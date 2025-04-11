The Pitt’s finale had full circle moments & surprising character development (spoilers)

Spoilers for the finale of The Pitt
The last time I stayed up past my bedtime to watch a show as it aired was during the finale of Mare of Easttown in 2021. HBO did not have the capacity to accommodate demand and the livestream cut out for many viewers. Luckily Max (nee HBO) held up this time for the finale of their wildly popular emergency room-based series The Pitt. If you’re not familiar with The Pitt, it’s set in real time in a Pittsburgh emergency room during a particularly harrowing day. Each one-hour episode represents an hour in a 15 hour shift. The doctors, nurses, patients and scenarios are stressful, up close and so real-feeling it raises your adrenaline. If you’re comfortable with realistic-looking gore and you’re a horror fan like me, this is the show for you. If you’re not, you should definitely skip it.
There are a ton of spoilers here and these are just my somewhat random thoughts, organized by character.
Robby and Abbott
In the show’s first episode, Dr. Robby talked Dr. Abbott down from a ledge on the hospital roof, where he was trying to decompress after a particularly hard shift. In finale, Dr. Abbott talked Dr. Robby back from that same ledge after his shift. It was an obvious full circle moment, as was Dr. Robby putting in his earbuds at the end of the day to hear some of the only music we got. When these two were shooting the sh-t in the park after their shift, Dr. Abbott pulled off his prosthesis to rub his amputated leg. It was kind of delightful that Abbott’s prosthesis was just a sidenote. Abbott offering Robby his therapist’s number gave me hope that Robby could heal, as did the touching moment when Dana told Robby to go as easy on himself as he would a colleague. That’s one of my favorite pieces of advice – to treat yourself like you would a dear friend, and it seemed fitting that it came from Dana, who was about to quit her job and finally put herself first.
Dana and Langdon
The scene between Dana and Langdon in the kitchen had so many levels to it. Dana was fed up and just trying to get a cup of coffee and she saw through Langdon’s story quickly. Langdon was pleading to the most influential woman in the ER to help him get his job back while she was hoping to get some distance from hers. He is a manipulative piece of work who isn’t willing to go to rehab or meetings, as Robby so clearly laid out to him as a path to redemption. Langdon’s scene where he threatened Robby by using Robby’s breakdown shows how low Langdon will go and that he should never be trusted. Santos knew this about him, and she was the only person willing to call him out. She’s an astute judge of character and one of my favorite characters.
Mohan and Mel
Mohan gets a burst of energy at the end of the extended shift and then crashes while Mel just gets more cerebral. It’s lovely to see Mel finally get to see her special needs sister, who only wants to get pizza and watch Elf. Both of these young doctors have such compassion and care for their patients. I hope we get to see more of Mohan’s personal life in the second season.
McKay and Javadi
When McKay was almost hauled off to jail for disabling her ankle monitor I clapped. She had few redeeming qualities and I really disliked her, which must mean that Fiona Dourif is a fabulous actress. At first I agreed with Robby that McKay should not have reported that young man with the hit list to the authorities. As NPR points out it was Robby, not McKay, who alerted the cops to his presence at the hospital. Given the situation, both reactions were more than justified. Plus his mom was so worried about him she took ipecac. McKay’s relationship with Javadi’s crush Mateo was barely mentioned, but you know that Mateo isn’t interested in that doe-eyed ingenue, who isn’t old enough to drink the beer she’s offered in the park. Javadi made it clear that medicine is not her choice of a career, and her interactions with her meddling doctor mother only underscore that. McKay is a good doctor, she just needs to stop trying to save every potential victim and catch every predator she comes across.
Santos and Whitaker
Santos is a familiar trope – the abrasive character with the heart of gold, and that came through when she found Whitaker in his makeshift accommodation in an empty wing of the hospital. She knew he didn’t have anywhere else to go and she offered him her spare room. I would watch a whole show with just these two as roommates. You know their dynamic is going to be off the charts next season. Her life experiences helped her recognize a patient who was crashing from low sodium and a young man who had poisoned himself. She also knew she could trust Whitaker in her home and that he needed the help. I hope we get to see Whitaker visit the unhoused man he helped earlier this season when he does his volunteer outreach. This revelation about Whitaker was another moving parallel.
I’m sure I missed so much, but I’ll definitely watch all 15 episodes again. The Pitt is one of my favorite shows of all time. We’re getting a second season set on the Fourth of July. It’s coming in January. If you’re like me and want more Pitt, I highly recommend Berlin ER on AppleTV.
I’m just happy they’re NOT doing the year between seasons that so many hit streaming shows do! I plan on binging this next week!
This is THE BEST show to come along in a long time! Definitely binge worthy! It is so engrossing that I’m frequently surprised when it’s over, like, that’s all??
One of my biggest beef about streaming shows is the loooooong drawn out period between “seasons”. By the time the show comes back, a year or more later, I’m finding I just don’t care about it anymore ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
I did not expect to love this show as much as I did. Binged it with my hubby leading up to the finale and can’t wait for S2.
The show looks really good but I can’t do the blood and gore. I can barely make it through 9-1-1 and that show is practically a slap-stick comedy with emergencies thrown in every 5 minutes.
@Jais, I’m the same way with blood and gore. And yet I LOVE LOVE LOVE The Pitt! I do need to close my eyes or look away during certain scenes, but that doesn’t happen as often as I’d expected it to. The characters, the writing, the acting, the production quality: It’s all just stellar and I recommend it, even to other sensitive viewers like myself.
I want to be able to watch this show but the first two episodes broke me. I had a similar personal experience to the overdose storyline and the show’s coverage was brutally accurate, down to the sound of the mother wailing. Watching this re-traumatized me and I was in a dark place for a few weeks. That said, kudos to the show for its accuracy and grit.
I’m so sorry that you lost them and am thinking of you 💙
Thank you! ❤️ I just wasn’t prepared for that plot line and it was too much for me. I hear such great things about the show and wish I was emotionally in a place to watch it. Maybe one day!
Same here. Different traumas, but I spent way too much of my life in crisis mode like that. Glad they’re showing how it really is, but um? not for me.
Noah Wylie is one of those men that just continues to get better looking as he ages.
I haven’t watched this show. I just started binging Grey’s for the first time this past summer. Got a lot of seasons to get through before I move on to another medical drama.
This is a just a Noah Wylie appreciation comment.
I have a crush on him since E.R 😁
Been in love with Dr. Carter since I was a teen!
Same!
Shows like ER got me interested in medicine & it’s been fun thinking about the path led me towards my medical career as I’ve watched the Pitt.
I started the first episode and it made me nostalgic for ER, so I’m binging that instead. Real talk: does this offer something ER doesn’t? I really couldn’t tell from the spoilers, but I was also obsessed with Mare of Eastown.
I am a medical drama junkie I was in need of a good medical show.
Definitely watch Berlin ER on Apple TV!
I love this show but I *cannot* binge it. I can only watch one or two episodes at a time, and not days in a row. I was an ER nurse and like all ER staff, I’ve seen some shit lol. Then during COVID I went back to the ER on weekends in some hard hit hospitals.
This show is SO realistic and true to reality. Even the tropes are reality based, believe it or not, esp when the doctors are interns or first year residents. I’ll get through this season, I am looking forward to it, and am probably one of the few that appreciated spoilers in this singular case so I could mentally prepare lol.
I am having the same experience with The Pitt.
I was an ER nurse for 20 years, then right before the pandemic I moved over to the ortho clinic. I helped out in the ER during the pandemic and..yeah…. still dealing with some trauma from that.
I now manage a hospice agency and it has been a great change of pace for me. Helping people die with comfort and dignity is something I was always interested in, it’s just taken me a long time to get here. I should have made the change sooner. It’s a totally different pace than ER and at my age I can’t keep up or work 12-16 hours shifts anymore.
I also thought naming the show The Pitt was brilliant. Not just because of the location of hospital but working in that environment feels like a pit. No light of day, and the work keeps piling up and compounding until it feels like you’re sinking under the weight of it all. And you may eventually manage to climb out of the pit, only to slip back in tomorrow.
LOVE this show! My new favourite. So glad we don’t have to wait years for season 2 like so many other shows.
P.S. Noah Wyle has aged quite nicely 😉 ☺️
They didn’t make enough episodes.
Sorry to the actor (who is lovely) but Langdon better be bye bye next season (or…working as a therapist while going to meetings or something)
I became apart of the Pitt Crew after 10 episodes before finally giving in and have loved every one. It’s the best medical drama I have seen in years and I look forward to January when it resumes. Celebritchy is spot on about Langdon: Dr. Jack Abbott is the friend to Robby that people thought Frank was. I’m hoping for an Emmy win for Noah Wyle, because my man did the damn thing this season. From Nurse Dana, to Dr. King to Dr. Mohan I really loved seeing how one shift can change a person.
I missed Dr. Collins for the last 4 episodes and look forward to seeing her next season. Seeing a competent beautiful Black woman’s portrayal was really refreshing. I feel as though the world sometime see us Black women in light — even with characters like Janine Teagues of Abbott Elementary, Sydney Adam’s of The Bear or Issa of Insecure.
**Steps off soapbox 🙂↔️**
Anyway. Love The Pitt and am excited for next season.
My niece’s husband was an ER doc during the pandemic and he can’t watch it because it’s so realistic it upsets him! Wow.
I can relate to him, but as an RN.
I’m happy to finally watch a show that attempts to depict the nursing field, unlike nearly every other Hollywood depiction of a hospital. For some reason Hollywood long ago decided to erase the nursing industry.
I usually don’t even watch medical shows for that reason but my coworkers told me about The Pitt.
