King Charles hasn’t ‘mentioned’ Prince Harry in a while, Harry is not a ‘distraction’

Following their four-day tour of Rome, King Charles and Queen Camilla apparently headed to Scotland for the weekend. They were photographed attending church on Sunday at Crathie Kirk. I would assume that means Charles and Camilla were in residence at Balmoral, or more likely Birkhall (their mansion on the Balmoral estate). The one big palace-authorized story this weekend was about Charles’s health, his increasingly morbid utterances in public, his desire to cement a legacy as king, and his estrangement from his younger son. From Roya Nikkhah at the Times:
Charles is fine, according to Camilla: The King is “getting better” and “recovering” from cancer, according to the Queen, who says Charles is determined to “do more and more” as he carves out his legacy. Camilla, who joined her husband for a state visit to Italy this week, said his drive and refusal to slow down, despite continuing to receive weekly cancer treatments after his diagnosis last year, was also a “problem”. Speaking to British newspapers during the trip, where the couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary in Rome, Camilla said Charles would not be happy if he slowed down: “I think he loves his work and it keeps him going. And I think it’s wonderful, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem. That’s what he’s driven by — helping others.”
Charles will travel more this year: Palace aides confirmed the King and Queen would take part in several further inward and outward state visits this year, with government and palace officials continuing to work with President Trump’s team on the timing of a US state visit.
Getting to see Pope Francis: A senior palace official said: “Outside of the official programme, the most significant and moving thing was that visit to the Pope. We didn’t know until the last minute that it would be possible. But when the Pope asked if he could see the King and Queen, their Majesties were clearly very pleased. They have known him over many years and with the rest of the world have been praying for his recovery. The Pope wanted personally to wish them a happy anniversary.”
Charles was grumpy in Italy: During their final day in Ravenna, the couple emerged on to the town hall’s balcony, overlooking the Piazza del Popolo, to wave to the thousands of well-wishers who had waited for hours to see them. After only a few moments, Charles turned to go back inside. But Camilla held on to his sleeve, urging him to stay a little longer. He looked reluctant, and slightly grumpy, but obliged. As he planted a tree in the gardens of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador’s residence in Rome where Charles and Camilla stayed. Shovelling soil over the roots, he reflected: “I do hope I shall live long enough to see a little bit of growth in the tree.”
Charles & Harry’s relationship: While neither side has yet used the phrase “estranged” about father and younger son the relationship continues to wither. Those close to the King admit he used to frequently raise the issue of Harry, expressing sadness and bemusement at some of his outbursts. But last week, despite the ever-widening gulf, that had changed. “I never heard the King mention it once,” a source close to Charles said. “It was not a distraction.”
We’ll talk about the Harry stuff in a moment, but let’s talk about the Pope Francis stuff! I’m seriously offended that the palace keeps talking over the Vatican. The palace did that before, when it was obvious that the Pope canceled on Charles and Camilla. The palace was like “it was a mutual decision!” And now they’re acting like Franny was desperate to wish C&C a happy anniversary?? Please. Franny doesn’t care. I hate to see a sick old pope being used as a PR tool for a sick old king. This is so medieval, I know. The Archbishop of Canterbury should get involved!
As for the Harry stuff… “Those close to the King admit he used to frequently raise the issue of Harry, expressing sadness and bemusement at some of his outbursts.” Funny, because the old line was the same, that Charles wasn’t paying attention to Harry or talking about him at all. All of which is a lie – Charles and his people were absolutely furious that Harry turned up in London, and they are beside themselves with rage that Harry turned up in Ukraine. Honestly, the Ukrainian trip made William look worse than Charles. Charles was at least “on the job” and doing a royal tour. The heir was on vacation and then watching football while the spare was in a warzone, meeting with veterans.
PS… I hate to admit this, but Camilla’s hat is spectacular. The rest of her outfit sucks, but THAT HAT!!
“Those close to the King admit he used to frequently raise the issue of Harry, expressing sadness and bemusement at some of his outbursts.” What outbursts would these be? In regard to the Royal family he’s barely mentioned them since Spare came out. In regard to just about anything else are they counting him responding to the lawsuits as “outbursts”? Talking about Invictus? Discussing his other charitable endeavours? Help me out here, what outbursts?
There has been no outbursts from Harry. Charles is a gaslighting narcissist. Harry publicly standing up for himself/not allowing himself to be scapegoated, earning a living so Chuck lost financial control over him and refusing to used as a workhorse so Willy can slack is an open attack for a pampered, petulant senior citizen with the temperment of a toddler who is used to being coddled. Narcissists like head games and Chuck lost the plot when Harry didn’t crawl back when his security was yanked and his location was revealed in 2020.
Maybe they’ve had to sub the name of one son out for the other to avoid any further outbursts… feels like he’s got to be furiously commenting about someone destroying his Prince of Wales legacy especially when Charles will not have the same length of time as king to establish a similar legacy.
Chuckles doesn’t have to mention Harry because his paid minions do that for him!! Chuckles is pissed!!
Both the Pope and KC looked very ill, white and frail. Camilla was talking about his appetite for work but that alone won’t sustain him given he appears to be having lengthy maintenance chemo. Cumulative effects will result in him needing to pace himself more. It is sad that he has no intention and never had despite cancer, in reconciling with Harry. He enjoys being King: believes the spotlight is his, exclusively, by divine right. He has always let his sons down and isn’t going to change now. He has the crown and Camilla and that’s enough for him.
So funny, the coat may be the first thing Camilla’s worn that I liked. The feathers on the hat rub me the wrong way; all I can think of is the poor grouse (?) that gave it’s feathers so this despicable woman could have a hat.
Clash of the tartans. Why are her lapels different in tartan to his kilt? Aren’t they supposed to share the same?
The tartans didn’t bother me, I think the coat picks up the blue in Charles’ kilt in the overall view. Not sure how I feel about her green purse and shoes and a red hat, especially next to Charles, though I’m not a style maven by any means. Seems like a miss to me, a lot going on. Maybe navy accessories instead of green, with the red hat? Shoes look comfortable though. In any event, someone did an awful job on the hem of the coat as you can clearly see in one of the pictures.
Are they legally obliged to wear tartan every time they set foot outside in Scotland?
I think the green shoes were worn to blend in with the tartan on her coat and she seems to be wearing a kilt under the coat of the same fabric. I do think she would look better with less fullness in the skirts of whatever she is wearing. The hem is a mess.
Rottweiler looks like every Disney villainess out there. Ewwww.
His legacy? He will sooner be forgotten then the Queen.
I heard some people shouted Diana’s name in Italy. No wonder he was grumpy.
Diana is his legacy and she will always outshine him.
Who doesn’t even help his own son is not about helping people.
My friends who live in Italy had no clue they were in the country but they did know Prince Harry was in Ukraine. This man’s legacy is what he did to Princess Diana and the Sussex family. Nothing he does will change that now and he will not be missed or mourned by the mass majority of the population, most will probably just shrug their shoulders and go on with their day when it happens.
As for being healthier lmao on that lie, he’s had over a year of treatments and he looks worse than ever imo.
His legacy will always be how he treated Diana.
No Charles, Harry is not a distraction … he’s your son.
Lordy. I can’t get over them claiming that the pope personally wanted to wish these adulterers a happy anniversary. That is fr making me laugh. Camilla making a point that as Charles feels better he is driven to help others…is that a purposeful contrast to the other previously-sick royal who was just seen skiing down the slopes in France? And please, Charles is about helping his legacy, which is toast considering he can’t even help his son and grandchildren. That he purposely put their lives in danger. But sure him swanning around Italy on a state visit/anniversary tour is obviously evidence of him helping others. GMAFB.
I’m sure Pope Francis exorcised his rooms after these two left.
His daughter in law Meghan was never defended or protected by charles.
Neither was his grandson. The abuse of a newborn babe is really disgusting.
Why would the Archbishop of Canterbury get involved, tho? Isn’t Charles his superior as the head of CoE (as ridicilous as this is) and the Pope is of a different religion? Nah, Charles can make and clear his own (transparent) mess.
I can only comment on the hat – IMO it looks like a dead pheasant on her head.
The feather is too large and ostentatious.
Those feathers look like they could poke someone’s eye out. I know the red hat is meant to pick up the red in the tartan, but to my eyes, the whole outfit just looks off, not put together, somehow. The collar looks like an after-thought. Love the colour of the hat, though. A red beret is always eye-catching.
Yeah there’s no way the Pope asked to see Charles and Camilla. As Kaiser said when BP was saying the trip to the Vatican was still on the Pope’s team was saying that he was resting for two months. What really happened is the Vatican told the Foreign Office that the Pope needed to recover and so won’t be able to see Charles and Camilla and the Foreign Office asked if they could send their best wishes in person and privately and the Vatican obliged. As for Harry, I believe he hasn’t spoken to his father since last February when he told Charles that he won’t drop his lawsuits or return to Royal duty. I have no doubt that the Palace was very upset that Harry overshadowed Charles visit to Italy last week.
Something like Charles going to see the Queen when she was sick to get her to make announcement about Camilla’s title.
There is no way they didn’t know about the date of the lawsuit though. They always arrange some royal sh*t on the day of Harry’s lawsuits, then cry about Harry stealing their thunder.
Uh-huh. Ok, sure, Cowmilla: “…now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem. That’s what he’s driven by — helping others.”
How about he starts with the Royal tenants stuck in moldy, broken-down housing that the Duchy lawyers claim is “too expensive to fix”?
Then maybe spend 15 or 20 minutes making sure ALL of his family members, not just the pedophile, work-shy, and professional ribbon-cutters, are safe when they’re in the UK?
Just a couple of ideas for how Charles Thee Cruel could “help others.”
C and C desperately try to make the anniversary “happen.” They should have left the Pope alone.
Oh to be a fly on the wall though –
Cardinal: What are you doing here? We cancelled the meeting
Chuck: Well, my wife…(mumbles something incoherent about his anniversary)
Pope: Well why am I involved? Your predecessors broke with the Holy See over adultery, and now here you two come, adulterers, again, expecting what, a blessing? Get thee to Canterbury, I can’t be bothered with you I SAID GOOD DAY SIR
So his brother Andrew is of no bother to Charles. It figures.
I’m not even Catholic but, I can’t tell you how offensive I found those two foisting themselves on Pope Francis. The man’s very ill and needs lots of rest and recuparation, instead he was dragged off his sick bed for a meaningless photo-op. I think I could have been more forgiving if they’d had a private audience with no cameras but, no they wanted those photos. It reminded me of when the heir wanted photos with Biden and the Head of the UN just so he could put them in his stock library.
Surely given KC’s own frality he can appreciate the Pope needs a decent nap in the afternoon? Why foist yourself on an obviously unwell aged man who needs a good rest? Also these two adulterers divorced to remarry and surely the Pope doesn’t approve of divorce? Can’t imagine a visit from his pair was demanded by the Pope?
The pope needed help breathing and was on a machine for weeks. Charles and Camilla should have stayed away.
Thank you for that.. as a Catholic I was very upset by this photo op.. it just was horrible of them.
Totally agree. They could at least have worn masks.
If the Pope has a relapse because they brought contagion with them, that’s going to make them persona non grata with a lot of royal and non royal families.
And the Horsefaced Hoor will forever be known as a Pope killer. Love that for her.
Camilla’s hat–yeah, it’s jaunty, but I totally disapprove of feathers on hats. Kate wears them too occasionally. It’s now illegal in the UK to wear feathers from certain birds. But gamefowl are still legal, so this is probably some type of pheasant.
The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins— #176. Regal!
Notice the focus on KC and Harry. When is the last time KC saw Will and Kate in private? Why has KC ignored Kate in public recently? Has he benched her from State dinners and if so, why? Do CC and Will and Kate meet socially for supper or outings with the grandchildren?
That hat is hideous!