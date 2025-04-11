Peter Phillips has a new job: director of a shipping-certification company??

In recent years, there’s been a concerted effort to make Peter Phillips sound better or more impressive than he really is. He’s 47 years old and he’s basically on his tenth random money-making scheme since the pandemic. He also seems to be going through a post-divorce midlife crisis in his romantic life, moving on from his marriage to Summer with a married woman, then hopping out of that relationship and immediately jumping into a different serious relationship. Peter also receives that occasional “Mike Tindall treatment,” meaning that Peter is sometimes tasked with being Prince William’s new surrogate brother. All of which to say, Peter’s life seems pretty unsettled and chaotic (which is just what they had planned for Prince Harry, btw). Well, the Mail’s Eden Confidential column claims that Peter has two new money-generating schemes: landlord and “director” of a shipping company. These are like mob cover jobs.
He’s tried his hand at corporate hospitality and ‘sponsorship management’, attempted to muscle in on the market for Covid tests, and even cropped up in an ad on Chinese TV, during which he reminisced about being nourished on Jersey milk from the royal herd at Windsor. Now, just months after I disclosed that he’d entered the wheeler-dealer world of commercial property – paying just over £5million to become landlord of a series of shops, small businesses, bars and restaurants in Bath – the King’s nephew Peter Phillips is also trying his luck in an entirely different sphere.
He has, I can reveal, just become the director of Maritime Passport Ltd, a fledgling company founded only last year. It does not, as yet, appear to have a website, but it is, I understand, a business specialising in digitising shipping certifications. In landlubber’s terms, this appears to mean adapting old systems so that they continue to function effectively in the modern, digital age.
That presumably explains why one of Phillips’s four co-directors is quite a boffin. She’s Professor Basak Akdemir, 50, who, among numerous other roles, serves as a trustee of the Turkish Maritime Education Foundation and earned her PhD with a thesis entitled: ‘Improving Supply Forecasting within the Shipping Industry.’
Understandably, Phillips, 47, whose latest girlfriend since divorcing Autumn Kelly is writer and nurse Harriet Sperling, can’t quite match that. He has a degree in Sports Science from Exeter University and, perhaps more pertinently, was from childhood onwards regularly aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia – used by his sister for her pre-wedding party to Mike Tindall.
Above all else, he has, in his mother, Princess Anne, someone whose passion for the sea comes second only to her love for being in the saddle. It’s a passion which periodically yields some sparkling perks – most notably a diamond tiara which matched the antique necklace which Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip gave her for her 18th birthday in 1968. The tiara came not from her parents but the World Wide Shipping Group, one of whose ships Anne had launched. Perhaps Phillips’s new role will help him find a rock – or two – for Harriet?
Richard Eden is genuinely arguing that Peter will be a natural at a shipping-industry job because… Peter went for some rides on the old royal yacht?? These people truly live in a different world. Anyway, all of this sounds like yet another pretend job, another questionable scheme for the title-free cousin. Granted, this is what Princess Anne wanted for her kids – she wanted them to be able to make their own money and have jobs or careers. Zara has sort of figured out the balance as an equestrian/celebrity. Peter never really put it all together though.
At least I learned a new word from this: boffin. Peter Phillips is certainly not any sort of boffin.
Its interesting to note, the lack of personal ambition with in the royal house hold, and those that do get punished for having any dreams. i think that why they all thought Harry would come back quickly maybe Peter should write a book like James
Huh. So he’s still with Harriet? Unlike Mike, he’s never publicly talked about Harry I don’t think. So I feel whatever about him?
The insane article rambles as much as Peter’s life does.
Shipping Certificcation is, at least in Europe, highly regulated. Without proper cerification you will not be able to enter a european port. (Source, my brother with a phd in ship engeneering)
And by now, the certicates are digitalized. This sounds like a scam, trying to flog bogus certifications to careless owner which are not worth the bytes they are saved on.
In my varied client base as a consultant I did some work with Lloyd’s Register – founded as Lloyd’s Register of Shipping in the same Lloyds Coffee House as various other now vast commercial enterprises (Lloyd’s of London being one of them). With ships getting insured for the first time, they needed to prove they were seaworthy and this is where LR came into it. They were a not for profit until they split off the charitable side to allow the main business to borrow money but revenue generated goes into research etc. and funds the charity. They don’t just do shipping anymore. It’s been a few years since I worked with them but it was a fascinating company to learn about.
Richard Eden is trying hard to make Peter Phillips to appear like a successful businessman but he’s just the Royal version of James Middleton.
Dude should have gotten a job out of university, not hung around begging for scraps for the royals. Nothing like a nepo baby who is too good for a job.
It is okay tben, if Anne’s children work to make their own way in the world, but a slap in the face to the monarchy if Harry and Meghan do the same? Double standard which no one at the DM recognizes, apparently.
To be fair, Peter isn’t marketing or branding himself as an HRH. Yes he gets these cushy jobs by virtue of who he is, but he’s not using the word “Royal” or “HRH” or any title in his work. That’s what Meghan and Harry initially wanted to do.
@Miss Scarlett, because he doesn’t have these titles? He can’t use something he doesn’t have. Those who have used it. They put their HRH title on the book covers and went to shows introducing themselves with those titles. H&M didn’t ask something nobody has done. Nobody had any problem Fergie using her titles too even though she divorced Andrew. Apparently, it is only mortal sin when a biracial woman gets titles.
Does anyone know what happened with his ICE at Kensington Palace thing? Did it open this year after being postponed from last winter?
It seems to be the men in this family are mediocre, and the woman excel….but not too much, cause can’t outshine the mediocre men. It makes them insecure.
That’s the story of the aristocracy, nobility, gentry, etc in Salic systems.
The first born men are generally incompetent hence they always go down the line to find someone to succeed. The women excel eg Anne would have been a better monarch, probably due to the ingrained sexism that compels them to succeed. Christina of Spain was incompetent so once they get rid of the Salic system, first borns aren’t the best choice.
They should go back to voting who’s the best to succeed. Works in working families, see the Rothschilds. They elect the most competent out of their generation. Not necessarily the eldest or the first born.
He is beginning to look like Andrew. Suffering from the same midlife crisis too.
His ex-wife’s name was Autumn, not Summer.
