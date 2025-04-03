Jason & Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter, she’s already on their podcasts

Congratulations to Kylie and Jason Kelce! After what probably felt like a lifetime for Kylie, baby girl #4 finally arrived on Sunday, March 30. Finnley Anne Kelce joins big sisters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, two. Her nickname will be Finn. Kylie and Jason announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a two-day-old Finn made her podcast debut on her daddy and her Uncle Travis’s podcast, New Heights. Today (Thursday), Kylie, showing us once again that she is a badass, got back on the mic to announce that she’d booked a hot newcomer as this week’s guest: Finn! That’s right, Kylie had a kid on Sunday and was back to work to record on Tuesday. Just like New Heights, this week’s Not Gonna Lie pod also introduces us to Finn and shares Kylie’s birth and postpartum story.
Jason Kelce’s emotions are soaring to new heights after welcoming his fourth baby with wife Kylie Kelce. In fact, the Philadelphia Eagles alum couldn’t help but to marvel at his newborn daughter Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce’s adorable appearance, writing in the comments section of her birth announcement on Instagram April 1, “Does that first photo have a filter on it?”
In the picture, little Finn stared sweetly at the camera while wearing a pink and blue knitted hat, which perfectly matched swaddling blanket that she was wrapped in at the hospital.
Other snapshots posted include one of Finn in a floral onesie, as well as portraits of Kylie and Jason craddling their new baby girl.
“Whoop, there she is!” the couple—who also share daughters Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, 5, Elliotte Ray Kelce, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, 2—wrote in the caption along with her birth date. “3/30/25.”
It is crazy that Kylie did a podcast two days after giving birth. Girl, take some time to sleep and heal! On some level, it also doesn’t surprise me, though. Plus, she doesn’t have to leave her house, so I bet that helps too, lol. While I appreciate that she’s sharing her story with women in real time, I hope that Kylie takes a few weeks off for maternity leave. I also understand if she uses the podcast as her excuse to put on make-up, a nice shirt, and talk to grown-ups once a week. Even though she doesn’t need the money, if she’s doing this for mental health, then it’s important.
Anyway, let’s talk about Finn! She is adorable. IMO, she looks like Jason, but a baby’s look changes so much as they grow that she could be Kylie’s spitting image six months from now. I also think Finn is such a cute name! Kylie explains that 24-hours after she was born, they still hadn’t decided on a name. Finn’s name was a contender for Elliotte’s name, which I can relate to. Mr. Rosie and I each made lists of name choices for our younger son, but in the end, the only one we could agree on was the one that was #2 on our list for our older son’s name. Finn may not have gotten the double T treatment like her older sisters did, but it is spelled with two Ns. Given the story behind the name, I wonder if they were originally going to spell it with one N and only added the second one to keep with the theme. Welcome to the world, Finn!
Photos via Instagram and screenshots from YouTube/New Heights and Not Gonna Lie podcasts
Aww. Congratulations, Kelces. She does look a lot like Jason, but all their girls do.
They have now 4 kids and the oldest one is 5? I would probably die from exhaustion if I was her. I am also guessing podcasting is a way for her to relax and vent.
Not to mention how hard 4 pregnancies and births are on your body in that short amount of time. Even with help, 4 under 5 sounds awful.
She spent most of the last 6 years as pregnant or postpartum. That is unbelievable to me. I know some have relatively easy time with pregnancy, but it is still a lot. I would sleep for at least 10 years to recover.
Even though my childbearing days are (most likely) over, I am envious of people who have an easy time with pregnancy and postpartum…. I am assuming that is the case for Kylie. Otherwise, why have so many in such a short time? My pregnancies were full of loss, pregnancy was also a time of health issues (including daily shots to prevent blood clots), my labors were difficult and multi-day affairs, and my post-partum time was full of anxiety. I literally cannot relate to Kylie (hence the envy) but I wish her and her family well.
She’s actually been pretty open about absolutely despising pregnancy: “It’s a means to an end.” She wants the big family, so she suffers through the pregnancies necessary to create it
I too would keel over from exhaustion but my parents also had 4, my grade school bestie also had 3 siblings and my aunt and uncle who lived across the street had 7. Catholics, what can I say? My 3rd grade bf had 10 siblings, they lived in a nice big house on Main St and sent them all to Catholic school.
My personal outrage was how my aunt retained her stunning tiny figure wearing bikinis every summer after 7 kids? Like how? A very close friend and ex of mine had 5 siblings and somehow each of the 6 kids thought they were the favorite. 2 of them were state pageant winners, all went to college and that mom deserves a freaking doctorate.
I like the name Finn, but for boys. I’m surprised they didn’t go for a tt ending name.
I really don’t like this trend of boys names for girls. No one gives girl names to boys.
Congrats to them, btw. I just don’t like their naming scheme.
Even if I liked their naming scheme, the gratuitous “e” at the end of Elliotte’s name bugs me so much.
Names are cyclical. Ashley, Lauren, Hilary, Blair – all were “male” names before they became popular names for girls. And also, WTF cares if a name is generally used for one or another? You pick the name you like and no one else has to like it…
I am aware that so many girl names have started as boy names. My thing is that it never goes in the other direction. What girl names become boy names? It’s just another example of how male-coded things are okay for girls, but female-coded things are not okay for boys.
I agree. I find their names odd, sorry.
At least they have second names to fall back on if they don’t like their first names.
Two of them, though, have male-coded names for middle names.
Even though she shot it down on the podcast, I thought the name Garrett made the most sense for this baby since it has the TT’s.
Not Gonna Lie is the only podcast i listen to every week.
At least partially b/c Kylie caps every podcast at 45 minutes.
Whereas other podcasters may talk FOREVER.
We all have stuff to do.
She had Michelle Obama on a few weeks ago.
Totally watching today’s podcast on my lunch break.
I do wonder if the podcast gives her a chance to shower and breathe for an hour or 2 a week.
Because that newborn baby thing- i hear that is quite a slog.
I really like the Kelces. They also seem lovely, and entertaining.
Finn is such a great name, and that is one adorable baby. Kylie seems to take most things in stride — even childbirth. She’s just a badass. But she’d be the first person to tell other women that they should do whatever the hell they want and need with regard to work and maternity leave. And she’d argue for maternity leave. That’s why I’m a fan.
I really enjoy this podcast.
Congratulations to them! Such a cutie.
A friend once called the first months of a newborn’s life as “the meatloaf stage”. That always cracked me up.
That’s hilarious, I’m going to borrow that. Granddaughter is 1 year+ old and now babysitting is more than just watching Netflix while she sleeps. Meanwhile 4 sisters gives me Little Women vibes.
Cute baby, cute name! I saw part of the bro podcast yesterday, the part where Travis saw her for the first time, and he called her muffin before they told him her name. I thought that was cute, and he told Kylie she was amazing, which was also sweet.
I love her podcast, it’s really enjoyable and she does that and coaches high school field hockey (I assume their season is over?) and has a full family life. I think she’s going to keep doing the podcast because it’s in her house and she gets grown up time.
I loved what she had to say about birth last week, and I love that she addressed folks who didn’t like the name 😂.