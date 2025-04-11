King Charles despises Prince Harry’s ‘various crusades & petulant attitude’

Most of the royal rota tagged along with King Charles and Camilla for this week’s Italian holiday. Charles and Camilla basically made the Italian government host them and celebrate them for their 20th wedding anniversary. Sure, some diplomacy happened, but make no mistake, this was mostly about Charles and Camilla enjoying a “romantic holiday” to Italy. They planned on dominating the headlines with their trip, only Prince Harry had other ideas. Harry was in London for several days for his security appeal, much to the surprise and chagrin of the royal reporters in Italy. He absolutely stole his father’s Italian thunder too. The courtiers are furious, the king is furious and the reporters are furious. They’re so mad, they can’t even settle on one explanation for why they’re mad. Here’s the Mirror’s Russell Myers, writing from Italy about why Harry is the worst!!
Compare [Charles & Camilla’s Italian vacation] with the continued hyperbolic language deployed in recent days by Prince Harry via his legal team at the Court of Appeal in his continued fight for taxpayer funded security. For better or worse, Harry chose to leave his role within the royal family in search of a better life for his family by moving to the United States.
At the start of the two day appeal to challenge the High Court’s ruling that he should have had his security level downgraded, Harry claimed he was “singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment”. Yesterday his lawyers ramped up the rhetoric claiming his security and life are “at stake”.
Harry has not seen his father for 14 months despite coming to the UK on numerous occasions, forgoing the offer of being put up in a royal residence where he might be able to catch up with his ailing father, presumably because it would hamper his chances of winning a case that has cost an estimated £1.5million to bring to court.
The difference in these two worlds is so striking. It’s barely believable how far Harry has fallen from consistently being the most popular member of the royal family, adored by everyone from the lads in the pub, the troops he served with and your granny. Far from denying anyone the right to fight for what they believe in, especially when it comes to the safety and security of their family, but surely Harry realises by now that his path of resistance against his family, the government or generally anyone who has irked him that week is a tiring practice.
His own father and brother have become so exasperated with his various crusades and petulant attitude they have found it far more cathartic to cut all ties. On any level this is a sad state of affairs. In a parallel universe Harry would have been front and centre, flying the flag for the UK and the monarchy but now finds himself on a path increasingly difficult to turn back from.
“Various crusades and petulant attitude” is wild because they’re talking about Harry’s incredibly successful lawsuits against the British press AND his years-long fight to ensure the safety of his wife and children. Instead of just saying why they’re so mad – the reason being that Harry’s security fight exposes Charles’s evil and dangerous schemes – they’re yammering about Harry’s popularity.
“Harry has not seen his father for 14 months despite coming to the UK on numerous occasions, forgoing the offer of being put up in a royal residence where he might be able to catch up with his ailing father…” Remember that? That happened last year, when Charles furiously briefed about ten different stories about whether Harry requested a room, whether Harry was rejected and whether Charles was too busy. There was a cockup somewhere and it wasn’t on Harry’s side. And why is Harry’s security fight being tied to whether he’s seen his father again?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
If the Royal Rota is actually accurately conveying how Charles really feels, well, it’s just not a good look for the King. Do they have no clue how petty and small minded and vengeful they make him seem? They think they’re smearing Harry but they’re really really not.
This. The writer is coming across as apoplectic all because Harry wants security for his family. Their attitude of “how dare he” is not playing the way they think it is. Harry is trying to protect his kids. Something Charles is not doing. The rota and Charles just sound petty snobby and mean. All Charles is doing is making himself look bad. His legacy will be one of an awful father and an uninspiring king.
I think they simultaneously convey the feelings of Charles and also the feelings of the media. Charles’s feelings are probably why are you taking the attention away from me, why are you putting the spotlight on the fact that I refuse to make any decisions, and why won’t you just do exactly what I want you to do regardless of whether it’s contradictory or beneficial to your happiness in any way.
I think the media is conveying their frustration that Harry won’t play the game, won’t provide ample material for them to write constant articles and books about, and exposes the toxic nature of the media apparatus in that country through his lawsuits.
So they both are frustrated with him for just living his life and pursuing the things that are important to him, but for different reasons that occasionally overlap.
While Charles and the media are both frustrated, I’ve never understood why the media isn’t more frustrated with Charles. If not for Charles taking away their security thru RAVEC and evicting them from FC, they would have more stories to write. Even if they didn’t have access to Harry and the kids, they could still write silly stories like it is thought that the Sussexes hosted a party for the family during this visit. Charles is preventing them from even doing that. But I guess they get to ride on the plane with Charles to Italy so there’s that.
Agreed. We all understand the rota lies most of the time, thus this has to be taken with a grain of salt.
Regardless, Charles doesn’t make himself look good. By his own actions he looks petty as hell. I think he hasn’t felt well in years, I don’t think he’s pleased with his wife (who after yesterday’s threads I agree, she probably has starter dementia). I think he’s probably frustrated like crazy with William and whatever the heck happened to Kate, but that would all be on top of the frustration of those two not ever doing any royal work. Much of this is of his own making (probably the cancer isn’t; the rest of it is).
“various crusades & petulant attitudes”. LOL! Project much Charlie boy??? Your so-called “crusades” aren’t half as effective as Harry’s, and look into the mirror if you want to see “petulant attitude”!
Charles and William are fed up with HARRY’S petulant attitude?
What a great laugh for a Friday
Clowns gonna clown I guess.
The Windsor clan can boast of a robust collection of petulant members, but Prince Henry “I said my piece, counted to three, and now my job is protecting my own family and our collective peace” is not petulant in the slightest.
He lives his life with a level of joy and exuberance now that is marvelous to witness, for anyone not a racist, knuckle dragging troll from Salt Island.
Harry won’t bend to you tabloid rats. Deal with it. He wrote Spare so anything you can hold over him is gone.
As for Chuck, a lot of people viscerally dislike him and his Rottweiler.
So if Chucky hates Harry, a lot of people hate you too Chuck. You have given Harry another reason to skip your funeral. Why would he attend an event where his presence would be unwelcomed, by a man who hated him and his mother? By a man who decided on the day of his birth, to go golfing and told his wife that his duty was done and he no longer had use for her as broodmare?
Chuck, you are despised as a man. The veneration over your Crown is what is stopping people from doing a Charles I on you.
It says so much that Charles and William are gobsmacked over someone fighting to PROTECT his children. Lord knows neither of them has ever been inclined to do that
“His own father and brother have become so exasperated with his various crusades and petulant attitude”
WOW. This should be in the dictionary as a definition for projection.
Up vote
I second the upvote!
The British media is excellent at putting weird spin on events that actually happened very differently. Telling the truth continues to elude them.
It is amazing how many real facts they left out in order to make Harry sound like someone who left the UK just so he could make a lot of money for his family. Like how they treated Harry and lied to him so the media would think he was a stupid, druggy teenager. And then made nasty comments and tried to set up Meghan as a money-grubbing, selfish, lowly American actor (meaning she was probably running around with a lot of men and very sexually immoral), and all the rest of the nastiness and racism.
Do they really believe writing this makes Chuck look good at all, the man has one foot in the grave and this is how he chooses to spend his energy.
Charles and William are fed up that Harry is Harry and not Edward. In or out of the RF, Harry would always be noticed by the press.
The British tabloids may think he’s being petulant but the people think differently. Harry in Ukraine is currently trending on Reddit and it’s mainly positive. Most of the comments are saying he’s the only royal they respect. Of course the bots haven’t arrived yet but it’s nice to see. What the BM says is much different from what the average Joe thinks.
Harry’s petulant attitude? WTF are they talking about? The man is all smiles and swagger.
It’s Opposite Day again!
Chuck despises the fact that people weren’t celebrating his disgusting adulterous affair that left his first wife dead because they were to busy discussing his disgusting scheme to endanger his son and his son’s family.
Imagine being publicly evil and then throwing a tantrum because react to it.
I feel sorry for the working royals if they are so obsessed with popularity and opinion polls, what a sad way to live. Good for Harry for putting his family’s security and mental health first. It takes courage to do what you think is right against so much opposition.
Wow talk about projecting. Charles is the king of petulance, and back in the day he had his own personal crusades for the environment. The British media is a total clown show.
So Charles is ok with peg going on ski resort vacations going to sports events while he and Camilla are vacationing. Isn’t William supposed to be helping out. Charles sounds like a bitter ex.
If Charles was a successful popular King and William was a hard working heir, focusing on supporting the Monarchy and preparing for his future role, what Harry and Meghan were doing wouldn’t matter. The problem is the passing of Queen Elizabeth and departure of Harry has left a vacuum which they cannot fill. Charles is jealous, William is lazy, more interested in football than working. The press know this and I think they must be getting more and more frustrated with Charles, William and their staff but of course they can never admit that so they will keep hounding Harry and his family.
Charles is a bad father, he let William drive Harry and Meghan out. William also tried to break up Harry and Meghan.
That last sentence from the quoted article is really the point:
“On any level this is a sad state of affairs. In a parallel universe Harry would have been front and centre, flying the flag for the UK and the monarchy but now finds himself on a path increasingly difficult to turn back from.”
In other words, as usual, how dare Harry leave us high and dry? How dare he not come back and put some life and spark back into the Royal Dog and Pony Show?
Hah. I just realized, the Windsors don’t even have dogs and ponies left to offer anymore. Just a petulant, bitchy old King, his vituperative, leathery Queen SaddleBag, a pair of Future Monarchs (TM) who only leave the beach for the ski slopes, and an assortment of the criminal and the criminally boring.
No wonder the BM can’t quit Harry and Meghan. At least they do things that are interesting to read about.
Didn’t The Homewrecker and her Plus One attempt to pull this same nonsense in France in the spring of 2023? He wanted to have dinner with The Homewrecker at Versailles. Threw an absolute mardy tantrum when it had to be called off because the people of France wanted to welcome him in the manner of Charles I of England.
I must say Russell Meyer’s is one of the dumbest reporters ever. He was cited as an investigative journalist for some rag before going on the royal beat. I don’t read any of his stuff now, but early on, he seemed to be a William fan boy, pushed the Willie is a statesman meme, and dim on facts.
Russell Myers sounds more offended and aggrieved than Harry’s actual family. I’m going to guess that this was written before the press found out that Harry went to Ukraine.
Of course, Charles doesn’t like Harry’s “crusades” because a lot of it is in defense of Diana.
Of course they are mad! If its true that Harry asked for security and was dismissed, I can see why they are furious! The smug grey men thought without Harry no one would be interested in the court case, the king would have all the headlines for himself. They loaded a plane with a bunch of royal reporters, bullied our ailing pope into a photo-op with two hardcore adulterers and made the Italians pay for C&C’s wedding anniversary – great! But when Harry swept in unnoticed, disapeared again and was next seen in Ukrain without the court overseeing any of it! Damned…
“Far from denying anyone the right to fight for what they believe in, especially when it comes to the safety and security of their family … ” Russell Myers writes — before continuing to deny Harry the right to fight for the safety and security of his family.
Myers is clearly an idiot who lacks any self-reflection. Like Charles and William, really.
Russell, you sound like a whiny B . Tone it down a few would you. As for chuck . Jfc. Grow the f up and have a come to moment. Your old . Sick and only lord knows how long you have left . Get a clue and find a spine and be a man for once in your pathetic life and do right by your son and grandchildren. You absolute piece of useless dog-s father .
I have a feeling that Chuck doesn’t see Willy unless he has to. Last year Camilla stood in for Chuck he announced his cancer, not Willy, and I think Willy wasn’t even asked’ The rr are pretty good about telling the truth, they just change the names around. Chuck has been petulant his whole live.
I am usually a kind , caring person but as far as the king and his heir are concerned I wish them nothing but anguish .
They deserve to suffer and by the look of Charles , he is .
What an utterly despicable person he is .
Why is the Daily Mirror taking a monarchist position? This seems contrary to form?