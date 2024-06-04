Prince William needs both Mike Tindall & Peter Phillips as his surrogate brothers

Even before the Princess of Wales disappeared from public view, there was a concerted effort to make it seem like Prince William had “replaced” his brother with new and better surrogate brothers. One might ask why a 40-something man of means and education desperately “needs” a replacement brother, but no one did ask those questions, likely because they know the answer already. For months, it was decided that Mike Tindall was/is William’s surrogate brother. Then Mike revealed the “One Pint Willy” nickname and it seemed like people cooled off on Mike-as-Willy’s bro. More recently, they’ve tried to say that William’s cousin Peter Phillips is his surrogate brother. Now royal expert Jennie Bond says that it’s all of the above – that terrible Harry left and William “had to choose other members of his family to lean on.”
Insiders say that the tension between William and Harry has made it difficult for everyone, but it’s also meant that William has had to choose other members of his family to lean on.
“When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them, but for the rest of the family, too,” Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, said, according to OK! “Loyalties are tested and there is no easy answer. This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family.”
Bond notes that William has been spending more time and relying on Peter Phillips (Princess Anne’s 46-year-old son) and cousin-in-law Mike Tindall. They were both in attendance at a Buckingham Palace garden party last week, as were Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who may not be working royals anytime soon, but could also lend an ear and a shoulder to William.
Bond added that “[Harry] is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on.”
“I’m really glad that William has a cousin who is almost like a brother to him in Peter Phillips,” Bond continued. “Peter is incredibly down-to-earth, solid, and has been there for both William and Harry in good and bad times.”
The expert went on to say that Phillips “formed a physical bridge between [the brothers] when Harry came back for their grandfather’s funeral as he walked between the brothers—as if to keep the peace. It was good to see Peter supporting William at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party, along with William’s other ‘replacement’ brother, Mike Tindall. I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together. This is William’s inner circle.”
Speaking of their close friendship, Bond finished by saying that William must be with people he can “trust” and that Phillips and Tindall are great guys he can rely on now and when he’s sitting on the throne as king.
“People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough,” Bond said of what William needs as he navigates Kate’s recovery, his father’s treatments, and a full schedule of his own. “I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes king. He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy. I’m sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of kingship finally falls on his shoulders.”
LMAO @ “and a full schedule of his own.” They think if they keep repeating those lies about William’s schedule, maybe people won’t realize that William has maybe done a dozen public events in three months, and half of those events were “going to football matches.” Pick a struggle too – if you’re saying that William needs all of this time off so he can look after Kate, so be it and don’t lie about his “full schedule.”
As for William leaning on Peter and Mike… the thing is, I KNOW William has his own friends. It’s the royal experts who are stuck in this mindset that William can only associate with family members, or that he needs a “Harry replacement.” The positioning of “poor lonely William, he’s desperate for a brother” is so weird given that William made the choice to completely cut off Harry AND he has plenty of friends, yes-men and sycophants. That being said, I’m not even sure William is self-aware enough to understand how alone he really is, actually.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Peg needs a replacement scapegoat there I fixed it for you. Those two better tow the line or the Peg bus will come for them.
Tindall is violent and uncouth (remember groping the set tech on whatever gauche reality show he was on?). Yeah Wills outranks him but Tindall is too stupid and boorish to keep his mouth shut and any retribution against him could seriously blow up in everyone’s face.
Tindall always reminds me of scrambled egg whites.
Anne’s daughter’s husband? I dont think therell be any blowback to her or her husband whilst Annie is alive.
They are close because they have been at public events with PW? where they helped mingle with the masses? I bet none of them have been invited around to his lodgings. How come he never invites his surrogate brothers to watch football matches with him?
“ How come he never invites his surrogate brothers to watch football matches with him?”
THIS. William isn’t seen with *anyone* in his family unless it is an official work event. He’s not close to any of them.
Yeah, the garden party seemed like a come and meet the royals type event. They were all shaking hands with the public as opposed to spending actual time together. Are we to believe they actually hung out after the public-facing duties or did they all get into their separate cars and bounce? Excuse me, separate cars and one helicopter.
The royal Rota acts like a ex boyfriend that says “I don’t need you…I can do better”…. then goes and gets a girlfriend that looks like your twin.
Does William actually have friends though?
Narcissistic rants can get so very tedious. It’s the same stories, the same anger at the same volume, day in day out. For decades.
Plus his wife was willing to crawl through glass to be with him and he didn’t even consider her s friend even though she was tragically a ride or die for him. Seemingly having gone for the second option.
Because with all things William, he seems like a shell. No interests, no passions, no sense of humor, no real friends.
What the actual heck does this man like to do?
Where I live – so many adults have hobbies. Of some kind. Hiking. Fishing. Biking. Working out. Archery. Rock climbing. Knitting. Anything.
Sure he has friends! He’s going to be an USHER in a wedding remember?
He’s a lot like Kate, no friends.
This is the same Peter Phillips who shilled in commercials for milk, tried to have a festival at one of the London palaces (that thankfully got canceled) and was found violating covid protocols to run up to Scotland to hang out with his mistress? That Peter Phillips? Yeah, he’s quite “down-to-earth and solid.”
Yeah lmao all I could hear the entire time in my mind was Mariah saying “I don’t know her.” We, the public, don’t know Peter except for those milk adds and his scandals. It’s not like he’s done charming interviews and engagements over the years like…a certain hot ginger. And I really have to assume that if Peter has never been put in front of the public, it’s for a reason. He looks like a real arse, just like Tindall.
Jeez. What a trio. Try not to be too jealous, Harry.
Oh god I’m dying laughing at this, great biting humour
Prince Harry took his family far away from this mess 4.5 years ago, and I’m beginning to believe that the leftovers will never recover or stop whining about it.
They can’t stop whining about it, because they will _always_ see Harry as a threat. If he can tell the Rota where to shove it, break away, and succeed, that raises questions as to why England needs the RF and their media hangers-on at all. And it sets a pattern that other RF members can follow.
Perhaps the sycophants that Peg calls friends are a bad influence and they want Peg to distance himself from them. Once Peg becomes king, his sycophants will play a big role, encouraging him to go hunting & partying instead of state business. Not that lazy Peg needs much encouragement to loaf around.
Will needs a helluva lot more than that.
Isn’t it quite an admission that Will needs to “lean on anyone”? Do we need a lean to king? Why isn’t he able or sufficient as an adult to be King on his own? All of these articles on Will indicate how lacking he is, not to be able to stand on his own two feet?
This. Why does he need a shoulder to cry on? Every article seems to be about how William is a big baby
That part really screams incompetent. Why does a grown man soon to be king need to “lean” on a brother figure?
I’ve never seen two such infantilized people as Will and Kate. It’s like they’re perpetual children.
I honestly think Billy Idle will be a lazy puppet King… letting courtiers do all the grunt work, delegating til there is nothing left for him to do. Going with whatever his handlers tell him.
Do the writers of these pieces not see how infantilizing they are with William? He’s in his 40s and he will be King one day and yet most of the articles I read about him always end up talking about how he needs to be supported and propped up by others. Even when they are pretending he is the one holding everything together (by doing the school run, go William) it still ends up sounding like he deserves a cookie for doing the absolute bare minimum. It’s like the royal rota won’t let him grow up and finally put on his big boy pants.
Sue, I said the same above long after you wrote this, apologies as I hadn’t scrolled down yet. We even used the exact same word.
William the Infantilized!
That’s got a nice ring to it! It did make me wonder, I know there have been jokes and memes galore about how Charles was the world’s longest serving intern etc but I don’t recall, back when Charles was William’s age, that there was this constant stream of articles treating him like he was still a boy and needed time to grow up! Am I remembering this wrong? Because what is so special about William that he can skate by doing the bare minimum when I don’t think this kind of grace was ever given to Charles or to Elizabeth back when she became Queen.
Tindall is a family member simply because he is married to Zara. Together they can be invited to things-but there is no guarantee in this family that they will stay married and he probably is not quite the guy he appears. So think he should be kept at a distance-also cannot imagine that he and Billy Idle have anything in common. Also assume this is a made up media story.
As for Peter, I do think he spent time when younger with Billy and Harry-and was a good cousin to them in their time of loss, but not sure how much he has been present for them as an adult. He is a blood cousin and if he needs to be seen with Billy or be on hand to keep him focused or whatever, he is a much better choice. But put him on the payroll so he doesn’t have to do commercials…
Hmm, what is it about these two that makes them appealing, let me think…
Oh, that’s right, they are royal-adjacent, no titles, have proven that they won’t call out bad behaviour, and would be ripe for sycophancy!
The problem with this piece is that these surrogate brothers are not working royals with many commercial interests so they’re no way they can support William except attending garden parties and Trooping.
Is the new secret weapon of the firm, lady louisa invited too? *rolls eyes and yawns*