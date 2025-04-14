Prince Harry can go to Ukraine because ‘he has a robust security detail’ there

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria and Colombia, the British media had full meltdowns. Royalists sobbed to the Daily Mail, the Telegraph, the Times and every other outlet. How dare Nigeria and Colombia welcome the Sussexes as visiting dignitaries and VIPs? How dare other countries give the Sussexes high-level security and protection?? In both Colombia and Nigeria, the governments/defense departments made all of the security provisions befitting the Sussexes’ stature and given the threat level they still live under. The British media just can’t acknowledge that the Sussexes do not feel safe in the UK given the lack of police protection befitting their royal/VIP status. Well, we’re getting a repeat of ALL of that because Harry visited Ukraine last week. They’re really mad! Hilariously, sources close to Harry (who knows) went to the Daily Mail to spell it out for the Mail’s readership: Harry was able to go to Ukraine because the government ensured his security.

Prince Harry was better protected in war-ravaged Ukraine than on the streets of the UK, a source close to the émigré royal told MailOnline today. The Duke of Sussex has been accused of hypocrisy after he met dozens of wounded soldiers in Lviv yesterday despite claiming he and his family cannot be safe in Britain without taxpayer-funded police bodyguards. An insider has told MailOnline that it is ‘simply incorrect’ to suggest the Ukraine trip contradicts Harry’s UK safety concerns or undermines his High Court case, claiming the team protecting him was ‘more robust’ than in Britain. Lviv that has been pummeled by Russian jets, missiles and kamikaze drones at least 30 times since the war began in 2022 – with at least 33 civilians killed and hundreds more injured. But a source close to Harry has claimed that the level of protection on his Ukrainian trip was better than what he receives in the UK. ‘He can go to Ukraine – a country with an active warzone – because he has a robust security detail, one that he does not have in his home country’, they said. Harry left the UK secretly, and without informing Buckingham Palace, early on Thursday and is understood to have landed at an unnamed airport in Poland. He was given a police escort to and from the Polish border and former Ukrainian military personnel accompanied him to the Superhumans rehabilitation centre in Lviv where he met adults and children who have been injured since war broke out in 2022. ‘The work doesn’t stop because somewhere is dangerous – the responsibility is to have the appropriate safety measures in place, which this visit did. Similar to previous visits to Colombia and Nigeria in 2024’, a source has claimed. ‘Whilst in the UK, the Duke receives no such support that some other countries provide.’ ‘The Duke’s case in the UK is simple – he wants to be treated the same as everyone else that is being considered for protective security by RAVEC’ – the Home Office’s committee where it considers personal protection for royalty and other VIPs.

I have no idea if this was an authorized briefing from someone on the Sussexes’ team, but this clapback was accurate and on point. I hope Harry and his team keep underlining it too: that the Sussexes will continue to show up wherever they’re invited and wherever security is guaranteed. Also, this is insanely worded: “Harry left the UK secretly, and without informing Buckingham Palace, early on Thursday and is understood to have landed at an unnamed airport in Poland.” Why would Harry inform Buckingham Palace about his whereabouts at any time? If he did “leave the UK secretly,” surely that speaks volumes about Harry’s knowledge of the palace leaking his location? He was about to go on a highly sensitive trip into a warzone – he didn’t inform BP because they would have called up the Daily Mail when Harry was still en route.

Incidentally, the Ukrainians loaded Harry down with gifts, including an Easter basket with specially made Ukrainian cake. Harry brought the Easter basket home and Meghan posted a video where the family is sharing the cake!

Prince Harry has shared the gifts from the Easter Basket he brought from Ukraine with his family.

His wife Meghan shared their family breakfast, including Ukrainian paska, in her Instagram stories.

