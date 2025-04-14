Trump officials think Elon Musk is a drugged-out, unfunny, annoying loser

Recently, Rolling Stone published an article called “Inside Elon Musk’s Gleeful Destruction of the Government.” It’s a pretty thorough summary of Musk’s drugged-out lunacy since January 20, 2025, from the mass firings, the installation of the dipsh-t incel youths at DOGE, the fraud, the corruption, the tampering with Social Security and on and on. It’s genuinely terrifying, but I also don’t feel like looking at any of these people with terror. They might kill us all (it’s very likely), but I’ll be damned if I’m going to cower in fear. Mostly because these are some of the biggest f–king losers on the planet. All of that money, all of that access, and Musk is just breaking the government because he hopes that people on the internet will laugh at his pathetic jokes. People within the Trump administration know Musk is a loser too, and they hate his ugly guts. From RS:

Throughout the chaos and confusion of Trump’s return to power, Musk also strove to cultivate the image he’s long maintained as a workhorse, showman, and expert in varied fields. He reportedly told friends he was sleeping at DOGE offices, rehashing claims he previously made about sleeping on a Tesla factory floor. He’s continually posted grandiose and often inaccurate estimates of how much money DOGE has saved.

And he seemed to relish his role as an all-powerful agitator. Musk began regularly smearing his enemies as “r–ards” on X and targeting judges who ruled against the administration or blocked DOGE’s incursions. He grew bold enough to describe Social Security, long considered untouchable, as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

At the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Musk waved around a chain saw he said would slice through “bureaucracy” — this on the same day that his former partner Grimes publicly begged him on X to respond to her about a medical crisis experienced by one of their three children.

“I am become meme,” he said onstage. “I’m living the meme. You know, it’s like, there’s living the dream, and there’s living the meme, and that’s pretty much what’s happening.” The bizarre CPAC appearance prompted speculation about Musk’s state of mind and recreational drug use, as he was wearing sunglasses inside and had difficulty stringing sentences together. People close to Musk have told The Wall Street Journal they have known him to use illegal drugs, including LSD, cocaine, Ecstasy, and mushrooms — a source of concern for some of the board members over­seeing his companies. (Musk has denied using illegal drugs, though he has spoken about his use of prescription ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic.)

Some senior Trump ad­ministration officials and Cabinet members have found themselves deeply annoyed by Musk. Sec­retary of State Marco Rubio, three people fa­miliar with the matter say, hasn’t hidden his ­disdain for Musk, with some State Department officials nicknaming the Tesla billionaire “Crazy Uncle Elon,” two of those sources tell Rolling Stone.

“I have been in the same room with Elon, and he always tries to be funny. And he’s not funny. Like, at all,” says a senior Trump administration official. “He makes these jokes and little asides and smiles and then looks almost hurt if you don’t lap up his humor. I keep using the word ‘annoying’; a lot of people who have to deal with him do. But the word doesn’t do the situation justice. Elon just thinks he’s smarter than everyone else in the room and acts like it, even when it’s clear he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Musk has gnawed at the patience of an array of high-­ranking administration officials, to the point that — according to this official and two others — Trump lieutenants have walked out of meetings and earnestly asked one another if they thought Musk was high. Administration officials joked to one another about subjecting Musk to mandatory drug testing, which Musk himself has said would be a “great idea” for federal employees. (A lawyer for Musk has said he’s “regularly and randomly drug-tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test.”)

“Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard,” says the senior Trump administration official, who adds that Musk is not much of a team player, either. “He’s just the most irritating person I’ve ever had to deal with, and that is saying something.”