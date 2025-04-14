Donald Trump ignored Cheryl Hines as she tried to shake his hand

Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan were both Californians, and during their presidencies, they maintained “Western White Houses” in California. With Donald Trump, he has a “Florida White House,” aka the Mar-a-Lago compound where all of the MAGAts fall all over themselves to drink the Kool-Aid. Trump goes to MAL every weekend, and he loves to circulate at Florida events, and all of the MAGAts have to go with him. Which is how Trump ended up at the UFC 314 fights in Miami on Saturday, alongside several members of his Cabinet. Including, bizarrely, Robert Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines. As Trump waddled by Kennedy and Hines, Trump made sure to shake Kennedy’s hand. Cheryl stuck out her hand like it was all part of the receiving line. Trump ignored her. The cameras caught it all:

Trump just totally ignored @CherylHines at UFC….love this for her 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2NxWpAwP6v — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 13, 2025

Yeah, absolutely no sympathy for Cheryl Hines whatsoever. I think it’s really funny, actually. She sold her soul for this – to marry a Kennedy who turned into a Trump cult member. To marry a man who screws around on her constantly, a man who sounds like a dying carburetor, a man who will stand idly by as his cult leader snubs you in public. I also remember some reports a few months ago about how Cheryl Hines was very unpopular within Trump’s inner circle, and it’s more than possible that Trump simply cannot stand her and he snubbed her on purpose.

Meanwhile, Kennedy just bought a new home in Georgetown – he spent $4.43 million on a four-bedroom in one of the poshest neighborhoods, reportedly because Cheryl “demanded” it. As in, she’s moving full-time to DC to keep an eye on her husband’s wandering eye/brain worm.