The White House swapped Obama’s portrait with a bad ‘painting’ of Trump



Here’s a bit of tradition I didn’t know about art in the White House: the two most recent presidential portraits are typically displayed in the Grand Foyer. Up until Friday, the two portraits hanging in that designated spot were of Obama and Bush; Biden’s official portrait is not yet complete, and I believe they’re still sourcing all the orange oil paint for Trump’s. Unsurprisingly, the current president doesn’t feel beholden to courteous customs. As 45, the orange menace replaced portraits of Clinton and Bush with (very much not recent presidents) William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt. Now as 47, Trump has upped the ick factor by replacing Obama’s portrait with, I sh-t you not, a painting of Trump’s July 2024 assassination attempt. Aside from being generally appalled, Obama-era White House photographer Pete Souza noted that the new “artwork” gets a lot of foot traffic from public White House tours.

The White House swapped the official portrait of former President Barack Obama for a painting based on a photograph of the sitting President Donald Trump, after the July 2024 assassination attempt. The portraits were swapped on Friday, April 11, per CNN. The new painting of Trump, 78, shows him raising his fist after a bullet grazed his ear at a rally in Butler, Pa., in July 2024, in an apparent assassination attempt. The swap was announced via the White House’s official social media account. The replacement breaks the White House tradition, as it is customary to include the two most recent presidential portraits in the Grand Foyer, near the entrance of the executive mansion, so state guests and visitors can view them in a prominent location. Since Trump and Joe Biden’s portraits are not yet complete, the two most recent presidential portraits on display were that of Obama, 63, and his predecessor, President George W. Bush. Obama’s portrait is now hung across the Grand Foyer, where Bush’s had been hanging. Bush’s portrait was prematurely bumped out of the Grand Foyer and relocated to a different location next to the portrait of his late father, former President George H.W. Bush, per CNN. …The move is reminiscent of Trump’s actions in his previous term, when he similarly replaced portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Bush in the Grand Foyer. Instead, he opted to showcase former Presidents William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt. …The artist behind the new painting of Trump has yet to be confirmed, though it is not his official White House portrait, which is normally ceremonially revealed in the years after leaving office. The new painting is based on photographs of the assassination attempt by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci and New York Times photographer Doug Mills.

“The artist behind the new painting of Trump has yet to be confirmed…” The words “artist” and “painting” are doing a lot of heavy lifting there. Also, $10 that some office minions simply sent a press photo to one of those online sites that paintify an image for you. All to appease a lunatic with a huge ego and baby, er, fists. Well, another line crossed off Trump’s I Wanna Be A Dictator list: erecting tributes to yourself. And of course this isn’t the only bit of redecorating that DonDon has done — eagle-eyed fans of the Oval Office Swedish Ivy plant noticed in early February that the 60-year-old iconic greenery was missing from the fireplace mantle (and replaced with what else, a suite of gold objet d’art). Which led to another bit of White House history I didn’t know: the Swedish Ivy (which is actually more like mint than ivy, and from South Africa, not Sweden, but what’s in a name?!) was a gift from an Irish ambassador to JFK in 1961, where it has been displayed on the Oval’s mantle ever since. Since it grows so well, it’s been a practice for decades for little clippings to be given to staff, visitors, and more. I shudder to think where it is now. MAGA: Make America Green-less Again.

