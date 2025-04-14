Donald Trump ignored Cheryl Hines as she tried to shake his hand

Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan were both Californians, and during their presidencies, they maintained “Western White Houses” in California. With Donald Trump, he has a “Florida White House,” aka the Mar-a-Lago compound where all of the MAGAts fall all over themselves to drink the Kool-Aid. Trump goes to MAL every weekend, and he loves to circulate at Florida events, and all of the MAGAts have to go with him. Which is how Trump ended up at the UFC 314 fights in Miami on Saturday, alongside several members of his Cabinet. Including, bizarrely, Robert Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines. As Trump waddled by Kennedy and Hines, Trump made sure to shake Kennedy’s hand. Cheryl stuck out her hand like it was all part of the receiving line. Trump ignored her. The cameras caught it all:

Yeah, absolutely no sympathy for Cheryl Hines whatsoever. I think it’s really funny, actually. She sold her soul for this – to marry a Kennedy who turned into a Trump cult member. To marry a man who screws around on her constantly, a man who sounds like a dying carburetor, a man who will stand idly by as his cult leader snubs you in public. I also remember some reports a few months ago about how Cheryl Hines was very unpopular within Trump’s inner circle, and it’s more than possible that Trump simply cannot stand her and he snubbed her on purpose.

Meanwhile, Kennedy just bought a new home in Georgetown – he spent $4.43 million on a four-bedroom in one of the poshest neighborhoods, reportedly because Cheryl “demanded” it. As in, she’s moving full-time to DC to keep an eye on her husband’s wandering eye/brain worm.

  1. bisynaptic says:
    April 14, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Apparently, someone pointed out the optics of this to Trump; and he went back and spoke to the couple, so, now, there are pictures of them, together. What a clown 🤡 show.

  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 14, 2025 at 7:43 am

    What a loser. She’s as ugly and dangerous as her husband and Dump.

    • Mimi says:
      April 14, 2025 at 9:52 am

      Anyone else notice that his residence is abbreviated to MAL, as in bad, malevolent. Even the Universe was sending us signs and the country didn’t get it.

  3. TOM says:
    April 14, 2025 at 7:45 am

    I love this for her.

  4. ML says:
    April 14, 2025 at 7:53 am

    Supposedly, she was against RFK Jr being close to and working with Trump. Then Cheryl readjusted her expectations when she realized her husband was not going to listen. Demanding and getting s mansion is not going to fix a broken relationship, it’s not going to change RFK’s personality, it’s not going to stop him from cheating if he wants to. If this snub isn’t clear enough to CH (and, if he even really cares, RFK), then she is going to be in for a lot more in the future. She sold her soul for this, and this is her reward.

    Melinda French Gates reacted so much better: https://www.celebitchy.com/916300/melinda_french_gates_on_her_divorce_it_takes_courage_forging_a_different_life/

    • SarahCS says:
      April 14, 2025 at 8:02 am

      She married him knowing exactly who he was and chooses to stay with him. I hope karma brings each of them everything they are due.

      I am strongly against holding women accountable for what the men in their lives do. I am strongly in favour of judging them for the choices they make.

    • bisynaptic says:
      April 14, 2025 at 8:08 am

      RFK Jr. is on the eugenics end of health and wellness. His wife is one chronic illness away from desertion and divorce. Money and status won’t save her.

    • Renee says:
      April 14, 2025 at 8:28 am

      I heard that she was the one who actually encouraged her husband to sit down and listen to what Trump had to say, after the Harris campaign refused to entertain him. That doesn’t seem too hard to believe.

  5. Amy Bee says:
    April 14, 2025 at 8:02 am

    She knew how bad her husband was before she married him so no sympathy for her.

  6. BlueSky says:
    April 14, 2025 at 8:14 am

    “Meanwhile, Kennedy just bought a new home in Georgetown – he spent $4.43 million on a four-bedroom in one of the poshest neighborhoods, reportedly because Cheryl “demanded” it. As in, she’s moving full-time to DC to keep an eye on her husband’s wandering eye/brain worm.”
    Girl this is not going to stop him from cheating. You aren’t going anywhere and he knows that.

  7. FancyPants says:
    April 14, 2025 at 8:29 am

    I love the idea of her getting the whiff, but it looks more to me like he doesn’t even see her, like his line of sight is 2ft over her head (how short is she??) and just passes straight across without glancing down and then he moves on.

  8. Susan Collins says:
    April 14, 2025 at 8:35 am

    😂😂😂😂😂. Sometimes karma has a bit of a sense of humor!!

  9. Mario says:
    April 14, 2025 at 8:53 am

    Can’t stand this man (no love lost for her, either), so almost any burn is fair game. But “a man who sounds like a dying carburetor” makes me uncomfortable.

    His voice is the result of a legitimate medical condition and disability. Many wonderful, admirable people (unlike Kennedy), some of whom I know, are involuntarily afflicted with it or similar conditions. Those good people are also hurt when we normalize laughing at people with these conditions, and make fun of their voices to tear them down. I didn’t like it when Trump made fun of the disabled reporter either.

    Otherwise, I agree with everything else. Kennedy is trash and Hines is complicit.

  10. Dee says:
    April 14, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Trump ignored RFK jrs wife? That’s ok. Trumps wife ignores him.

  11. Tis True Tis True says:
    April 14, 2025 at 9:17 am

    Yeah, Cheryl is all in on MAGA at this point. Zero sympathy. Hope she never works outside of those wingnut ridiculous movies.

    One note on those West Coast White Houses. After Nixon bought a house in Florida while in office, Congress promptly passed a law that a President could only designate one personal residence to be set up for Secret Service protection. Quietly ignored when Trump had his Trump Tower condo, Mar A Lago, and Bedford home all fully hardened by the Secret Service. Every rule just thrown out the window for this man. He makes money on his Secret Service protection!

