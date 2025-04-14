Prince Harry can go to Ukraine because ‘he has a robust security detail’ there

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria and Colombia, the British media had full meltdowns. Royalists sobbed to the Daily Mail, the Telegraph, the Times and every other outlet. How dare Nigeria and Colombia welcome the Sussexes as visiting dignitaries and VIPs? How dare other countries give the Sussexes high-level security and protection?? In both Colombia and Nigeria, the governments/defense departments made all of the security provisions befitting the Sussexes’ stature and given the threat level they still live under. The British media just can’t acknowledge that the Sussexes do not feel safe in the UK given the lack of police protection befitting their royal/VIP status. Well, we’re getting a repeat of ALL of that because Harry visited Ukraine last week. They’re really mad! Hilariously, sources close to Harry (who knows) went to the Daily Mail to spell it out for the Mail’s readership: Harry was able to go to Ukraine because the government ensured his security.
Prince Harry was better protected in war-ravaged Ukraine than on the streets of the UK, a source close to the émigré royal told MailOnline today. The Duke of Sussex has been accused of hypocrisy after he met dozens of wounded soldiers in Lviv yesterday despite claiming he and his family cannot be safe in Britain without taxpayer-funded police bodyguards.
An insider has told MailOnline that it is ‘simply incorrect’ to suggest the Ukraine trip contradicts Harry’s UK safety concerns or undermines his High Court case, claiming the team protecting him was ‘more robust’ than in Britain. Lviv that has been pummeled by Russian jets, missiles and kamikaze drones at least 30 times since the war began in 2022 – with at least 33 civilians killed and hundreds more injured. But a source close to Harry has claimed that the level of protection on his Ukrainian trip was better than what he receives in the UK.
‘He can go to Ukraine – a country with an active warzone – because he has a robust security detail, one that he does not have in his home country’, they said. Harry left the UK secretly, and without informing Buckingham Palace, early on Thursday and is understood to have landed at an unnamed airport in Poland.
He was given a police escort to and from the Polish border and former Ukrainian military personnel accompanied him to the Superhumans rehabilitation centre in Lviv where he met adults and children who have been injured since war broke out in 2022.
‘The work doesn’t stop because somewhere is dangerous – the responsibility is to have the appropriate safety measures in place, which this visit did. Similar to previous visits to Colombia and Nigeria in 2024’, a source has claimed. ‘Whilst in the UK, the Duke receives no such support that some other countries provide.’
‘The Duke’s case in the UK is simple – he wants to be treated the same as everyone else that is being considered for protective security by RAVEC’ – the Home Office’s committee where it considers personal protection for royalty and other VIPs.
I have no idea if this was an authorized briefing from someone on the Sussexes’ team, but this clapback was accurate and on point. I hope Harry and his team keep underlining it too: that the Sussexes will continue to show up wherever they’re invited and wherever security is guaranteed. Also, this is insanely worded: “Harry left the UK secretly, and without informing Buckingham Palace, early on Thursday and is understood to have landed at an unnamed airport in Poland.” Why would Harry inform Buckingham Palace about his whereabouts at any time? If he did “leave the UK secretly,” surely that speaks volumes about Harry’s knowledge of the palace leaking his location? He was about to go on a highly sensitive trip into a warzone – he didn’t inform BP because they would have called up the Daily Mail when Harry was still en route.
Incidentally, the Ukrainians loaded Harry down with gifts, including an Easter basket with specially made Ukrainian cake. Harry brought the Easter basket home and Meghan posted a video where the family is sharing the cake!
Prince Harry has shared the gifts from the Easter Basket he brought from Ukraine with his family.
His wife Meghan shared their family breakfast, including Ukrainian paska, in her Instagram stories.
Weird that the DM would print something so pointedly pro-Sussex. The way this is worded and how every point is rebutted sounds like the “source” is someone from Harry’s legal team.
What’s with the emigré label? Revolution is in the offing? The Windsors fleeing like the Bourbons and Romanovs? 👀
I guess the press thinks that Harry should be communicating through BP like the other non-working royals but it’s obvious that since he and Meghan left the UK that they do not trust BP to not leak to press. The press is only pretending to not understand why Harry had no qualms to visit Ukraine hence the “source’s” comments. The only times Harry gets police protection are when he’s going to a royal event.
Any information given to BP would be leaked immediately. The best move the Sussex’s ever made was cutting of the information to that evil institution.
Nice that they are having a great breakfast with the children
Every once in a blue moon the fail actually prints the truth instead of what Peggy or Chucks mistress turned wife make up for them to ✍️ write. Looks like this was the blue moon 🌕 article.
That Buckingham Palace line really highlights the issue though doesn’t it? They want to know where he is at all times and what he is doing for control. They took away their security because they figured that was the best way to control them and force them back. It hasn’t, so they don’t want to reward him with the very thing they thought was their Trump card in the entire situation. It’s incredibly despicable though how they are angry that they can’t put him at further risk by highlighting his exact travel plans.
And I’m glad people are highlighting that they can travel all these places precisely because they are being provided with what he would like in the UK. The papers pretend they don’t understand why someone that has access to something in one country can’t do the same elsewhere without the same access. Like just draw a straight line. You liked seeing him in this country doing this event? If he had security here, he could be here doing that too.
Yep. If he had briefed RAVEC or BP before he went to Ukraine, pretty soon the Daily Mail would have started a run of articles about it. Which would have actually compromised his safety. Instead he’s safer in a war zone than in the UK, because while in Ukraine he’s visiting military and ex-military people, and BP is gnashing its teeth.
I can’t imagine BP still thinks Harry should pass all his travel plans through them. At this point, I think this is more about the BM reminding everyone that Charles and Harry aren’t speaking.
I’m just glad that he’s home with his family.
It would be interesting to know if there was an actual source or just someone with common sense and knowledge of the situation reporting. The Daily Mail more or less spoke the complete truth about Harry, which is mind boggling. Harry is safer in a war zone than in his home country where the Windsors/rota have constantly stoked wingnut hatred against him since 2016. Could it possibly be that the tides are slightly turning after the only “competition” Will mustered for Harry’s appearance was staged paparazzi photos of the 4th known Wails family international vacation since Christmas?
It does just sound like someone with common sense. Honestly any rota writer could the source bc they all know the truth despite the outrage they peddle over his security.
No the tides are not turning. The press knows what it’s doing by printing a piece like that. They want to rile up their readership and pretend that they have sources within Harry’s team.
The security situation for Harry and Meghan (and the kids) is incredibly embarrassing for the Uk. I’m really surprised the government hasn’t stepped in and overruled the Windsors. It just reminds people how awful the family is and frankly reminds people of Diana and how she was treated.
Sounds like Harry’s legal team sent the daily mail a formal letter regarding their security smears against him and they don’t want to acknowledge this, so are pretending that they’ve got “a source close to The Duke of Sussex” instead. Hilarious and transparent.
It’s still despicable that they’re printing “an unknown airport in Poland”, inviting the stalkers who have been trying to map out his travel routes to plot ahead for his next visit to the Ukraine.
@Magdalena, I thought the same. Someone received a warning letter.
Of course he left salt isle secretly!! He owes Buckingham Palace no information on where he goes and what he does. He knows who is out to get him and Harry is truly safer anywhere except for salt isle.
The travel and security information the Brits give away versus the Polish and the Ukrainians, just in this one article, tells you everything you need to know about why Harry and his family aren’t safe in the UK. It’s not safe for the Royal family or any of those reporters to know anything about the Sussex travel or future plans because they just tell the world everything. It’s so dangerous. Even ordinary people, who no one knows, are taught to not reveal the most basic facts that these idiots publish!
I like how they’re actually eating their gift in comparison to how presents to royal family are usually registered and then stored away somewhere with food gifts no doubt going to the bin. It’s an enormous compliment to the Ukrainians.
Someone is finally stating the obvious. He goes where he has security and he doesn’t tell the ppl who would brief against him, BP. I’m curious if this was intentionally published right after Harry’s People interview. It kinda makes it sound like they are purposely pointing out that Harry’s confirmed worst fears are BP leaking.
Payback from DM to Peg and Can’t since they went skiing without a photo op: give Harry coverage that makes sense and hits BP right where it hurts.