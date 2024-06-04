Billy Corgan: ‘Taylor Swift is one of the most gifted pop artists of all time’

Here’s something I didn’t really expect this week: Billy Corgan giving a full-throated defense of Taylor Swift. Corgan is 57 years old and father to two young children (who probably love Swift’s music). He’s also a somewhat legendary alt-rock icon and I’m surprised to see him come down on the side of Taylor, who is so “pop” and so commercial. But Corgan considers Taylor to be “one of the most gifted pop artists” and he’s glad that she’s releasing so much music these days. Also remember: Corgan is a HUGE cat-lover. I imagine he loves the fact that Taylor loves her kitties.

Taylor Swift has one more person in her corner — Billy Corgan. In an interview with The Irish Times published on Monday, June 3, the Smashing Pumpkins singer, 57, defended the length of Swift’s 31-song double album, The Tortured Poets Department, and commended her artistic ambition. “Taylor Swift is one of the most gifted pop artists of all time. How is it a bad thing that she’s releasing more music? I can’t follow that … You can go on Spotify and just skip it,” the rocker told the outlet. Corgan pointed to his band’s own three-part album, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, while celebrating Swift’s latest project. “People complained about the length of my last album, Atum. I thought, Well, just go make your own playlist,” he said. “Just listen to the record one time – rag over the six or 10 songs you like and make your own record. Why is this such a strange concept? Have some sense of proportionality,” continued Corgan. “This hyperbolic thing – ‘They ruined Star Wars. My God, this is all too much for me to process’ – it’s all a bit childish.”

[From People]

Corgan is right of course – no one is being forced to listen to Taylor and if you don’t like her music, don’t listen to it and don’t buy it and don’t stream it. It’s that simple. That being said, Taylor’s ubiquity in the music industry and in pop culture generally does mean that other artists feel drowned out. I mean, Taylor is going to do what she wants and clearly she’s super-focused on sales and charts. As long as her legion of fans support her religiously, it’s going to work.

Billie Joe Armstrong also had lovely words for Taylor this week: