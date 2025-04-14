Aimee Lou Wood found SNL’s parody of her teeth to be ‘mean & unfunny’

For the entire run of The White Lotus’s Season 3, people were talking about Aimee Lou Wood’s teeth. She has prominent teeth, which gives her a retro ‘70s beauty and I love that she’s never gone in for some bright, white fake teeth. She’s such a cutie and her teeth make her more striking and unusual. The commentary about Aimee’s teeth has been way too much for months though, and I have no idea why Saturday Night Live decided to pile on. SNL did a parody of The White Lotus called The White Potus. It could have been a solid, much-needed parody of the Republicans’ economic death spiral. Instead, they mocked Aimee Lou Wood’s teeth for no real reason. That part comes around the 2:30-mark, with Jon Hamm playing Robert Kennedy Jr.
That was such an unnecessary joke about Aimee in particular. Aimee Lou thought the same – she posted on her IG Stories, calling it “mean and unfunny.” A few hours later, she posted “I’ve had apologies from SNL.” You can see some of her IG Stories below. In interviews following the season finale of The White Lotus, she’s even said that she’d really like to stop talking about her teeth, and she doesn’t get the American obsession with talking about her teeth. I don’t get it either – like, I understand the comment when you first see her, like “oh, wow, she has interesting teeth!” But to keep going on and on about it is bizarre. Americans are never gonna beat the “obsessed with bright white fake teeth” allegations.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Avalon, Aimee’s IG and SNL/NBC.
Loved her and her teeth in Sex Education.
It is a choice you make as an adult to keep the gap in your teeth. Most folks like their teeth a clean as possible. I get twice a year cleaning.
Her teeth aren’t dirty. Are you suggesting she doesn’t see a dentist?
No one said anything about her teeth being dirty. If that’s what your comments are implying.
Gaps in your teeth don’t make them dirtier or more difficult to clean. Her smile is lovely.
I caught the skit earlier, and am truly puzzled by how this part got green-lit in the first place. ALW has been clear about being self conscious about her teeth and having body dysmorphia, so it’s odd and cruel to single her out at all in this parody. It is punching down, as she said. Did it come from Sarah Sherman, a writer, Lorne, or someone with an axe to grind?
She’s right. It was unfunny and unnecessary. Lazy. She looks unique and beautiful.
I think this obsession with her teeth reflects Hollywood’s insecurities. Some actors and actresses are wondering right now if they should have kept their original teeth. The whole veneers process sounds nightmarish.
All of this, and the parody was making fun of the obsession with her teeth not her. Honestly the parody was absolute brilliance from beginning to end.
The parallels between the Ratkiff’s and the felon family were next level.
This is what I think, too. Imagine what a relief it would be for so many people to just be who they naturally are, looks-wise. The race towards some arbitrary ideal is crazy.
My old co-worker, who was naturally very beautiful, in recent years embraced a Mar-a-Lago type look with fillers and Botox and hair extensions. It was so dramatic that other old co-wrokers were chatting about it online. She posted a photo recently at her son’s college mom’s weekend and in the group photo she stood out like a sore thumb. All the other moms looked naturally middle aged (and super happy), while she posed hard with her hair and heels and immovable face. It’s sad that she just couldn’t age gracefully – and she’s not even in Hollywood so she doesn’t have that “excuse.” Social media has played a big part in messing with people’s self esteem, I guess.
I’m so glad she called them out on this.
I’m climbing back on my soap box to scream “bring back real teeth” into the void. Step back now if you’ve already heard this from me.
A year or so back my friend and I watched Legally Blond at the cinema and walked home saying how nice it was that people had actual human teeth back then. Now it’s so rare to see someone one screen who doesn’t have shiny white and perfectly even teeth. Sure get them straightened out and deal with any discolouration if it bothers you but it’s gone crazy.
My (NHS) dentist now emails me forms and surveys ahead of my check-up and one of the surveys was page after page of questions about ‘do you hate your teeth?’ ‘no but really, we’re sure you hate your teeth, do you?’ ‘we bet your teeth make you look funny, don’t you agree?’. Fortunately there was a free text box at the end so I was able to share my reaction to their questions.
This reminds me of my dermatologist’s office. I go for regular skin checks, and it’s clear to see that a large bulk of the practice’s business is cosmetic dermatology. My NP has not pushed Botox or similar on me, but the messaging in the waiting room and in their marketing materials is overt.
Ths super white, chiclet teeth, veneer thing, has been pushed by American dentists for years because it’s a moneymaker for them. It’s all private practice in the US, so they aren’t just working for the good of the patient. Now we judge anyone who doesn’t have the ‘perfect’ image dentists pushed on us. Decades of marketing at its finest.
I agree with her.
This might be an American thing.
If your teeth are healthy and nice I don’t see why you should touch them.
I like normal (the kind you can meet in the streets, at the groceries etc.) beauty .
I watched the skit after seeing this mess. The whole skit was making fun of Trump administration and his lackeys. Then, at the end, punching down on an actress because of her teeth? It felt so random and mean. Do all the men on the show look like Chris Hemsworth? Why are you sh*tting on a woman who didn’t feel the need to get those awful veneers? It is bizarre. They also make fun of women who get too many plastic surgeries. Maybe, don’t sh*t on one with natural features, so others don’t feel the pressure to look perfect, while actors are allowed to look old, ugly and nobody bats an eye.
Disappointed in SNL, that no-one thought to stop this.
Ugh come on. I find her so beautiful.
I hate the Mr. Ed veneer slash chompers phase we are all in. It’s so distracting when you’re watching a movie set in the fucking renaissance period or whatever and everyone has veneers and fillers. I absolutely hate the trend it just adds to our whole collective look of we’re all blow up dolls with the same fucking face channeling bored camels or surprised birds. Our faces are really starting to look weird.
I’m in my 50s and constantly hear that I don’t look my age. I look my age! It’s the 20 and 30 somethings who look 50-60 cause they won’t stop messing with their faces and it ages them prematurely.
I seriously can’t tell anyone’s age anymore. When someone shows up on the scene like Aimee it’s a breath of fresh air. She’s a star – interesting and beautiful and she has real acting chops. I don’t want to see any more Kardashians on my screens. More real faces please.
Agree about the teeth – some people look like they can’t even close their mouths properly with their new veneers, it is so distracting.
I also can’t tell ages anymore. I said recently when someone asked me how old I thought our new neighbor was and I said she could be anywhere between 35 and 55.
Omg this is so true! 35-55 lol. I was talking with someone at the dermatologist and I could have sworn she was my age or older. She’s 29! She was there to “get some maintenance” She had so much filler in her face I could barely focus on what she was saying.
It’s also really distracting when a performer who has had perfectly fine normal teeth for decades suddenly goes the giant blazing white chiclet route.
Colin Firth and Michael Douglas come to mind.
I was laughing so hard at this watching it live. Then it was like a record scratch seeing the Chelsea character parody. I was like, no that’s not funny or necessary. Took me out of the sketch.
I am glad they are sticking with James Austin Johnson version of Trump. And not bringing Alec back or the proposed Shane Gillis and thankfully Shane turned Lorne down.
Yes! Those are great examples. Why would you as a serious actor get this done? You’re supposed to get lost in the role – we are supposed to forget it’s you!
I don’t get it – for actors especially!