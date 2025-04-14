Duchess Meghan invested in Midi Health’s Series B round in March 2024

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex promoted her new business and her new podcast by speaking exclusively to Fortune. It was a great interview, about how As Ever is made in America, so production-wise, they will not be affected by the Trump Tariffs. Fortune also confirmed some interesting news that Meghan had invested in Midi Health, a healthcare platform dedicated to middle-aged and menopausal women. I hadn’t heard that news anywhere else, and it took a few days for other outlets to confirm it.

Meghan Markle is stepping further into the world of business and entrepreneurship. In an interview with Fortune, Meghan revealed that she is an angel investor in the healthcare company Midi, which provides a virtual platform to help treat women experiencing menopause and other health-related concerns.

She joined the company’s $63 million Series B round last March, a source close to the matter told TechCrunch. Other investors in that round included names like Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective, Tory Burch, and the firm G9 Ventures, per PitchBook.

Meghan has been building up her angel portfolio since relocating to the U.S. five years ago, cutting checks into sectors like consumer, fintech, and edtech, spanning early stage to Series C. Her focus is on companies with at least one female founder, the source said, and her portfolio has more than 10 companies, including the beverage company Clevr and the wellness company Highbrow Hippie.

[From Tech Crunch]

Weirdly, the NY Post has done some legwork on this story too – last year, over 80 high-profile investors put millions into Midi Health. The suggestion being that Meghan invested on the high end, probably something like $500K. Connie Britton and Amy Schumer also invested in Midi Health last year.

I think it’s so cool that Meghan is getting involved this way and that she’s prioritizing female entrepreneurship and female founders specifically. I keep going back to Serena Williams, who has been a major angel investor for the past decade. I still sort of believe that Serena was the one suggesting that Meghan move in this direction. So now we know some of Meghan’s portfolio: Midi Health, Clevr Blends, Highbrow Hippie and Cesta Collective. The NYT said that she’s invested in like a dozen companies though – I hope we hear more eventually.

12 Responses to “Duchess Meghan invested in Midi Health’s Series B round in March 2024”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    April 14, 2025 at 7:24 am

    Good for her.

  2. Nanea says:
    April 14, 2025 at 7:40 am

    While it’s great to see the group of investors, Meghan among them, investing in this platform, it’s sad that there’s a need for spealized healthcare like this.

    Women’s health should form an equal part of research, drug development and treatment, after all, we’re one half of the population.

    But before things get better, they’ll get even worse than they are now, thanks to Felon47’s maladministration and the brainworm-afflicted one, and regressive governments everywhere.

    • bisynaptic says:
      April 14, 2025 at 8:01 am

      🎯
      Until we have universal healthcare, the medical landscape will be a sh— show.

    • manda says:
      April 14, 2025 at 8:03 am

      It really is necessary, though. I’ve spoken to my pcp, my obg, and my dietician about the possibility of hormone replacement, and they won’t even discuss or consider it. It’s like a wall. I intend to make an appointment with midi in the next few months (been intending to for a while, but life and things….) (which I know a dietician isn’t where to go, but I was just talking and she was not open)

      • SarahCS says:
        April 14, 2025 at 8:59 am

        What??? That’s awful. I feel so bad for everyone who has to deal with the US healthcare situation. In the UK the NHS has it’s problems (massive underfunding being a key one) but I saw my GP, discussed options, and started HRT straight away. Keep pushing, we all have different needs but it’s been amazing for me. I’m 46 now and in perimenopause.

  3. Blogger says:
    April 14, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Can’t wait for her to become a billionaire like Whitney. Women lifting other women. Go Meghan!

  4. Advisor2U says:
    April 14, 2025 at 7:45 am

    Another notable revelation in that Fortune interview is that Netflix is ​​investing in Meghan’s As Ever business for five to seven years. Of course, the press on Salty Island saw that, but they’ll never report this fantastic news of a solid partnership, because it doesnt fit their narative of her being a failed brand. It also is in contrast with what they’ve been screaming for years – Netflix is ​​about to dump Meghan (and Harry) anytime soon.
    Anyway, Netflix has seen what a moneymaker she is for other brands, and they don’t want to miss out on the party.

  5. Jais says:
    April 14, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Love this. Meghan is investing in what she believes in.

  6. Steph says:
    April 14, 2025 at 8:41 am

    I love this. Did you know most medications only use like 1-2 females in their research bc our hormones “makes it hard to study.” So yeah, we definitely need stuff like this.

  7. Kingston says:
    April 14, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Both H&M are investors in businesses “they align with my values,” as H said at the Upfront Summit he attended in February.

    For H, that means mental health & wellness, conservation and veterans affairs. For M, it’s women’s health/wellness/eentrepreneurship; and education.

  8. Nicole says:
    April 14, 2025 at 9:10 am

    I am a user of Midi Health. It is the shiz. I had one appointment snafu, but it was rectified ASAP. They work with your pharmacy of choice and your insurance carriers. LOVE LOVE LOVE Midi Health. Hooray to no more flashing!

  9. Harla says:
    April 14, 2025 at 9:55 am

    I love seeing Meghan expanding her wealth!! It’s inspiring to see a woman in the public eye unashamedly creating wealth, investing in women based companies and cuz I can’t say it enough, creating wealth for herself and her family!!!

