King Charles hasn’t ‘mentioned’ Prince Harry in a while, Harry is not a ‘distraction’

Following their four-day tour of Rome, King Charles and Queen Camilla apparently headed to Scotland for the weekend. They were photographed attending church on Sunday at Crathie Kirk. I would assume that means Charles and Camilla were in residence at Balmoral, or more likely Birkhall (their mansion on the Balmoral estate). The one big palace-authorized story this weekend was about Charles’s health, his increasingly morbid utterances in public, his desire to cement a legacy as king, and his estrangement from his younger son. From Roya Nikkhah at the Times:

Charles is fine, according to Camilla: The King is “getting better” and “recovering” from cancer, according to the Queen, who says Charles is determined to “do more and more” as he carves out his legacy. Camilla, who joined her husband for a state visit to Italy this week, said his drive and refusal to slow down, despite continuing to receive weekly cancer treatments after his diagnosis last year, was also a “problem”. Speaking to British newspapers during the trip, where the couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary in Rome, Camilla said Charles would not be happy if he slowed down: “I think he loves his work and it keeps him going. And I think it’s wonderful, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem. That’s what he’s driven by — helping others.” Charles will travel more this year: Palace aides confirmed the King and Queen would take part in several further inward and outward state visits this year, with government and palace officials continuing to work with President Trump’s team on the timing of a US state visit. Getting to see Pope Francis: A senior palace official said: “Outside of the official programme, the most significant and moving thing was that visit to the Pope. We didn’t know until the last minute that it would be possible. But when the Pope asked if he could see the King and Queen, their Majesties were clearly very pleased. They have known him over many years and with the rest of the world have been praying for his recovery. The Pope wanted personally to wish them a happy anniversary.” Charles was grumpy in Italy: During their final day in Ravenna, the couple emerged on to the town hall’s balcony, overlooking the Piazza del Popolo, to wave to the thousands of well-wishers who had waited for hours to see them. After only a few moments, Charles turned to go back inside. But Camilla held on to his sleeve, urging him to stay a little longer. He looked reluctant, and slightly grumpy, but obliged. As he planted a tree in the gardens of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador’s residence in Rome where Charles and Camilla stayed. Shovelling soil over the roots, he reflected: “I do hope I shall live long enough to see a little bit of growth in the tree.” Charles & Harry’s relationship: While neither side has yet used the phrase “estranged” about father and younger son the relationship continues to wither. Those close to the King admit he used to frequently raise the issue of Harry, expressing sadness and bemusement at some of his outbursts. But last week, despite the ever-widening gulf, that had changed. “I never heard the King mention it once,” a source close to Charles said. “It was not a distraction.”

[From The Times]

We’ll talk about the Harry stuff in a moment, but let’s talk about the Pope Francis stuff! I’m seriously offended that the palace keeps talking over the Vatican. The palace did that before, when it was obvious that the Pope canceled on Charles and Camilla. The palace was like “it was a mutual decision!” And now they’re acting like Franny was desperate to wish C&C a happy anniversary?? Please. Franny doesn’t care. I hate to see a sick old pope being used as a PR tool for a sick old king. This is so medieval, I know. The Archbishop of Canterbury should get involved!

As for the Harry stuff… “Those close to the King admit he used to frequently raise the issue of Harry, expressing sadness and bemusement at some of his outbursts.” Funny, because the old line was the same, that Charles wasn’t paying attention to Harry or talking about him at all. All of which is a lie – Charles and his people were absolutely furious that Harry turned up in London, and they are beside themselves with rage that Harry turned up in Ukraine. Honestly, the Ukrainian trip made William look worse than Charles. Charles was at least “on the job” and doing a royal tour. The heir was on vacation and then watching football while the spare was in a warzone, meeting with veterans.

PS… I hate to admit this, but Camilla’s hat is spectacular. The rest of her outfit sucks, but THAT HAT!!