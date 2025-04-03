Jason & Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter, she’s already on their podcasts



Congratulations to Kylie and Jason Kelce! After what probably felt like a lifetime for Kylie, baby girl #4 finally arrived on Sunday, March 30. Finnley Anne Kelce joins big sisters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, two. Her nickname will be Finn. Kylie and Jason announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a two-day-old Finn made her podcast debut on her daddy and her Uncle Travis’s podcast, New Heights. Today (Thursday), Kylie, showing us once again that she is a badass, got back on the mic to announce that she’d booked a hot newcomer as this week’s guest: Finn! That’s right, Kylie had a kid on Sunday and was back to work to record on Tuesday. Just like New Heights, this week’s Not Gonna Lie pod also introduces us to Finn and shares Kylie’s birth and postpartum story.

Jason Kelce’s emotions are soaring to new heights after welcoming his fourth baby with wife Kylie Kelce. In fact, the Philadelphia Eagles alum couldn’t help but to marvel at his newborn daughter Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce’s adorable appearance, writing in the comments section of her birth announcement on Instagram April 1, “Does that first photo have a filter on it?” In the picture, little Finn stared sweetly at the camera while wearing a pink and blue knitted hat, which perfectly matched swaddling blanket that she was wrapped in at the hospital. Other snapshots posted include one of Finn in a floral onesie, as well as portraits of Kylie and Jason craddling their new baby girl. “Whoop, there she is!” the couple—who also share daughters Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, 5, Elliotte Ray Kelce, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, 2—wrote in the caption along with her birth date. “3/30/25.”

[From E! Online]

It is crazy that Kylie did a podcast two days after giving birth. Girl, take some time to sleep and heal! On some level, it also doesn’t surprise me, though. Plus, she doesn’t have to leave her house, so I bet that helps too, lol. While I appreciate that she’s sharing her story with women in real time, I hope that Kylie takes a few weeks off for maternity leave. I also understand if she uses the podcast as her excuse to put on make-up, a nice shirt, and talk to grown-ups once a week. Even though she doesn’t need the money, if she’s doing this for mental health, then it’s important.

Anyway, let’s talk about Finn! She is adorable. IMO, she looks like Jason, but a baby’s look changes so much as they grow that she could be Kylie’s spitting image six months from now. I also think Finn is such a cute name! Kylie explains that 24-hours after she was born, they still hadn’t decided on a name. Finn’s name was a contender for Elliotte’s name, which I can relate to. Mr. Rosie and I each made lists of name choices for our younger son, but in the end, the only one we could agree on was the one that was #2 on our list for our older son’s name. Finn may not have gotten the double T treatment like her older sisters did, but it is spelled with two Ns. Given the story behind the name, I wonder if they were originally going to spell it with one N and only added the second one to keep with the theme. Welcome to the world, Finn!