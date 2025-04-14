Uri Geller sensed, during King Charles’s coronation, that KC3 will be ‘the last king’

There are many people who will immediately dismiss any psychic predictions or Nostradamus-like prophecies. That’s fine, if it’s not your thing, that’s cool and just move along. This post is for those of us who enjoy stories about psychic predictions, the paranormal and the oft-predicted demise of the British royal family. There was some talk, back in 2022, that Nostradamus actually predicted QEII’s death year, and Nostradumus also had some interesting sh-t to say about what will happen after QEII’s passing. Well, Uri Geller is also a famous psychic and his latest prediction was just published in the Daily Mail. You can read the full piece here, here are the most significant parts:

The end of the monarchy: The end of the monarchy would be the most catastrophic blow possible for Britain. Nothing could be more destructive or disastrous. As a loyal British subject of the Crown, and a committed royalist, I dread the idea of it. But my proven psychic senses are warning me with increasing urgency that the UK is on the brink of losing its greatest institution, the Royal Family – and with this, its very identity. I foresee Britain ripped apart in the wake of Russian dirty tricks and an unprecedented royal scandal, resulting in riots, seismic political repercussions and unimaginable harm to our international standing. I do not say this lightly. I’ve agonised about putting this into the public domain. But I believe that, within a short time, the UK will cease to have a Royal head of state.

He did “remote viewing” during King Charles’s coronation: As I sent my thoughts through the screen at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, my brain was filled with a blizzard of images. The most powerful were pictures of civil unrest, rioting and violence. I felt the unmistakable acrid sting of tear gas and the impact of truncheons and water cannons. I heard screaming and yelling, and the shattering of glass.

A second attempt at remote viewing for the coronation: But as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward’s crown on his head, a second rush of chaotic images hit me. It was public disorder, but this time a personal threat to the King – either a direct betrayal or colossal accidental damage done by someone close to him. Above all, I felt a horrific certainty that this was the final Coronation. The crown was not going to pass to William nor any of his heirs. ‘He is the last King,’ I said out loud.

Russian intelligence in Britain: Russian intelligence agents have compromised the British government at a very high level. Secrets of national importance are being traded to the Kremlin. I know this because I mentally watched it happen. I can describe rooms where mobile phones are prohibited and whispered conversations took place. I even followed moles out of their offices and into their cars where meetings with Russian agents were held as they drove down Parliament Street. One tense conversation involved an amount of money being paid for information. It got so heated that the driver jumped a red light.

The royals are idiots about their security: Many politicians and public figures are hopelessly naive about this. In particular, certain members of the Royal Family have been – let’s not mince words – utter idiots in matters of security. Prince Andrew’s former advisor Dominic Hampshire has suggested [the Yang Tengbo incident] was far from the only indiscretion. He told the BBC that there were ‘leaks everywhere at all sorts of levels’ in the Royal Household, and that even the prince’s private secretary was not privy to all his plans.

The Windsors are being bugged: Whenever members of the Royal Family stay as guests of foreign billionaires or governments – in hotels, at homes, on yachts and even private planes – they are in constant danger of being filmed by hidden recording devices. This is true even when their hosts are irreproachably loyal – because Russia’s secret service, the FSB, has the ability to plant bugs anywhere…. As for bugs, it would be child’s play for Russia to embed devices in Windsor Castle or Sandringham. I believe Vladimir Putin has obtained the means to do irrevocable harm to the Royal Family, and that he will not hesitate to use it at the time of maximum danger. It is my opinion that Putin has evidence of behaviour that, if not illegal, is shockingly ill-judged. It is this threat that could topple the throne and rip the nation apart.