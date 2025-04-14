The White House claims Donald Trump is down to a svelte 224 lbs

During Donald Trump’s first term, his annual physical exams were huge news. To the point where the White House physician Ronny Jackson became a minor MAGA celebrity for lying his ass off about Trump’s weight and physical condition. Well, last Friday, Trump went to Walter Reed for what he claimed was his annual physical. I tend to believe that was a cover story, especially because he was apparently at Walter Reed for many hours. I think he had some kind of health episode and they’re covering it up by calling it his annual physical. But I digress. The White House released the “results” of Trump’s physical, and wouldn’t you know, they’re still lying.
The results from President Donald Trump’s first physical exam of his second presidential term have been released. Trump, 78, traveled to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in the Washington, D.C., suburbs around 11 a.m. local time on Friday, April 11, when he spent the afternoon getting evaluated, before flying straight to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.
Days later, on Sunday, April 13, White House physician Sean Barbabella released the results, revealing what medications Trump is taking, how much weight he has lost since his first term and more.
According to the health memo, Trump is on two medications for cholesterol control (Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe), taking Aspirin for cardiac prevention and he also uses Mometasone cream as needed for a skin condition.
As for his weight, the 6-foot-3 politician weighs 224 lbs. During his last physical as president in 2020, he weighed 244 lbs., per the Associated Press.
Elsewhere in the report, Barbabella said Trump — who is the oldest man to be elected president — is “fully fit” to serve, as he praised the president’s “active lifestyle” for helping “to contribute significantly” to his overall health.
Some recent surgeries Trump underwent, per the health document, included cataract surgery on both eyes, though dates were not included. In July 2024, Trump had a colonoscopy that found a benign polyp and diverticulosis, a condition that affects the wall of the colon.
As for Trump’s vaccinations, “All recommended vaccinations are current, including travel-related immunizations,” the memo stated.
“President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” Barbabella said in the memo, highlighting that Trump’s “days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events.”
This is getting to be North Korean-level misinformation about Dear Leader’s health and wellness. Trump looks like a melting orange candle if the candle was also extremely husky. He’s been senile for the past nine years, and he mainlines Diet Cokes and cheeseburgers. He’s been spackling on the orange face paint too, which I’ve long suspected is some kind of workaround for his deathly grey pallor. But whatever. 224 lbs… sure. I know what 224 lbs looks like on a 6 ft. 3 inch man and Trump isn’t that.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Have you seen him in his golf clothes? He’s not 224. They all lie about everything.
He clearly has lost some weight from his first term, I can believe that at least.
He also very clearly ain’t 6 foot 3. Photos of him standing next to the 6’3″ Prince William and 6’1″ Barack Obama are easy to find. If I had to guess he was maybe 6’0 or thereabouts as a younger man and has undergone the normal shrinkage of age.
*Maybe* he was 6’3″ at one time. He’s getting stooped over from age.
2025 is off to a rough start personally, so, although I’m sure it’s bad juju, I hope 2025 improves and this man dies. I’m not even sorry for thinking that, and I’m Canadian – I once apologised when someone ran into me on the sidewalk.
Hoping your year improves in all ways, Canadian neighbor!
I’m ad-libbing a story I saw told elsewhere so bear with me.
At the height of communism a guy goes to a newsstand near Red Square daily and looks at the front pages but never buys a paper. One day the vendor asks what he’s looking for and he replies the obituaries. The vendor says oh those are near the back, “not the one I’m looking for” the guy replies.
So yeah. Many of us are with you on that. He’s given power to many other awful people but it will be interesting watching the power struggles as and when it happens.
You aren’t alone Ohwell. I’m a US citizen. Even when I disliked whoever the current President was I didn’t wish him ill. I’m 62 and have seen several presidents I didn’t like. He’s the first I have loathed and I used to be a Republican.
Trump is not 6’3 (if he ever was, he isn’t anymore). Fat doesn’t weigh has much as muscle, so maybe he is 224 of pure fat? Whatever his weight, it’s funny watching his enablers try to spin how fit he is when we can see with our own eyes that he is not.
He’s 300 lbs. if he’s an ounce.
My dad just weighed in at his physical last week at 222. He was 6’ at his tallest, this is the slimmest he’s been in years, and Trump is huge compared to my dad visually. 300 is considerably more likely. (I know about my dads weight because he’s excited to be out of the medically obese category for the first time in 20+ years).
First of all, you can thank Dick Cheney for starting all of this. He was the first one who would only see a private doctor and wouldn’t release the results.
Secondly, 224 KILOS is a more accurate weight than what is being reported.
DK Metcalf has the same numbers that are being reported for Tangerine Titler–granted there’s an age difference and one is a pro athlete–but that doesn’t explain why Titler looks like the Michelin Tire Man in his golf clothes.
Congrats to your dad! It’s hard aging and coping with how your body changes, to say nothing of how the medical community treats people labeled obese. I am so happy he is pleased with how he is doing. I wish him many years of wonderful health.
Who you gonna believe? MAGA or your lying eyes? I wonder where they keep getting these military doctors willing to 🤥 so effortlessly. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
“Frequent victories in golf events.” Such fucking priorities.
This is all north Korean style dear leader is the most wonderful best healthy man ever! But the most egregious and stupid bit to me is that bit at the end about how he engages in “frequent golf victories”. JFC they’re all so far up his ass with praise and constant validation, it’s just disgusting. They can’t just say he golfs frequently, no they have to call out his “victories”. Christ this country is embarrassing.
It was known from the beginning that we would never know the truth.
Celebrities who weigh 225 lbs: Vin Diesel, Gerard Butler, Tom Brady, Matt Kemp
“a melting orange candle if the candle was also extremely husky” is the best line you’ve written today @Kaiser!!
Why the follow up colonoscopy when he just had one last July? This raises my hopes!
Ooooohhh the diverticulitis diagnosis is interesting. The one thing you cannot do with that condition is eat a poor diet. Double cheeseburgers do your thing!!
That was my first thought! The sesame seeds on the Big Mac buns should be hell on his diverticulitis. I hope he’s in a lot of pain.
If they’re lying about things we can plainly see cannot possibly be true what else are they lying about? Well I think we’ve all got some ideas about that. Some form of dementia definitely. Something lethal and yeah, I’ll admit it, painful, would also be a nice little secret (nice for us) they’re trying to keep.
Normal blood pressure?? Can’t tell me with his crp salt and fat laden diet that he comes in at less than 140/80, the point at which my MD said “time for medication.,”.
When MVP’s medical report was issued last autumn, it provided the actual numbers, the clinical findings, not just “everything is fine” mumbo jumbo.
Diverticulosis can be very serious if a proper diet isn’t followed. The proper diet doesn’t include KFC, McDonald’s, well-done steak, ketchup or Diet Coke. I am externally grateful I don’t have to change or smell that vile man. Can you imagine being the underpaid minion responsible for yanking his Spanxx up over his Depends? He is 300 lbs if he is an ounce and under 6 feet tall. He literally cannot speak the truth. He doesn’t play golf. He makes money for his properties at tax payer expense and receives bribes.
I don’t want to be on the same planet as this thing. However, I’m just waiting to see what the tariffs do to the price of spanx & depends.
He gets very little exercise golfing as he barely walks 20 feet from the cart to the ball. I walk more in one day than he does on a golf course.
Someone on facebook showed a side-by-side of Chris Helmsworth and DT, having the same supposed measurements…. Yah, right… Doodle, you are NOT 224 -lbs- more like 324..!!!
His doctor must have graduated from Trump University.
This isn’t close to North Korea, it is North Korea. The lies about his height and weight are only one of the many lies to soothe his vanity, including the cabinet meetings where he gets praised. This is so bizarre to see this and it makes the US a total joke.
I have friends on social media saying don’t make fun of Trump for his weight, and I totally get it. But that fact that he lies about it like this makes him totally fair game to me. P