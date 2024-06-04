Jennifer Lopez is ‘devastated’ but ‘also relieved’ to cancel her ‘TIML’ concerts

Last Friday, Jennifer Lopez announced the cancelation of her This Is Me… Live Tour, which was supposed to start this summer. Jennifer has been in the dance studio for months, working out the show, so it came as a surprise in a narrow way – Jennifer is a workaholic and it felt like she would just barrel through with the tour, even as her life was falling apart. Now, that being said, I’m sure she was hurt by the poor ticket sales and the general ambivalence towards the album and the tour too. It was going to be a flop tour to support a flop album and the optics would have been awful. Jennifer spent the weekend being seen out and about in LA, going to the farmer’s market with Emme and going to her stepson’s basketball game. According to People Mag, J.Lo’s life is “a lot right now.”

Jennifer Lopez is taking time to recalibrate her life after canceling her upcoming tour. A source close to the singer-actress tells PEOPLE that Lopez is “devastated” to call off her summer concert tour but understands the extra time to dedicate to herself and her loved ones is key. “Life is a lot right now. As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself,” says the source. “The decision was something that her team encouraged,” the source adds. “Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now.” Lopez’s This Is Me… Live tour, in support of her latest album but also rebranded to be a greatest hits concert, was set to kick off June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and travel for shows in Austin, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Toronto, New York City, Boston and more. It would have been her first tour since 2019’s It’s My Party Tour. The news comes as sources told PEOPLE that Lopez’s marriage with husband Ben Affleck is “not in the best place at the moment.” The two, who famously rekindled their decades-old romance before marrying in 2022, have been living under different roofs while both in Los Angeles.

[From People]

It feels like no one is capable of giving both Jennifer and Ben the benefit of the doubt here. I think it’s more than possible that Ben gave her an ultimatum: it’s our marriage or this dumb tour. As in, you need to stick around this summer and we need to spend time as a family, or else it’s over. Now, was Ben also following the fact that the concert tickets weren’t selling and the whole thing was going to be a disaster? For sure. Anyway, I genuinely hope that Jennifer spends the summer… chilling out with her kids and stepkids and working on her marriage.