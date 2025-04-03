Donald Trump told his inner circle that Elon Musk would be stepping back soon

Elon Musk spread around millions of dollars in the Wisconsin Supreme Court special election this week, only to watch the voters put belt to ass. I’ve read some post-election political-massaging of what happened, stuff about how Donald Trump and his minions didn’t honestly believe that they had a shot at getting the Republican judge in, but they were surprised by the huge outpouring of support for the candidate who was NOT backed by Elon Musk and the MAGA cult. Some were even describing it as a “wake-up call” for Musk and Trump. Personally, I don’t think either man cares that much. Trump is a demented fascist who is already bored with destroying the country. Elon Musk is… probably kind of bored too. Politico reports that Trump has told his inner circle that Musk probably won’t be around much longer.
Donald Trump has told his inner circle, including members of his Cabinet, that Elon Musk will be stepping back in the coming weeks from his current role as governing partner, ubiquitous cheerleader and Washington hatchet man.
The president remains pleased with Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative but both men have decided in recent days that it will soon be time for Musk to return to his businesses and take on a supporting role, according to three Trump insiders who were granted anonymity to describe the evolving relationship.
Musk’s looming exit comes as some Trump administration insiders and many outside allies have become frustrated with his unpredictability and increasingly view the billionaire as a political liability, a dynamic that was thrown into stark relief Tuesday when a conservative judge Musk vocally supported lost his bid for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat by 10 points.
It also represents a shift in the Trump-Musk relationship from a month ago, when White House officials and allies were predicting Musk was “here to stay” and that Trump would find a way to blow past the 130-day time limit.
The transition, the insiders said, is likely to correspond to the end of Musk’s time as a “special government employee,” a special status that temporarily exempts him from some ethics and conflict-of-interest rules. That 130-day period is expected to expire in late May or early June. Musk’s defenders inside the administration believe that the time will soon be right for a transition, given their view that there’s only so much more he can cut from government agencies without shaving too close to the bone.
[From Politico]
It’s quaint to think that Musk and Trump give a sh-t about the 130-day “special government employee” limit. This is the Who Gon’ Check Me Boo administration, and they could easily find some reason (or no reason at all) to blow past the time limit. This is purely about MAGA cultists suddenly “viewing the billionaire as a political liability.” As in, even MAGA loyalists are upset by Musk’s actions and behavior. When you really step back and think about what’s happening, it’s so sinister. But I also just can’t get worked up about it because Musk is such a f–king loser? It’s like being scared of the pasty dumbass kid who eats his own boogers.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Elon Musk looks on as US President Donald Trump gives remarks to the media, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Featuring: Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
X, the son of Elon Musk, looks at President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC
Featuring: X, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Elon Musk, holding his son X, speaks to the press in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Featuring: X, Elon Musk
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Elon Musk (middle) and his son, X (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Featuring: X, Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Elon Musk (middle) and his son, X (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Featuring: X, Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
United States President Donald Trump speaks in front of a group of Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, and his son, X, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 11, 2025. President Trump has said he will buy a Tesla to support Tesla and Elon Musk after recent attacks on Tesla charging stations and calls for boycotts of Tesla products.
Featuring: Donald J Trump, Elon Musk, X Musk
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Mar 2025
Credit: Samuel Corum/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, speaks in front of a group of Tesla vehicles with US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 11, 2025. President Trump has said he will buy a Tesla to support Tesla and Elon Musk after recent attacks on Tesla charging stations and calls for boycotts of Tesla products. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Sipa USA)
Featuring: Donald J Trump, Elon Musk
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Mar 2025
Credit: Samuel Corum/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
United States President Donald Trump sits in a Tesla Model S with Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 11, 2025. President Trump has said he will buy a Tesla to support Tesla and Elon Musk after recent attacks on Tesla charging stations and calls for boycotts of Tesla products.
Featuring: Donald J Trump, Elon Musk
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Mar 2025
Credit: Samuel Corum/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
United States President Donald Trump speaks in front of a Tesla Model S with Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 11, 2025. President Trump has said he will buy a Tesla to support Tesla and Elon Musk after recent attacks on Tesla charging stations and calls for boycotts of Tesla products.
Featuring: Donald J Trump, Elon Musk
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Mar 2025
Credit: Samuel Corum/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
Aka FElon has all the data and the put in place all the government contracts and contacts he needs.
and he also stole the USIP building – a building that was not federal property. There’s also talk that the large parcels of land he’s purchased in Texas could be under 100% control of Musk (as in HE is the government who decides what laws/rules are followed)
They probably get on each other’s nerves
Honeymoon’s over 😂
He’s stealing Dumpty’s spotlight and that is shaving too close to the bone
Don’t you mean the bone spurs? /s
Wait…what? They’re worried about him “shaving too close to the bone” after he has taken an ax to numerous federal agencies and departments and fired thousands of essential federal workers? GMAFB! This dude has already decimated government. It’s not as if there will soon be no more waste to cut. This is Gaslighting 101!
I don’t believe it. He’ll be less public about it, but he’ll still be involved. He bought this presidency, there’s no way he’d give it up that easy. The Wisconsin race just made them realize people hate him, and maybe he shouldn’t be the face of this admin, but he will definitely still be there.
This 100%. There’s no way that Elon is just gonna abandon his multi-million dollar investment and go quietly into the night. This is more about GOP strategists suddenly understanding the optics of a billionaire taking over the government as politically unpopular.
Billionaires have been taking over the government behind the scenes for decades. Musk had the stupidity and ego to step out into the light. That’s why we see the others ducking their heads and keeping silent. I don’t think it will be so easy from Musk to recede into the background – the people know his face.
Right but there’s a pretty stark difference between dark money (which we all collectively tolerate for some unknown fucking reason) and a billionaire having an actual office in the White House. They took it too far and they know it.
@Kitten – ITA. It was the natural next step in the progression, except, ooops – the public still has a thing for electing their public officials.
Hm, they weren’t sure they could get a conservative justice elected after Trump (ostensibly) won the state in November?
I don’t believe it. They are still destroying the government piece by piece. I regularly talk to my peeps back in DC about what shiz is going down. They are not going anywhere. Phony Stark just won’t be visible but he still has his grubby hands all over this BS. I’m glad he’s getting blowback world wide. Suck on it.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/musk-stepping-back-dont-bet-on-it/sharetoken/2dd04102-42a5-44ba-9c6d-5f2160a0fdb0
It’s not just about the MAGA loyalists – everybody hates Musk.
Happy/sad, though. Every weekend we have regular protests in front of the local Tesla dealership. It’s become a community thing, meeting new friends, sharing news over coffee in between the shouting. I’ll miss it.
Really hope the Telsa protests continue, either way. They’ve been a rare ray of light during these dark times. Plus Musk is still a huge part of why we’re headed for a recession–I hope folks never forget that.
I hope folks show up by the millions for Saturday’s marches.
We’ll be marching in Boston on Saturday, LP. Really hope the rainy forecast doesn’t depress turnout.
@Kitten – I’m in Boston, too! Unfortunately, I can’t make it this Saturday – family business.
MAGAts are pushing the lie that George Soros tampered with the Wisconsin election this week.
Watching Musk, I keep thinking this is what it must have been like dealing with Howard Hughes. No way is Musk giving up the power he’s grabbed. The question is what does Putin want?
Does Trump have his own Tech Bro’s, because who is going to Lock him out of the Cookie Jar? things could go bad in another way a Hacker could get hold of the govt just as they did with the video of trmp suck elons toes video and shut everything down and no one gets access
We also need to add to the equation the fact that Musk’s increasing unpopularity is tanking Tesla’s stock price and his whole empire is leveraged on his Tesla holdings. I think the damage is already done, and people will continue to hate him, but it feels like he is trying to stem the tide of the public’s backlash against him. I agree with other commenters that he will still have his hands in the pie, he did pay a lot for that ‘pie’. But he hopes stepping back as the face will help.