Duchess Meghan invested in Midi Health’s Series B round in March 2024

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex promoted her new business and her new podcast by speaking exclusively to Fortune. It was a great interview, about how As Ever is made in America, so production-wise, they will not be affected by the Trump Tariffs. Fortune also confirmed some interesting news that Meghan had invested in Midi Health, a healthcare platform dedicated to middle-aged and menopausal women. I hadn’t heard that news anywhere else, and it took a few days for other outlets to confirm it.

Meghan Markle is stepping further into the world of business and entrepreneurship. In an interview with Fortune, Meghan revealed that she is an angel investor in the healthcare company Midi, which provides a virtual platform to help treat women experiencing menopause and other health-related concerns. She joined the company’s $63 million Series B round last March, a source close to the matter told TechCrunch. Other investors in that round included names like Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective, Tory Burch, and the firm G9 Ventures, per PitchBook. Meghan has been building up her angel portfolio since relocating to the U.S. five years ago, cutting checks into sectors like consumer, fintech, and edtech, spanning early stage to Series C. Her focus is on companies with at least one female founder, the source said, and her portfolio has more than 10 companies, including the beverage company Clevr and the wellness company Highbrow Hippie.

[From Tech Crunch]

Weirdly, the NY Post has done some legwork on this story too – last year, over 80 high-profile investors put millions into Midi Health. The suggestion being that Meghan invested on the high end, probably something like $500K. Connie Britton and Amy Schumer also invested in Midi Health last year.

I think it’s so cool that Meghan is getting involved this way and that she’s prioritizing female entrepreneurship and female founders specifically. I keep going back to Serena Williams, who has been a major angel investor for the past decade. I still sort of believe that Serena was the one suggesting that Meghan move in this direction. So now we know some of Meghan’s portfolio: Midi Health, Clevr Blends, Highbrow Hippie and Cesta Collective. The NYT said that she’s invested in like a dozen companies though – I hope we hear more eventually.