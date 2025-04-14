Langdon and a fan-favorite character will be back in season 2 of The Pitt



Spoilers for The Pitt

There’s analysis of the character development in The Pitt which points out that Langdon and Santos essentially switched roles, with early villian Santos redeeming herself and seemingly good guy Langdon revealed as an addict unwilling to take responsibility. Some of you mentioned in the comments of our last article about The Pitt that you were hoping Langdon was off the show after this season. He’s a contemptible character, especially after he weoponized Dr. Robby’s trauma against him. Thankfully Robby and Abbott also switched roles somewhat, with Abbott comforting Robby in the finale. Dana also consoled Robby, telling him that he should go easy on himself. Dana is the heart of the ER and her decision to quit has many of us worried that we won’t see her again.

Season two of The Pitt is already planned and will take place over the Fourth of July weekend, which is 10 months after this season was set. The time jump allows for offscreen camera development, with both Langdon and Dana set to return! Elle has a good overview of what we can expect when The Pitt comes back next January.

When season two is set and what it will cover

During a Contenders TV panel, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said season 2 will be taking place over Fourth of July weekend, a holiday noted for its numerous fireworks injuries, Deadline reported on April 5. The publication specified it would take place within “ten months” following the first season, so it’s also not a huge time jump. Gemmill and producer John Wells have already started discussing season 2 themes with medical professionals. The preparation for season two and what we can expect

“Part of what we do in the very early process of a new season is about going back to the experts,” Gemmill told TheWrap after the season 1 finale. “We’re talking to immigration specialists, autism specialists. We’re talking to PTSD specialists, because everybody has gone through this trauma now, as well. If you can think of it, we’re talking about it…” On April 12, in an interview with TV Line, Gemmill revealed the new season will “pick up on Langdon’s first day back at work,” giving both the viewers and characters a chance to catch up with what’s happened the last ten months “as he catches up with all those people.” He explained that “everyone has been promoted or graduated to the next level. So we’ll see everybody, for the most part, and some people might be working different hours and different shifts, but it’s pretty much the same crew.” And don’t worry: Dana will be back. “Obviously, I can’t get rid of Katherine,” Gemmil said of actor Katherine LaNasa.

[From Elle via AOL]

I’m so glad Dana will be back! I hope she gets a chance to decompress and have some space from her chaotic, soul-sucking job. I also want to see the patient who abused her be prosecuted. It’s clear we won’t see much outside the immediate ER though. In the interview with TV Line quoted above, Gemmill says that we probably won’t see Doug Driscoll again because the set is just the ER. He said “We don’t really leave our set. We don’t leave the ER. We did a few things at the very end where we saw people going home and stuff. But beyond that, I don’t expect us to go anywhere beyond the hospital and the ambulance bay until the last episode of next season, and maybe we’ll see a couple other parts of the hospital.” As for Dana’s character, he said “I think when she comes back, she’s going to have a bit of an attitude adjustment, though. She’ll be even less tolerant of bulls—t. She’s going to be much more protective of her flock.” At least she sees through Langdon.

Also, the thought and care that goes into researching and accurately portraying an ER, both technically and psychologically, is so obvious. I’m not surprised to hear that they consult with PTSD experts along with doctors and nurses.

This is from Patrick Ball’s (Langdon’s) Instagram stories! He writes “I’ll be better stg.” As much as I want to hate him, it just means he’s a great actor. Maybe I could say the same for McKay, but I’d prefer to see less of her moving forward.

