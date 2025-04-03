Donald Trump told his inner circle that Elon Musk would be stepping back soon

Elon Musk spread around millions of dollars in the Wisconsin Supreme Court special election this week, only to watch the voters put belt to ass. I’ve read some post-election political-massaging of what happened, stuff about how Donald Trump and his minions didn’t honestly believe that they had a shot at getting the Republican judge in, but they were surprised by the huge outpouring of support for the candidate who was NOT backed by Elon Musk and the MAGA cult. Some were even describing it as a “wake-up call” for Musk and Trump. Personally, I don’t think either man cares that much. Trump is a demented fascist who is already bored with destroying the country. Elon Musk is… probably kind of bored too. Politico reports that Trump has told his inner circle that Musk probably won’t be around much longer.

Donald Trump has told his inner circle, including members of his Cabinet, that Elon Musk will be stepping back in the coming weeks from his current role as governing partner, ubiquitous cheerleader and Washington hatchet man. The president remains pleased with Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative but both men have decided in recent days that it will soon be time for Musk to return to his businesses and take on a supporting role, according to three Trump insiders who were granted anonymity to describe the evolving relationship. Musk’s looming exit comes as some Trump administration insiders and many outside allies have become frustrated with his unpredictability and increasingly view the billionaire as a political liability, a dynamic that was thrown into stark relief Tuesday when a conservative judge Musk vocally supported lost his bid for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat by 10 points. It also represents a shift in the Trump-Musk relationship from a month ago, when White House officials and allies were predicting Musk was “here to stay” and that Trump would find a way to blow past the 130-day time limit. The transition, the insiders said, is likely to correspond to the end of Musk’s time as a “special government employee,” a special status that temporarily exempts him from some ethics and conflict-of-interest rules. That 130-day period is expected to expire in late May or early June. Musk’s defenders inside the administration believe that the time will soon be right for a transition, given their view that there’s only so much more he can cut from government agencies without shaving too close to the bone.

[From Politico]

It’s quaint to think that Musk and Trump give a sh-t about the 130-day “special government employee” limit. This is the Who Gon’ Check Me Boo administration, and they could easily find some reason (or no reason at all) to blow past the time limit. This is purely about MAGA cultists suddenly “viewing the billionaire as a political liability.” As in, even MAGA loyalists are upset by Musk’s actions and behavior. When you really step back and think about what’s happening, it’s so sinister. But I also just can’t get worked up about it because Musk is such a f–king loser? It’s like being scared of the pasty dumbass kid who eats his own boogers.