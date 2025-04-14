Aimee Lou Wood found SNL’s parody of her teeth to be ‘mean & unfunny’

For the entire run of The White Lotus’s Season 3, people were talking about Aimee Lou Wood’s teeth. She has prominent teeth, which gives her a retro ‘70s beauty and I love that she’s never gone in for some bright, white fake teeth. She’s such a cutie and her teeth make her more striking and unusual. The commentary about Aimee’s teeth has been way too much for months though, and I have no idea why Saturday Night Live decided to pile on. SNL did a parody of The White Lotus called The White Potus. It could have been a solid, much-needed parody of the Republicans’ economic death spiral. Instead, they mocked Aimee Lou Wood’s teeth for no real reason. That part comes around the 2:30-mark, with Jon Hamm playing Robert Kennedy Jr.

That was such an unnecessary joke about Aimee in particular. Aimee Lou thought the same – she posted on her IG Stories, calling it “mean and unfunny.” A few hours later, she posted “I’ve had apologies from SNL.” You can see some of her IG Stories below. In interviews following the season finale of The White Lotus, she’s even said that she’d really like to stop talking about her teeth, and she doesn’t get the American obsession with talking about her teeth. I don’t get it either – like, I understand the comment when you first see her, like “oh, wow, she has interesting teeth!” But to keep going on and on about it is bizarre. Americans are never gonna beat the “obsessed with bright white fake teeth” allegations.