likes to say that some people are just giant, bottomless pits, and nothing can fill or satisfy them. They’ll just suck up your energy, time, and resources, and drain you dry. It may well be that Queen Side Piece was the only one of Chucky Boy’s many side pieces who could absorb all that neediness without buckling under.
I mean…more or less yeah. And while Camilla may not have buckled under I can bet she hasn’t exactly flourished having to big him up behind the scenes all these years. Just saying, its probably taken it’s toll, despite the BM claiming how wonderful and well-loved she is.
They did not meet as teenagers or anything like that. They were older. She was dating APB since 1966 and wanted him not Charles. Charles was involved with many women, so much so that in a letter that came into public domain, Mountbatten complained about Charles life style with many relationships. Mountbatten wanted Charles to marry Amanda Knatchbull, his granddaughter. After Amanda “came of age” Charles courted her, but she turned him down. Mountbatten was killed in a terrorist attack. Possibly if he had lived he would have persuaded Amanda to marry Charles. It was not really a “50 year affair.” She was married and obviously could not be “faithful” to Charles. Charles had serious relationships with Janet Jenkins, Dale Tryon, Davina Sheffield, Anna Wallace, and had “flings” with women. The way they try to rewrite history. And of course Charles was married to Diana in 1981. If Camilla really was the love of his life, he would have pursue her as a wife before she married APB. He didn’t. That speaks volumes. He chose Diana to be the mother of his royal children, not Camilla.
Charles was seeing Dale Tryon whom he called the only woman who understood him. Camilla was having APB babies and was not available and Charles was involved with Dale during that time. Later Dale had health problems and mysteriously fell out of a window causing her to be hospitalized and confined to a wheelchair. Charles would not even come to the phone when dying Dale wanted to say goodbye to him.
Charles bought Highgrove so it was said because it was a quick drive to Bolehyde the then Parker Bowles home. Camilla would play “hostess” at Highgrove in Diana’s absence (this obviously without consulting Diana, and before the separation.
It’s the new Queen Camilla line for David’s Bridal. Eat your heart out, CarolE.
They’ve both left bodies in the street, metaphorically and literally. She knew what Chuck wanted, someone to mother him and feed his ego. I remember reading an article many years ago about her when she was still married to APB but spending a LOT of time at Highgrove. They were entertaining some people in the garden and she came over to Charles at one point, bringing him a drink, and cooed…”Who’s the best, most handsome prince ever” or something similar. It made me want to gag. Horrible people.
It’s just funny bc when I finally read a transcript of the infamous tampon call, it wasn’t that part that stood out to me. It was the absolute level of obsequiousness and flattery she used while speaking to Charles. It was just like sure have fun with that Camilla bc its all yours. Ain’t no tiara pretty enough in the world for that level of groveling imo.
lololol ignore the math!!
“50 year love story”
“The future Queen Camilla purchased Ray Mill House in Wiltshire in 1996 following her divorce from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, the year prior.”
lololol more that’s all I got on this
The combo of the Queen Mum’s smothering snobbery and PP’s attempts to toughen him up created a very needy, petulant man who couldn’t be told no. Mountbatten’s advice to sow his wild oats before getting married also taught him to meet his own needs and not how form a lasting, equal partnerships with anyone, from his romantic partners to his kids. Charles had multiple mistresses and affairs while married the first time. Being told no was the reason he had to make Camilla his queen and burnt the monarchy around him to make it happen. He had other options that would have been better for everyone involved, especially his children. History will tell some interesting tales about these 2. Marrying her did not erase the true history of their relationship and the swathes of scorched earth left behind in their wake.
Anyone who’s familiar with the history of Mountbatten and his wife Edwina would know Charles probably heard a lot more than advice to sow his wild oats, when it comes to that family. Mountbatten’s daughter Pamela wrote a “loving” memoir (Daughter of Empire) about her childhood that details some of the – many – interesting aspects of her and her sister’s upbringing, including that her mother’s lover (one of them, anyway) was living with them and was a much loved member of the family. Mountbatten had a (female) lover at that point as well; she was around frequently though not actually resident. So that would have been part of Charles’ frame of reference when it came to what family life was like after marriage. I stopped reading her book after about a quarter of the way in, that was as much as I could take. It paints a vivid picture of the dysfunctional, self-involved, privileged, spoiled, stupidity of the British Empire aristocratic lifestyle, particularly at that point in time (they were married in 1922).
Yeah, I don’t believe that Charles and Camilla is a love story. Camilla wasn’t the only mistress, so she was just the last woman standing. I think they had no choice but to get married after they broke their families and Diana died. I think their marriage is a business arrangement.
So, essentially, a marriage of convenience.
Wonder what the police protection officers think of it all.
“The most minor bump in the road that’s very much heading in the right direction.”
I hope that direction is hell.
Their “50 year romance”, yeah. Diana only died 26 years and 10 months ago. These two adulterous sluts……