Prince William isn’t doing anything to help the duchy-owned Princetown village

Last year, there was some actual investigative reporting around royal finances, namely the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster. The Duchy of Cornwall “funds” the operations of the Prince of Wales and his family. I always thought that the duchy was mostly made up of commercial real estate. Turns out, that duchy is made up of a blend of drafty, moldy residences, seabeds being rented to the navy, and many other schemes in which British taxpayers pay exorbitant “rent” on what should be publicly-owned land. One of the most galling examples was Dartmoor prison, which was closed last year. The government still holds a “lease” with the Duchy of Cornwall on the land in which the prison sits. That lease means that British taxpayers are on the hook for £1.5m a year for the next 24 years, all for a prison which was closed because of the insane levels of radon. Now it looks like everything is at a stalemate behind the scenes, and the village of Princetown is losing millions in tourism because of it.
The village of Princetown sits surrounded by the desolate beauty of Dartmoor national park. It should, in theory, be a hub for the more than 2 million people a year who come to explore the bogs, granite tors and windswept moorland that in part inspired Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to write The Hound of the Baskervilles. Today it more closely resembles a mining community after the pits closed. Dartmoor prison, which provided jobs for many residents, has been closed since last summer after the discovery of dangerous levels of radon gas. The prison officers’ club is derelict. Quiet streets bear testimony to the ghostly finger of financial fate.
The fate of the prison has not dented the profits of the Duchy of Cornwall, however, which owns the land the village sits on. The taxpayer is still paying Prince William’s estate £1.5m a year to lease the abandoned prison, and is set to do so for another 24 years.
The government may soon face an even bigger bill: about 500 former inmates and staff who worked at the jail are planning to sue the Ministry of Justice, alleging they have been exposed to radon levels up to 14 times the legal limit, the Observer can reveal. Solicitor Mladen Kesar is representing the group. Of those bringing the case, 10 people have had cancer and, of those, two have since died. Others report symptoms they believe are linked to radon poisoning, including shortness of breath, wheezing and nosebleeds. Many worry that it may take several years for potential health effects to show, including lung cancer, stomach cancer and emphysema.
The village – which is owned by William’s £1.1bn Duchy of Cornwall estate and stands as the highest settlement on the moor at 1,430ft above sea level – and its surrounding area have suffered an estimated £30m hit to the local economy after a disastrous combination of events.
Many of them stem from the prison closure but there are other factors too, including financial cuts at the national park authority. The national park’s visitor centre, housed in the historic former Duchy Hotel where Conan Doyle stayed and started writing The Hound of the Baskervilles, is due to close later this year because of a cash crisis at the park authority and mounting repair bills for the building. The youth centre has run into financial problems, the arts festival has been cancelled, and a long-promised new tourist attraction, a distillery, has failed to materialise and is still short of £5m in startup cash.
Locals believe tens of thousands of tourist visits have been lost, despite the raw beauty of the surroundings, and local businesses are reporting a subsequent drop in trade. Rory Atton, who owns the Dewerstone organic clothing and coffee shop in the village centre, sees one common problem: nearly all the affected buildings and organisations are on leases from the duchy, requiring them, rather than the duchy, to pay for any repairs or improvements. Villagers have questions for William, who became Duke of Cornwall when his father acceded the throne and thus took over the duchy. “I think he might have been to some surrounding farms, but he’s not been to the village to talk to us,” Atton said. “Many people around here are ex-services and tend to be supportive of the monarchy, but they are growing increasingly frustrated with Prince William. What is his plan? Is there a plan? Because right now no one can see it.”
“The youth centre has run into financial problems, the arts festival has been cancelled, and a long-promised new tourist attraction, a distillery, has failed to materialise and is still short of £5m in startup cash.” Charity starts at home, and it’s bonkers that William is too lazy, incompetent or incapable of doing something to help the people who all have valid leases with the duchy, or help this struggling town. How much money does he blow on his dumbass Earthshot Prize ceremonies? Millions of pounds, for no reason other than “William wants to hang out with celebrities.” Maybe if Ed Sheeran went to Princetown, then William would actually care. And I’m sorry, I’m still not over the fact that the government still has to pay the duchy for a now-closed Dartmoor prison.
what a disaster he is as Prince of Wales
They should invite Harry over for a visit. Willy would definitely be there the week after.
Yes! Lolololol
or the Aston Villa football team.
They seem surprised to discover that he is a lazy, incompetent idiot. Like, it’s not news.
If this is a 24 years long lease, the origin is from the time Charles was prince of Wales right?
That aside it’s absolutely disgusting that the taxpayer still pays rent. Even if there is a contract a responsible head of state would cancel it.
And if the people go to court against William or Charles they are again above the law. This system is so feudal and corrupt, its unworthy for modern state and democracy.
Send Taylor Swift to Dartmoor.
Then again, nobody will save Willie. He is a feudal lord who prefers to tinker with his toys. Sucks to be him.
The Duchy should be paying for repairs and should be funding community activities.
Repairs or demolition.. why would anyone be libel to pay a lease on a property they can’t use is truly beyond comprehension.
Nope !! Sorry Village people but there is no plan unless it involves day drinking, football, celebrities or vacations you are shit out of luck.
William is too busy swigging wine made out of Princetown Villager tears and furiously posting on football forums at the ski chalet to care.
What a disgrace
This makes me so angry. William has failed to do anything substantive with all the money he has, with all the opportunities he’s squandered, with all the vacations he and his stick-figure of a wife take, he does fuck-all but live a life of unimaginable luxury. I am gobsmacked that there hasn’t been wayyyy more of a hue and cry about this utter lack of caring about and helping these poor people whose lives have been ruined, jobs lost, severe health problems, etc., yet the Duchy still grifts its pound of flesh. Maybe I got up on the wrong side of bed this morning but this has made me wall-punchingly angry.
We haven’t heard any pronouncements from William lately about fixing the climate or ending homelessness or mental health or anything related to his supposed interests. All we’ve seen is holidays and football. It’s like he’s given up pretending that he cares about anything else.
Doing things the Cambridge way seems to translate into accepting duchy income but NOT doing any positive with it to improve the community life of his tenants!! Why doesn’t he treat the duchy like Aston Villa and engage with the estate and the community and listen to them and then take improving action. Compare and contrast FK lethargy and Michael Sheen helping people and creating the National Theatre of Wales?
Radon is coming from the land, the people should sue William as the owner of the land.
Yes, they should. Then he might actually take his responsibilities more seriously.
“What is his plan? Is there a plan? Because right now no one can see it.” This pretty much describes all of William’s “initiatives.”
Ok, so William is a lazy bum, but isn’t there some kind of management team in charge of the Duchy properties? Can’t he wave his hand in their general direction and say “fix this”?
I mean that person says the people there tend to support the monarchy but are growing frustrated wondering about the plan. I feel like they should be outraged. Absolutely outraged. Maybe they are but aren’t saying it strait out to the papers. Bc how can they not be furious?
No cause eviction laws. Fear of retaliation is real.
I can see why Willie likes hanging with Trump.
He could host his Earth Shot “show” here and help boost their economy.‘I have always thought it’s weird that people are okay with him traveling to other countries for this when he represents the UK, and could highlight so many areas there and help bring in revenue for these towns.
The trade description of FK is always going to be, “Will isn’t doing anything to help” because Will is too busy helping himself to unearned duchy income!! Will should hire somebody innovative to future proof the duchy or better yet the Nation takes over their running for the benefits of the inhabitants and Will gets a proper job that he’s qualified for eg selling burgers from a van outside Aston Villa ‘s grounds?
I read this at the weekend and hoped you would cover it.
They do point out that many people/businesses pay absurdly low rents but at the same time they are getting next to nothing back from the Duchy.
It’s the reminder that the crown ‘owns’ so much of the country and then charges the government for it’s use that really galls me. But then again it’s the way of the aristocracy. Look at the Grosvenors and that guy who got married last year. He owns half of London because an ancestor was in the right place at the right time with a former king.
This story, along with the charges to charities and hospitals and armed services, and most especially the Duchy tenants trapped in broken-down, black- moldy houses, highlights just one incontrovertible fact:
BillyIdle is a billionaire running a public grift on the citizens of the UK.
Y’all should nationalize the Royal fortune and properties and put the RF on a work program.
All these problems existed while Charles was Prince of Wales, but we have all been distracted by Charles’s organic farming “innovations” and Duchy Originals. Dank and mouldy buildings don’t become like that overnight. Meanwhile, any current Duke of Cornwall merrily goes on gouging the taxpayer.
If you tell Peg the distillery shut down, he might actually do something about this.
I don’t like to defend William, but this appears to be a long-term neglect problem, so the fault lies with former duchy-holder Charles. Charles let the problems fester while he was busy trying on kilts, collecting bags of cash, talking to mushrooms and fighting with pens. Charles carried this bag of shit to William’s porch, lit it on fire, rang the doorbell and split.
Charles and his mother should not have let peg get away with his laziness. Twenty years ago William was busy partying and vacationing and avoiding work.
A park visitor center, youth center, arts center – don’t these sound like they would benefit from a visit by a Royal? Also, what happened to Prince William’s homelessness keenery? Not a good look for people to go homeless on Willy’s property!
I’m glad at least this sad place is called Princetown — it’s a perfect illustration of what an affiliation with the monarchy really gets you.
Nada.
Where is the radon gas coming from? If it’s coming from the land doesn’t Pegs have to fix it?