Gov. Josh Shapiro evacuated the governor’s mansion after a wingnut set fire to it

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro was on Kamala Harris’s vice presidential shortlist last year. Rumor was, he flunked his VP interview and besides that, he had too much baggage for a national run. Plus, he’s actually a popular governor in Pennsylvania, a state with its fair share of wingnuts. All it takes is one wingnut to do significant damage, and that’s just what happened this weekend. A d-bag named Cody Balmer set fire to the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion. Gov. Shapiro and his young family had to escape a fiery mansion at 2 am Sunday morning.
Pennsylvania state authorities have arrested and charged a Harrisburg man they said set fire to the governor’s mansion while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept, forcing them to evacuate early Sunday before the blaze severely damaged part of the building.
The man, identified as Cody Balmer, 38, jumped a fence and managed to evade state troopers after he broke into the building, the authorities said. He fled the scene and was arrested after turning himself in to the police on Sunday afternoon, officials said at a news conference. Mr. Balmer was charged with attempted murder, arson and terrorism, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said early Monday.
During a news briefing on Sunday outside the fire-scarred mansion, Governor Shapiro, a Democrat who gained national prominence last year when he was on the short list of possible running mates for Kamala Harris, said that the F.B.I. was assisting in the investigation. The smell of smoke lingered in the air as he spoke, with the blackened, broken windows where the arsonist had struck visible behind him.
Mr. Shapiro became emotional as he described his family’s ordeal, recalling the moment a state trooper had banged on his door shortly after 2 a.m., waking him, his wife and his children, and rushing them to safety. The attack, he said, had been “targeted.”
“Last night, we experienced an attack, not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Mr. Shapiro said. “I want you all to know that your prayers lift us up, and in this moment of darkness, we are choosing to see light.”
While police did not disclose a motive, they detailed the attack in an affidavit filed with the charges against Mr. Balmer early on Monday. Mr. Balmer illegally entered the grounds of the governor’s residence early Sunday and broke a window with a hammer and threw an object inside that started a fire, according to the district attorney’s office. He then entered the building and started at least one more fire. Investigators recovered two broken glass beer bottles of Heineken that had been filled with gasoline.
During the news briefing, Mr. Shapiro said he had spoken with Kash Patel, the F.B.I. director. “He promised all of the resources of the federal government,” Mr. Shapiro said, adding that he thanked Mr. Patel, the F.B.I. and the president for their support.
Yeah, I have zero confidence in Kash Patel or the FBI. This guy will probably only face state charges, and it will be up to Pennsylvania authorities to investigate Balmer’s ties to any groups. People are already looking through Balmer’s digital records and the guy was extremely anti-Biden and anti-Democrat. That should tell you a lot about his alliances and it should tell you a lot about how little the FBI will do about Balmer and his associations. I also wouldn’t be surprised if we learn that Gov. Shapiro was targeted because of his Jewish faith. This happened during Passover too.
Someone tried to kill Governor Shapiro and his family and Donald Trump has said nothing, but he has threatened to take 60 minutes off the air so yeah great job Mr President https://t.co/RngEQRlLGh
— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) April 14, 2025
From what I have gathered this is a maga cult member. I’m sure he won’t be punished and if he is the orange stain will pardon his follower.
Yep
And the worst part is that the light treatment will signal to other wingnuts that it’s open season.
Can the state of Pennsylvania please lead the investigation and press all charges so the tangerine terror cannot pardon this lunatic? This is horrifying, but this is the violent rabbithole many of the extremist Q nuts and magats have went down. It is surprising more of them haven’t been acting out because mango encourages it and will let them off punishment free as long as his billionaire buddies assets aren’t threatened.
The thing is — they WON!
Like, you won, your dude is in the White House, you all got your pardons, DEI is gutted, you’ve got both houses of Congress — so WHAT is the problem!? What are you angry about STILL?
I know, that would be assuming any logic or rational thinking is behind this criminal behavior, when it’s just pure rage over their own weak-ass, incel lives.
The “win” was to own the libs, but it hasn’t been satisfying. Grocery and gas prices just keep going up. Federal workers are being laid off all over the place, even the loyal MAGAS. And President Musk gives no lip service to carrying about the wingnut plebs. So someone has to take charge here and literally make the libs suffer.
I go to Breitbart to check out what the other guys are saying. They brushed over this situation without saying much. However….. The story about the 17 who killed his parents on the path to try to take out the orange guy. They covered him as a left wing lunatic when it is already established that he was part of a neo Nazi group
It is absolutely unconscionable that Trump has not said a single word.
It is also a joke to have “Kash Patel” and “FBI” in the same sentence. Does anyone believe that jackhole knows how to run an investigation? If this arsonist gets off — if attempted murder is politically protected — we are in very deep trouble. (I mean, we already are in very deep trouble, but this is next level.)
I don’t know if Shapiro is on Patel’s “enemies list” but he certainly could be a target for his retribution. And I certainly don’t put much stock in any pledges he made to the governor to thoroughly investigate what has all the markings of an antisemitic hate crime.
What a terrible state of society we’ve reached where we can’t even determine if our domestic terrorists are politically or religiously motivated. Thank something that this lunatic hit the wrong end of the building or we could be looking at something even more tragic this morning.
Aren’t they supposed to have security for this? Massive security failure.
The reports are pretty vague about how this Nazi managed to evade security and actually break into the residence. Not at all reassuring.
Yeah, I’m sure it’s only a coincidence that this brazen attack was carried out on the first night of Passover. Also a coincidence that most of the extensive damage occurred in the room where Governor Shapiro had led a Passover seder earlier in the day. Anyone who has opposed this regime but especially anyone from a marginalized community such as Black or Jewish is in particular danger these days. I’m terrified for some very prominent people. That’s all I will say rn.