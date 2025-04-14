The White House claims Donald Trump is down to a svelte 224 lbs

During Donald Trump’s first term, his annual physical exams were huge news. To the point where the White House physician Ronny Jackson became a minor MAGA celebrity for lying his ass off about Trump’s weight and physical condition. Well, last Friday, Trump went to Walter Reed for what he claimed was his annual physical. I tend to believe that was a cover story, especially because he was apparently at Walter Reed for many hours. I think he had some kind of health episode and they’re covering it up by calling it his annual physical. But I digress. The White House released the “results” of Trump’s physical, and wouldn’t you know, they’re still lying.

The results from President Donald Trump’s first physical exam of his second presidential term have been released. Trump, 78, traveled to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in the Washington, D.C., suburbs around 11 a.m. local time on Friday, April 11, when he spent the afternoon getting evaluated, before flying straight to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

Days later, on Sunday, April 13, White House physician Sean Barbabella released the results, revealing what medications Trump is taking, how much weight he has lost since his first term and more.

According to the health memo, Trump is on two medications for cholesterol control (Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe), taking Aspirin for cardiac prevention and he also uses Mometasone cream as needed for a skin condition.

As for his weight, the 6-foot-3 politician weighs 224 lbs. During his last physical as president in 2020, he weighed 244 lbs., per the Associated Press.

Elsewhere in the report, Barbabella said Trump — who is the oldest man to be elected president — is “fully fit” to serve, as he praised the president’s “active lifestyle” for helping “to contribute significantly” to his overall health.

Some recent surgeries Trump underwent, per the health document, included cataract surgery on both eyes, though dates were not included. In July 2024, Trump had a colonoscopy that found a benign polyp and diverticulosis, a condition that affects the wall of the colon.

As for Trump’s vaccinations, “All recommended vaccinations are current, including travel-related immunizations,” the memo stated.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” Barbabella said in the memo, highlighting that Trump’s “days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events.”